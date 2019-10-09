Featuring Lil Kim being a total boss, DaBaby’s Mum and a boat called the S.S. Hot Girl

Last night, hip hop royalty new and old headed to Atlanta for the annual BET Hip Hop Awards. With tons of killer performances, guest appearances and an outing of the hip hop moms, here’s what went down:

Megan Thee Stallion stole the show

Proving Hot Girl Summer is a state of mind and very much still happening even though it’s now autumn, Megan Thee Stallion stole the show. The Houston rapper opened the BET Hip Hop Awards with a nautical themed performance, coming out on a boat called the S.S. Hot Girl and performing ‘Hot Girl Summer’, before DaBaby hopped on stage and joined her for their smash hit ‘Cash Shit’.

Lil Kim is the reigning queen of Hip Hop

Lil Kim took home the biggest award of the night – being awarded the I Am Hip Hop Award. As she collected her trophy (which was her first ever BET award), Lil Kim paid tribute to Biggie, telling the audience: “I don’t know if ya’ll know what it’s like to have an angel following you all the time, but that’s Biggie.” She then took to the stage for a career spanning performance of her greatest hits, where she was joined by Junior M.A.F.I.A. and Musiq Soulchild.

J. Cole dominated

J. Cole went home with the biggest haul of the night, winning three awards. He took home the gongs for Lyricist of the Year and Impact Track (for ‘Middle Child’), as well as Best Featured Verse (for his verse on 21 Savage’s ‘A Lot’). Will that award be enough for him to rethink his guest spot retirement, then?

Chance The Rapper is still a live force to be reckoned with

Accompanied by a live band and backing singers, Chance blessed us with a stunning performance of ‘Sun Come Down’. Flanked by some huge rocks that look like they’d been taken from the nearest desert, and a sunset coloured backdrop (because the song’s called ‘Sun Come Down’, geddit?!), the stripped back performance felt like something a bit different in amongst the huge productions other artists had brought, and it was brilliant.

DaBaby brought his Mum with him

DaBaby brought his entire team up on stage with him he went to collect his trophy for Best New Hop Hop Artist, including his “beautiful mamma”, who he had brought as his date for the evening. N’aw.

And Offset joined DaBaby on stage

When his Mum wasn’t stealing the show, or he wasn’t guesting with Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby was busy onstage putting on a wicked performance. Opening his set with ‘Intro’ (the first song on his latest album ‘Kirk’), he then launched into ‘Babysitter’, in which the crowd were treated to a surprise appearance from Offset, who reprised his guest verse on the song.

They proved that awards shows are much better with rap battles

In between performances and award giving, there were also rap battles. The Ultimate Rap League brought four emcees to the awards, and throughout the show there was a four-man elimination battle (basically four people take part, with two heats and a final for the two winners) – with the chance to win $25k. In the end it was DNA who reigned victorious after beating T-Top in the finale, taking home the crown and the cool hard cash.