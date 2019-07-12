This week’s biggest vinyl releases to buy and pre-order: Florence + The Machine, Frightened Rabbit, New Order and more

You need these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases available to buy or pre-order. Check out the best from this week below.

Florence + The Machine – ‘Lungs’ (10th Anniversary Edition)

NME say:

It’s been 10 years since Florence Welch brushed off those Kate Bush comparisons with ‘Lungs’, her debut album that shot to No.1 and spawned the still-great singles ‘Dog Days Are Over’ and ‘You’ve Got the Love’. Since then, she’s released three more albums, turned her hand to poetry, pretty much remained a straight-up fashion icon and only headlined a little festival called Glastonbury. Not bad going then, but cast your mind back to where it all began with this special celebratory reissue release.

Norman Records say:

Does Florence And The Machine’s debut LP Lungs hold up a decade on from its release? Only one way to find out. This new pressing of ‘Lungs’ has some new colours on the vinyl this time around.

Frightened Rabbit – ‘Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight’

NME say:

Frightened Rabbit’s closest and most respected musical friends re-record the band’s breakthrough second LP, with an all-star cast including members of The National, Chvrches, Death Cab For Cutie and more. It’s a release that holds much greater poignancy following the death of frontman Scott Hutchison last year. “We’re celebrating the amazing creativity and genius of Scott,” brother and bandmate Grant told us recently. “Not just the songs, we’re celebrating him as well. We’ll always miss him, and we want to keep him in people’s hearts.” As our review notes, it definitely does justice to Hutchison’s memory – “a truly special tribute to a wonderful songwriter”.

Norman Records say:

Before the tragic death of Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit had planned to release this, ‘Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight’, to celebrate that album’s 10th anniversary by asking their friends to play songs from the album. Now, the likes of Biffy Clyro and the Twilight Sad enact an even more profound act of remembrance.

New Order – ‘∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes..’

NME say:

Yeah, we don’t really know how to pronounce the title either, but what we do know is that New Order’s new triple-vinyl live album collects recordings from the Manchester band’s hometown 2017 show at Old Granada Studios, a place that holds much meaning to the band as it was the very place where Joy Division made their TV debut with Tony Wilson in 1978. To mark their return, Bernard Sumner and co revisited their entire back-catalogue, as well the odd Joy Division choice cut – some songs of which they haven’t played live in 30 years. An occasion well worth documenting.

Norman Records say:

Well, New Order have already released live albums with titles like ‘In Concert’ and ‘Live at _____’, so I guess they had no choice but to go with ‘∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif)’ for this one. This set found the band collaborating with Liam Gillick’s 12-piece ‘synthesiser orchestra’, making it something of a unique collection, with favourites and rarities all re-imagined here.

Africa Express – ‘EGOLI’

NME say:

Damon Albarn’s Africa Express project is back and, according to NME’s Thomas Smith, the latest edition is its “most enjoyable to date… a full-throttle album that sees big names and burgeoning stars rub shoulders”, and one that will leave you “awe-inspired by artists both experienced and new from South Africa and beyond”. Johannesburg-based Moonchild Sanelly, in particular, is one of the collection’s breakout artists, and one definitely worth checking out.

Norman Records say:

The Damon Albarn-conceived Africa Express organisation returns for its fifth major project. Recorded in just one week during a jaunt to South Africa at the start of 2018, EGOLI sees Albarn, Gruff Rhys and Nick Zinner join forces with the cream of young South Africa musical talent (including BCUC, Blk Jks and over a dozen others) plus the country’s guitar legend Phuzekhemisi.

Neil Young – ‘Dead Man: A Film By Jim Jarmusch’

NME say:

Neil Young soundtracking a film by cult director Jim Jarmusch – you really don’t need much more than those very words to be sold on this reissue of the original 1995 release, do you? But in case you do, this is how Jarmusch himself describes Young’s score in the liner notes: “Masterfully, beautifully damaged rock-and-roll music—perfect imperfection… [there’s] something very pure and emotional about it, but it’s not overly earnest. It’s often funny, and includes mundane details, as well as very profound things.” The two-disc re-release is out now.

Norman Records say:

Dead Man is Jim Jarmusch’s self-proclaimed ‘psychedelic western’. Neil Young improvised most of the soundtrack as he watched and played along it in his studio. This way he was able to give a raw response to the drama and emotion. It mixes his acoustic and electric meanderings and is interspersed with Johnny Depp reading the poetry of William Blake.