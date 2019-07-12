This week’s biggest vinyl releases to buy and pre-order: Florence + The Machine, Frightened Rabbit, New Order and more

You need these records in your collection...
In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).
Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases available to buy or pre-order. Check out the best from this week below.
Florence + The Machine – ‘Lungs’ (10th Anniversary Edition)
NME say:
It’s been 10 years since Florence Welch brushed off those Kate Bush comparisons with ‘Lungs’, her debut album that shot to No.1 and spawned the still-great singles ‘Dog Days Are Over’ and ‘You’ve Got the Love’. Since then, she’s released three more albums, turned her hand to poetry, pretty much remained a straight-up fashion icon and only headlined a little festival called Glastonbury. Not bad going then, but cast your mind back to where it all began with this special celebratory reissue release.
Norman Records say:
Does Florence And The Machine’s debut LP Lungs hold up a decade on from its release? Only one way to find out. This new pressing of ‘Lungs’ has some new colours on the vinyl this time around.
Frightened Rabbit – ‘Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight’
NME say:
Frightened Rabbit’s closest and most respected musical friends re-record the band’s breakthrough second LP, with an all-star cast including members of The National, Chvrches, Death Cab For Cutie and more. It’s a release that holds much greater poignancy following the death of frontman Scott Hutchison last year. “We’re celebrating the amazing creativity and genius of Scott,” brother and bandmate Grant told us recently. “Not just the songs, we’re celebrating him as well. We’ll always miss him, and we want to keep him in people’s hearts.” As our review notes, it definitely does justice to Hutchison’s memory – “a truly special tribute to a wonderful songwriter”.
Norman Records say:
Before the tragic death of Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit had planned to release this, ‘Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight’, to celebrate that album’s 10th anniversary by asking their friends to play songs from the album. Now, the likes of Biffy Clyro and the Twilight Sad enact an even more profound act of remembrance.
New Order – ‘∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif) New Order + Liam Gillick: So it goes..’
NME say:
Yeah, we don’t really know how to pronounce the title either, but what we do know is that New Order’s new triple-vinyl live album collects recordings from the Manchester band’s hometown 2017 show at Old Granada Studios, a place that holds much meaning to the band as it was the very place where Joy Division made their TV debut with Tony Wilson in 1978. To mark their return, Bernard Sumner and co revisited their entire back-catalogue, as well the odd Joy Division choice cut – some songs of which they haven’t played live in 30 years. An occasion well worth documenting.
Norman Records say:
Well, New Order have already released live albums with titles like ‘In Concert’ and ‘Live at _____’, so I guess they had no choice but to go with ‘∑(No,12k,Lg,17Mif)’ for this one. This set found the band collaborating with Liam Gillick’s 12-piece ‘synthesiser orchestra’, making it something of a unique collection, with favourites and rarities all re-imagined here.
Africa Express – ‘EGOLI’
NME say:
Damon Albarn’s Africa Express project is back and, according to NME’s Thomas Smith, the latest edition is its “most enjoyable to date… a full-throttle album that sees big names and burgeoning stars rub shoulders”, and one that will leave you “awe-inspired by artists both experienced and new from South Africa and beyond”. Johannesburg-based Moonchild Sanelly, in particular, is one of the collection’s breakout artists, and one definitely worth checking out.
Norman Records say:
The Damon Albarn-conceived Africa Express organisation returns for its fifth major project. Recorded in just one week during a jaunt to South Africa at the start of 2018, EGOLI sees Albarn, Gruff Rhys and Nick Zinner join forces with the cream of young South Africa musical talent (including BCUC, Blk Jks and over a dozen others) plus the country’s guitar legend Phuzekhemisi.
Neil Young – ‘Dead Man: A Film By Jim Jarmusch’
NME say:
Neil Young soundtracking a film by cult director Jim Jarmusch – you really don’t need much more than those very words to be sold on this reissue of the original 1995 release, do you? But in case you do, this is how Jarmusch himself describes Young’s score in the liner notes: “Masterfully, beautifully damaged rock-and-roll music—perfect imperfection… [there’s] something very pure and emotional about it, but it’s not overly earnest. It’s often funny, and includes mundane details, as well as very profound things.” The two-disc re-release is out now.
Norman Records say:
Dead Man is Jim Jarmusch’s self-proclaimed ‘psychedelic western’. Neil Young improvised most of the soundtrack as he watched and played along it in his studio. This way he was able to give a raw response to the drama and emotion. It mixes his acoustic and electric meanderings and is interspersed with Johnny Depp reading the poetry of William Blake.
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib – ‘Bandana’
NME say:
Anything by either rapper Freddie Gibbs or hip-hop producer Madlib is always worth shouting about, and their first joint LP, 2014’s ‘Piñata’, proved that a collaboration between the pair is even more than the sum of its parts. Fast-forward to 2019 and their raw chemistry hasn’t faded one bit, with NME’s Thomas Hobbs predicting that ‘Bandana’ “might just end up being remembered as the best rap album of 2019″. High praise indeed.
Norman Records say:
Been a long wait for this one. Anyone who’s had even a passing interest in hip-hop throughout the 2010s knows that ‘Pinata’, the 2014 collaboration between Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, is one of the strongest rap full-lengths of the decade. The pair repeat the trick on ‘Bandana’, an LP five years in the making. Though the weight of anticipation must have been heavy for this one Gibbs and ‘lib are as steely-eyed as ever – Gibbs spits iron-wool bars over Madlib’s beat odysseys. Masterpiece, obviously. Pusha T, Killer Mike and Yasiin Bey are among the guests.
METZ – ‘Automat’
NME say:
This new rarities collection from Canadian punks METZ gathers some of the usual suspects: non-album singles, B-sides, demos and other hidden gems. But the biggest draw of its vinyl release might be in the band’s choice of covers. On ‘Automat’, they take on Sparklehorse’s ‘Pig’, The Urinals’ ‘I’m a Bug’ and a previously unheard take on ‘M.E.’ by Gary Numan. You can’t say they don’t have diverse tastes.
Norman Records say:
Those of you clamouring for the fourth METZ LP will have to wait a little longer, but ‘Automat’ should be more than enough to tide you over. This rarities compilation spans the band’s career to date. Taking in demos, B-sides, hard-to-find singles and releases previously only available on YouTube, ‘Automat’ is a testament to the consistency of one of our hardest-working noise-rock bands.
Explosions In The Sky – ‘How Strange, Innocence’ (Anniversary Edition)
NME say:
When Texan post-rockers Explosions In The Sky recorded their debut album ‘How Strange, Innocence’ in the space of two days in January 2000, releasing it as a very limited run of 300 CD-Rs copies, they probably didn’t think that they would looking back upon the release almost two decades on. Having originally reissued the album in 2005 (saying at the time: “We’ve had a bit of a love/embarrassment relationship with the record. At certain points along the way several of us wanted to buy back all the copies and burn them”), they’re now giving the album another outing, this time remastered and repackaged.
Norman Records say:
Explosions In The Sky made small but significant ripples in the underground scene with a limited CD run of their humble debut ‘How Strange, Innocence’. 20 years later, it eventually gets a thorough double-vinyl treatment, with beautiful etchings and inserts.
Khruangbin – ‘Hasta El Cielo (Con Todo El Mundo in Dub)’
NME say:
A full-length dub reworking of Khruangbin’s breakthrough album ‘Con Todo El Mundo’ makes perfect sense – their original 2018 record infused dub influences with sounds from the Mediterranean, Middle East, South-East Asia and beyond. As the band explain: “For us, Dub has always felt like a prayer. Spacious, meditative, able to transport the listener to another realm.”
Norman Records say:
After 2018’s ‘Con Todo El Mundo’ blew everyone’s collective mind, Khruangbin have turned to legendary dub producer Scientist to freeze that album’s tracks in time. Doing this has enabled the band to find the spaces in their music, and make them wide screen. ‘Hasta El Cielo’ offers a different perspective on the band’s psych sound.
Purple Mountains – ‘Purple Mountains’
NME say:
We’ve not heard any new music from American indie-rock cult hero David Berman since his former band Silver Jews broke up in 2009. Upon his band’s split, he remarked: “I always said we would stop before we got bad. If I continue to record I might accidentally write the answer song to [REM’s] Shiny Happy People.” It seems like Berman’s back to his best though: despite its altered moniker, Purple Mountains brings much of the introspection, wit and wryness that made Silver Jews’ music so poignant and great.
Norman Records say:
Here it is then. Purple Mountains. The new name for David Berman. The new name for Silver Jews. This is his first music in 10 years and the loss of his voice has been sad for indie rock. We are promised hand crafted country rock full of wit and wisdom and his most bare record to date. Good to have him back.