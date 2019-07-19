You need these records in your collection...

In this fast-paced musical landscape, where it’s so easy to simply put a playlist on shuffle, nothing compares to putting a record on, sitting back and enjoying all it has to offer in full (or at least until you have get up again to flip it over).

Every week, NME will round up the best vinyl releases available to buy or pre-order. Check out the best from this week below.

Bon Iver – ‘i,i’

NME say:

Bon Iver’s upcoming album, the Justin Vernon project’s fourth full-length to date, looks to be the closing of a cycle. In fact, he has compared all his efforts to date to the seasons: the winter of ‘For Emma, Forever Ago’, the “ frenetic spring” of ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ and the “unhinged summer” of 2016’s ‘22, A Million’. Now comes autumn and ‘i,i’, aptly out at the end of the summer on 30 August. “It feels very much like the most adult record, the most complete,” Vernon says. “It feels like when you get through all this life, when the sun starts to set, and what happens is you start gaining perspective. And then you can put that perspective into more honest, generous work.” We cannot wait.

Norman Records say:

Justin ‘Bon Iver’ Vernon is one of the artists who continues to push the art of autotune forward alongside the likes of Future and Charli XCX. He applies his craft to an incredibly earnest indie-folk that has steadily been taking over the world. ‘i, i’ is likely an allusion to second album ‘Bon Iver, Bon Iver’ and has more than enough heart to match that wonderful record.

Thom Yorke – ‘ANIMA’

NME say:

In our review of Thom Yorke’s new solo album, we call ANIMA “an artfully produced fever dream of an album”, one that “looks at the world it’s been born into with disgust” and that “doesn’t just prophesize the end of the world, but suggests that it may well be already here”. But, in Yorke’s own words, it’s also an album partly inspired by Boris Johnson, specifically watching the Tory leader-in-waiting “lie through his teeth”. There’s a twist though, as Thom says it’s also about his own reaction to Boris: “We don’t have to connect with it directly because it’s a little avatar. It’s this little guy with a stupid haircut waving a flag…. The consequences are not real,” he says. “The consequences of everything we do are not real. We can remain anonymous. We send our avatar out to hurl abuse and poison, and then trot back anonymous.”

Norman Records say:

Thom Yorke (of you know… Radiohead?) will not be releasing his third solo album via BitTorrent. Instead, us lowly so-called “record stores” get a chance to hawk his dirty work. ‘Anima’ is a companion piece to a film made with auteur director (and regular collaborator) Paul Thomas Anderson. Expect fidgety electronics, haunting vocals, and anxieties of all varieties.

Prince – ‘Originals’

NME say:

Following Prince’s death, there was said to have been a “secret vault” containing hundreds of hours of unreleased music found at his Paisley Park estate. ‘Originals’ is a result of this – a new 15-track album featuring – yes, you guessed it – the original versions of his most iconic hits as well as lesser-known gems, from Nothing Compares 2 U to the Purple One’s renditions of Sheila E.’s ‘The Glamorous Life’, the Bangles’ ‘Manic Monday’ and Kenny Rogers’ ‘You’re My Love’.

Norman Records say:

Prince’s archives must be one of the most lusted-after collections of presumed wonder in modern music, so plenty of people will be delighted to see this major new release. ‘Originals’ features 15 songs that Prince wrote for other artists (most of them hits), except that here we finally get to hear the great man’s original versions recorded himself, all but one of them previously unreleased. Damn.

Frightened Rabbit – ‘Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight’

NME say:

Prior to the tragic passing of Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchison last May, the band had planned to mark the 10th anniversary of the breakthrough album ‘The Midnight Organ Fight’ by gathering their closest and most respected musical friends to re-record the LP. After Hutchison’s death, the resulting release holds much greater poignancy and , as our review notes, it truly does justice to Hutchison’s memory, “a truly special tribute to a wonderful songwriter”.

Norman Records say:

Before the tragic death of Scott Hutchison, Frightened Rabbit had planned to release this Tiny Changes: A Celebration Of The Midnight Organ Fight, to celebrate that album’s tenth anniversary by asking their friends to play songs from the album. Now, the likes of Biffy Clyro and the Twilight Sad enact an even more profound act of remembrance.

Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, Bryce Dessner, Eighth Blackbird – ‘When We Are Inhuman’

NME say:

‘When We Are Inhuman’ sees The National’s Bryce Dessner team up with folk oddball Bonnie “Prince” Billy and contemporary classical ensemble Eighth Blackbird for a record that features reworkings of Billy’s own songs interwoven with compositions from Dessner’s ‘Murder Ballades’. Expect sublime, slow-burning beauty.

Norman Records say:

After last year’s El Chan, The National’s Bryce Dessner makes another foray into the world of contemporary classical and post-minimalist composition in the form of ‘When We Are Inhuman’. For When We Are Inhuman Dessner balanced the instrumental prowess of Eighth Blackbird with Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy’s folksy songcraft to create an LP of nuanced and stirring compositions. ‘Illinois’-era Sufjan Stevens is the most obvious comparison here – indeed, the link is so strong that there’s even a song on ‘When We Are Inhuman’ based on that record’s ‘John Wayne Gacy Jr.’.

Gruff Rhys – ‘Pang!’

NME say:

Why is the new solo album from former Super Furry, Gruff Rhys, called ‘Pang!’? Well, it’s concerned with “various reasons for pangs,” the Welsh songwriter explains. “Hunger, regret, Twitter, pain, bad design etc.” What did you expect from a musician who previously named an album after his penchant for stealing mini bottles of shampoo from hotel bathrooms? ‘Pang!’ is out on 13 September.

Norman Records say:

The sixth solo album from Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys is typically internationalist in its outlook. Recorded and produced between Cardiff and Johannesburg, Pang! is a Welsh language album with some Zulu lyrics and an English title, put together with the help of South African electronica musician Muzi. Rhys has recorded a welter of sonically diverse solo works, so expect ‘Pang!’ to be completely different once again.

Stuart A. Staples – ‘Music for Claire Denis’ High Life’

NME say:

High Life, the debut English language film from acclaimed French director Claire Denis and starring Robert Pattinson, has been tipped for next year’s Oscars, with Tindersticks frontman Stuart A Staples providing a stellar soundtrack for the sci-fi picture. It’s out now.

Norman Records say:

Tindersticks have worked with film director Claire Denis several times before but now it’s time for gravel voiced frontman Stuart A Staples to do the honours. Here he soundtracks Denis first English language film High Life set for release this year. Though Staples goes alone there is a further treat for Tindersticks fans as the track Willow which closes the film is included here and credited as a full band effort.

Nivhek – ‘After its own death / Walking in a spiral towards the house’

NME say:

Under the guise of Grouper, lo-fi musician Liz Harris releases some of the most devastating and emotionally poignant music. Now, her new album under the name Nivhek promises “a requiem, a ritual, to unlock and release feelings… a toxic concentrated reduction of something much darker bubbling beneath.”

Norman Records say:

Portland, Oregon based ambient master Liz Harris aka Grouper self-released this initially, and it disappeared so quick you couldn’t be blamed for not knowing of its existence. Luckily the Superior Viaduct subsidiary, W.25th have us covered reissuing it in all its glory. As Nivhek Harris takes here ambience further into delicate minimalism, where the stark and sheer tonality is all consuming.

Grace Lightman – ‘Silver Eater’

NME say:

We’ve been following Grace Lightman since 2017, when we described her music as “the future-psych haze of Unknown Mortal Orchestra being applied to a St. Vincent track”, while the London native describes her own sound as “one part ABBA, two parts Twin Peaks”. Either way, you can make up your own mind by taking a listen to Lightman’s debut album ‘Silver Eater’, out now.

Norman Records say:

Judging by the cover of Grace Lightman’s debut LP, it would appear that the title – ‘Silver Eater’ – is to be taken literally. While it’s not exactly good practice to eat silver or encourage others to do so, things pick up when you get past that bit and on to the music. This is electro-pop at once poised and off-kilter. Silver Eater is not dissimilar to St. Vincent’s recent output.

Crass – ‘Stations Of The Crass’

NME say:

This album from anarcho-punk collective Crass came out the same year as both ‘London Calling’ and ‘Unknown Pleasures’, and it’s easy to see it as bearing hallmarks of both the punk that came before and the post-punk sound to come: menacing, often furious, but constantly interesting and occasionally experimenting sonically. Lyrically taking pops at the monarchy and organised religion, Crass co-founder Penny Rimbaud says the record is still very pertinent today: “Crass was then and this now, but the lyrics remain tragically relevant. Indeed, Crass were often so prophetic that it’s only now that their warnings might make sense to those who in the day preferred to keep their heads firmly buried in the sand.”

Norman Records say:

‘Stations Of The Crass’ was the second album by anarchist punk band Crass. It was originally released in 1979. It features three sides of studio recordings and one side which was recorded live in an Islington pub (I wonder if Jeremy Corbyn was there?). The album’s title is not only a pun on Stations Of The Cross, but also the name of their campaign to daub the London underground in graffiti.