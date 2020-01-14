Celebrate Dave Grohl’s 51st birthday by listening to his first band covering The Beatles

These days, Dave Grohl – some-time Rick Astley collaborator and full-time rocker – is best known for fronting Foo Fighters and drumming in a little old band called Nirvana. The rock icon turns 51 today (many happy returns, Dave!) and what better way to celebrate than hoicking out some old footage of his first band from the archives?

Formed at Thomas Jefferson High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, a band called Nameless featured a young Dave Grohl (who was about 14 at the time) among their ranks as rhythm guitarist. As a high school freshman, young Dave was his class’ vice president, and would reportedly play snippets of Bad Brains and Circle Jerks over the school’s intercom. Soon, his band brought a series of punk rock covers – of everything from The Beatles to The Who – to a local battle of the bands in 1984.

Unfortunately, Nameless were tragically defeated, losing out to another band called Three For The Road. Undeterred, Grohl went onto form a string of other bands – including Mission Impossible and Dain Bramage – and the rest, as they say, is rock history.

Thanks to YouTube user shakey doodle, some of Nameless’ recordings from circa 83/84 have been immortalised for evermore. “These recordings were made on boomboxes or whatever else was available at the time, and lived for many years on a cassette,” reads the description.

Have a listen to Dave Grohl’s first band covering the likes of ‘Squeezebox’ by The Who and ‘Twist and Shout’ by Beatles below – and keep an eye out for a baby-faced Grohl.