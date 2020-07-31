It’s a ‘Community’ thing: Troy and Abed’s 10 funniest moments

As funny now as it was when it first arrived on screens a little over 10 years ago, cult sitcom Community follows a study group at a Colorado community college who all too often find themselves caught up in the most bizarre of situations.

With a heavy focus on friendship, the most beloved – and often peculiar – is the one between the two youngest members of the study group, Troy Barnes (Donald Glover) and Abed Nadir (Danny Pudi).

With the entire series of Community now available on Netflix, here are some of the funniest moments from the friendship we all wish we had.

10. Baby adoption

Season 3, Episode 20: ‘Digital Estate Planning’

Troy and Abed walk into the study room and find what appears to be an abandoned baby on a table. The pair instantly decide that they should adopt it and proceed to bicker like an old married couple – that is until the child’s mother pops up from under the table after bending down to pick up one of the baby’s toys.

Funniest quote: “Oh, I see. While you’re off climbing the ladder at Beans and More I’ll just stay at home and raise him alone”

9. Cartoon tunnel

Season 2, Episode 2: ‘Accounting for Lawyers’

Abed cruelly tries to lure Troy into running into a brick wall by painting a cartoon tunnel on it and telling him it’s a portal to an animated reality. Just as Troy is about to take the bait Abed pops out from behind a trash can to tell him it’s not real, shattering Troy’s hopes of becoming a cartoon – even though he (unconvincingly) claims he knew it wasn’t real.

Funniest quote: “Nothing’s impossible in here. Animals can talk, your heart is shaped like a heart, and the smell of pie can make you float”

8. Inspector Spacetime

Various episodes

First mentioned in season 3 episode ‘Biology 101’, Inspector Spacetime is a Doctor Who parody series Britta (Gillian Jacobs) introduced to Abed as a way to fill the void left behind by the ending of his favourite show, Cougarton Abbey. Later, Troy and Abed adopt the roles of Inspector Spacetime and his trusty sidekick, Constable Reggie, travelling through space and time in a red telephone box, fighting off the evil Blorgons.

Funniest quote: “The question isn’t how old we are, but when old we are”

7. Bert and Ernie

Season 1, Episode 17: ‘Physical Education’

One of Troy and Abed’s most memorable moments comes when they dress up as Sesame Street characters Bert and Ernie and act out a small sketch that involves Troy returning a page-less book to Abed. However, Troy soon realises that it’s his cousin’s funeral and has to call time on their puppet parody.

Funniest quote: “My cousin’s funeral’s today (Oh, that was today?). I knew there was some reason I couldn’t do this today (Poor Dmitry)”

6. Trash talking

Season 1, Episode 4: ‘Social Psychology’

Troy and Abed sit on the couch in the study room mocking everyone who walks past the window. From the “desperate housewife” to “Saddam Hussein,” a number of people fall victim to their insults. Thinking they’ve gone unnoticed, it isn’t until Jeff (Joel McHale) walks past and tells them that he can hear them that they realise their cover has been blown. Their solution: “Just pretend like you been sleeping.”

Funniest quote: “I’m Dr. Doogie Seacrest. I think I’m better than everyone else because I’m 40”

5. Chloroforming the janitor

Season 2, Episode 2: ‘Accounting for Lawyers’

When Troy and Abed are caught by a janitor trying steal an email from the computer of one of Jeff’s former colleagues things take a hilarious turn for the worse. After Troy struggles to give him a good enough reason as to why they’re in the office, Annie (Alison Brie) sneaks up behind the janitor and chloroforms him, knocking him out instantly. As they panic, the three of them pretend to have been chloroformed also, but once the janitor wakes up and realises the deception Annie is forced to chloroform him again.

Funniest quote: “I don’t know what to do, my whole brain is crying”

4. Christmas rap

Season 3, Episode 10: ‘Regional Holiday Music’

Abed tries to persuade the study group to fill in for the Glee Club at Greendale’s Christmas Pageant. Convincing Troy to join him would usually be an easy task, but because he’s a Jehovah’s Witness he’s unable to take part. Abed comes up with a possible loophole: what if Troy was just pretending to like Christmas, so he could destroy it from within? The pair proceed to launch into a Christmas rap detailing the fictional plot.

Funniest quote: “‘Cause I am Jehovah’s most secret witness/ So I might have to dedicate my life to Christmas/ And act just like I love it ’til the day I die”

3. I’m Batman

Season 1, Episode 7: ‘Introduction to Statistics’

While ‘Introduction to Statistics’ is one big bellyache of laughter from start to finish, the best moment is saved for last. As the credits roll, Troy and Abed, who are dressed in their Batman and Eddie Murphy Halloween costumes, discuss waking up as food and eating themselves. Not only that, they have the conversation while imitating Christian Bale’s Batman.

Funniest quote: “That’s one of my biggest fears (What is?) If I ever, like, woke up as a donut… (You’d eat yourself?) I wouldn’t even question it”

2. Troy And Abed In The Morning

Various episodes

Arguably the most popular reoccurring skit in the show, Troy And Abed In The Morning sees Troy and Abed interview guests in the style of Good Morning America in front of a set of imaginary cameras – much to the annoyance of Jeff. Including an edition hosted by Evil Troy and Abed, and one where Annie tries to hijack it, the funniest is a late night spin-off special called Troy And Abed In The Morning: Nights.

Funniest quote: “Troy and Abed in the morrrrrrrrning”

1. Rapping with Betty White

Season 2, Episode 1: ‘Anthropology 101’

Continuing to showcase the remarkable chemistry between Pudi and Glover, Troy and Abed expand on their Spanish rap from season 1 by teaming up with Betty White (who plays Professor June Bauer) for a rap about anthropology. As nonsensical as its predecessor, the funniest moment comes when White provides ad-libs as she sings along to Toto’s ‘Africa’ during the refrain.

Funniest quote: “Oh, bless the rains!”

