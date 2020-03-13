Coronavirus: every cancelled gig, festival and tour – and how to get your ticket refund

In the wake of the cancellation of SXSW and postponement of Coachella, an increasing number of artists are exerting caution to contain the spread of coronavirus by cancelling or delaying gigs.

When it comes to getting your money back for shows that have been cancelled or postponed, Citizen’s Advice Bureau state that if the ticket was bought from an official ticket seller and not a secondary site “you can get a refund if the organiser cancels, moves or reschedules the event.”

It is likely that you’ll only get the face value of the ticket back however and not any booking fees or postage costs. Contact your ticket seller for full details of how to get a refund.

Here’s a definitive list of all the artists that have pulled imminent shows because of Covid-19.

GIGS AND TOURS

Stormzy

The grime hero was one of the first acts to postpone their shows as coronavirus took hold, with dates across Asia set to be rescheduled. Stormzy is due to tour New Zealand, Australia and North American in May and June – he is yet to announce whether those dates will go ahead as scheduled.

BTS

The Korean superstars were due to kick off their Map Of The Soul world tour with four shows in Seoul on April 11, 12, 18, and 19. Those dates have now been cancelled and the tour is currently scheduled to begin its North American leg in Santa Clara, CA on April 25 before continuing on to Japan and Europe.

Green Day

We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon. — Green Day (@GreenDay) February 28, 2020

Green Day postponed their planned Asia tour, which was due to visit the likes of Singapore, Thailand, Taipei, Hong Kong, South Korea, and more in March. “We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon,” they announced on social media.

The National

Much to our disappointment, in the interest of public safety our March 17+18 dates in Tokyo have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase from March 3 to March 31, 2020. We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan. pic.twitter.com/VHS6h0Y600 — The National (@TheNational) March 2, 2020

The National have cancelled their Japanese dates, which were due to take place in Tokyo on March 17 and 18. “We look forward to returning in the future and performing for our friends in Japan,” they wrote on Twitter, adding that refunds would be available from the point of purchase.

Slipknot

Slipknot were due to bring their Knotfest event to Tokyo for two dates between March 20 and 29 as part of their Asia tour, but have had to pull all their shows on the continent “in light of global health concerns”.

Yungblud

The Doncaster rock star has cancelled his Asia tour, which was due to begin in South Korea on March 14. In a video message to fans, he promised he was “going to get out there” as soon as he could.

Madonna

Madame ❌ Farewell Party………..:. No Iron Curtain, Injury or Virus could get in the way of the ♥️ we have for each other!! ON GOD!! #madamextheatre #farewell #laperouseparis pic.twitter.com/e3FfukrBUO — Madonna (@Madonna) March 11, 2020

Madge’s injury-plagued Madame X shows were brought to a close early, with her final dates in Paris wiped out after the French government put a ban on public gatherings of more than 1000 people.

Pearl Jam

(1/10) As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate. Our kids’ schools have closed along with universities and businesses. pic.twitter.com/SRcZasIVsk — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) March 10, 2020

Grunge icons Pearl Jam have postponed their North American Gigaton tour, which was due to begin on March 18 in Toronto. The shows will be rescheduled at a later date. “As residents of the city of Seattle, we’ve been hit hard and have witnessed firsthand how quickly these disastrous situations can escalate,” frontman Eddie Vedder noted in a statement.

Poppy

Woke up so sad abt having to move the EU tour because of how many Coronas are out there. 😩 But I will be back so soon with a rage that cannot be contained 🔥 — Poppy (@poppy) March 11, 2020

US singer Poppy has postponed the UK and European leg of her ‘I DISAGREE’ tour. The dates were due to begin on March 12 in Manchester.

Bombay Bicycle Club

The recently reunited indie heroes have scrapped their EU tour, but have told fans they were “working on rescheduling them for later this year”.

My Chemical Romance

The band’s first reunions shows in Japan has been postponed. MCR were due to appear at Download and Dirty Honey festivals in the country at the end of March. In a statement, they said they were “working on rescheduling shows and will try to announce those soon”. The band have since also cancelled their shows in Australia and New Zealand.

Bikini Kill

The reunited riot grrrl group have postponed their upcoming shows in the US and Canada following the coronavirus outbreak. “We take the health and safety of our supporters, crew and opening bands very seriously, and given the situation in Seattle as well as the lack of information about the actual infection rate of the surrounding areas, it doesn’t make sense for us to go forward with any of the shows in the region,” they said in a statement.

Torres

I’m asking for help getting home, guys. I’m going to lose every penny I made on tour booking emergency flights for my band. Thank you in advance. I’ve never experienced anything like this. Please be well everyone Xxhttps://t.co/9qmW79IKEv — TORRES (@torreslovesyou) March 12, 2020

After Donald Trump announced a ban on travel from Europe to the US, Torres was left having to cancel the remainder of her European tour and find the funds to get back home before the ban came in before March 13.

The Who

The legendary rock band have postponed their UK tour, which was due to begin on March 16 in Manchester and included a show at London’s Royal Albert Hall in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust.

Avril Lavigne

IMPORTANT TOUR ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/LpMijo8AsG — Avril Lavigne (@AvrilLavigne) March 12, 2020

Lavigne has cancelled her Europe and and UK tour, scheduled for March and April following the US government’s travel ban. “My main concern continues to be your health and safety and I want to come back and rock out with you at another time when everyone can enjoy the shows without worry,” she wrote on Instagram.

All Live Nation-promoted tours

Promoters Live Nation are reportedly set to postpone all tours they are working on in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. These include shows by the likes of Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Tool and will affect Live Nation’s shows in the US and internationally. The ban reportedly applies to the remainder of March, with the decision set to be reviewed at the start of April.

Disclosure

Due to unforeseen circumstances we‘re unable to play all the European and US upcoming DJ shows scheduled for March and April. We feel it’s for the best to reschedule all of these club sets when we can play them all properly…

1/2 pic.twitter.com/Vlf8tfFsOe — Disclosure (@disclosure) March 10, 2020

The Lawrence brothers were set to embark on a DJ tour of the UK, Europe, and the US, kicking off in London on March 13. They’ve now cancelled those dates, promising to “reschedule all of these club sets when we can play them properly”.

Pixies

Important – a message to our fans in Brisbane, Sydney & Perth. pic.twitter.com/8fiLeHspqh — PIXIES (@PIXIES) March 12, 2020

The alt-rock legends were in the middle of an Australian tour but have now pulled their remaining shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth. “This was an extremely difficult decision but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority,” they said in a statement.

They Might Be Giants

We have rescheduled some shows! pic.twitter.com/PRx0pOryqn — They Might Be Giants (@tmbg) March 11, 2020

The US group were due to kick off a series of east coast US gigs on March 13, but have announced the dates will now take place in September and December. Gigs at the end of April and May remain as scheduled at present.

Adam Green

The former Moldy Peaches musician has been forced to cancel his US dates, three shows into the tour. “We wish we could keep going, but coronavirus has left us with no choice but to do what feels right,” he wrote on Instagram.

Carlos Santana

The UK and European leg of Santana’s Miraculous 2020 World Tour has been cancelled, with the president of his management company saying they “deeply regret this unfortunate circumstance”. The musician’s North American tour is currently set to begin in June.

Underworld

The ‘Born Slippy’ duo have postponed their shows in Norway and Denmark and are “working with promoters to reschedule the dates at the earliest safe opportunity”. There’s no word at present whether their first North American shows since 2015 will go ahead as planned in May.

Iggy Pop

The punk legend was booked to perform in France but is now rescheduling most of the dates. Ticketholders for gigs in Montpellier and Besançon will be refunded.

Action Bronson

OK SO MY UPCOMING TOUR IS OBVIOUSLY POSTPONED. IM SORRY BUT THIS WORLD IS A CRAZY PLACE I JUST WONT KNOW HOW TO HANDLE ANYTHING IF THEY CANCEL @TeamKhabib AND @TonyFergusonXT AGAIN. I SCHEDULED MY WHOLE BEING AROUND THIS FIGHT. MORE INFO SOON. I LOVE YOU ALL. — *ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* (@ActionBronson) March 12, 2020

EVERYTHING WILL BE RESCHEDULED FOR WHEN THINGS NORMALIZE. ILL BE TRAINING FOR WHEN THAT DAY COMES AND WHEN IT DOES YOURE GOING TO SEE THE BEST VERSION OF BRONSON EVER. — *ONLY FOR DOLPHINS* (@ActionBronson) March 12, 2020

The rapper has rescheduled his North American tour, but has promised that “everything will be rescheduled for when things normalise”. “I’ll be training for when that day comes and when it does you’re going to see the best version of Bronson ever,” he said on Twitter.

Chelsea Wolfe

The singer-songwriter’s European dates have also been hit by the new travel restrictions between the continent and the US. “We stuck it out until became unviable to keep pushing the tour forward,” she told her Instagram followers.

Jay Som

The LA musician has confirmed her European tour has been postponed after the new travel ba was imposed by Trump. “Tickets will be refunded at point of sale and I hope to return later this year,” she said in a statement.

Maluma

The Colombian musician and Madonna collaborator has cancelled the remaining dates on the European leg of his 11:11 World Tour 2020. “I am sad, but I will see you all soon and I hope that you understand as I do it for the safety of you all,” he told fans.

TNGHT

TOUR CANCELLED BY THE PANDEMIC. ALL DATES MOVED TO JULY “WILL THEY EVER PLAY LIVE?” “IS KANYE THEIR SCORPION KING?” FIND OUT THIS SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/hdOjkU4AVT — TNGHT (@TNGHT) March 12, 2020

The duo comprised of Hudson Mohawke and Lunice have rescheduled their upcoming dates until July. “‘Will they ever play live?’ ‘Is Kanye their scorpion king?’ Find out this summer!” they wrote on Twitter.

Wilco

Wilco's upcoming tour dates in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas and California are postponed. — WILCO (@Wilco) March 12, 2020

The Jeff Tweedy-fronted band have postponed their March and April dates in Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, Las Vegas, and California.

Blood Orange

Dev Hynes will no longer be touring North America in March. “My priority here is for everyone to always feel safe at my shows, and given the influx of rapidly changing information every day due to COVID-19, I felt it best to move towards the side of safety,” he wrote on Instagram.

Pussy Riot

due to safety & health reasons our tour is being POSTPONED. stay tuned for more news and stay safe. sending power to everyone who was affected by the virus. xx nd pic.twitter.com/7RxwrD9Fv1 — 𝖕𝖚𝖘𝖘𝖞 𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@pussyrrriot) March 12, 2020

The Russian punk outfit were scheduled to begin their latest North American tour on March 12, but announced on the day the dates would be rescheduled.

Post Animal

Sad to have to do this, but it’s the right thing to do! Everyone please stay safe and look out for your health! We aim to make up these shows in the future once the situation is under control. Thanks for your understanding, love and support ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ll3oFVnFxW — Post Animal (@postanimalmusic) March 12, 2020

All of Post Animal’s remaining US tour dates, bar Chicago and Madison, have been cancelled. “We hope that you all will take care of yourselves and others,” they wrote on Twitter.

ATEEZ

ATINY in Europe!

Please kindly read our postponement announcement for “ATEEZ The Fellowship: Map The Treasure in Europe. #ATEEZinEurope pic.twitter.com/6a3CILC8y9 — MyMusicTaste (@_mymusictaste) March 11, 2020

K-pop group ATEEZ’s planned European tour, including a stop at London’s SSE Wembley Arena, has been pulled after promoters MyMusicTaste “researched and exhausted all options and preventative measures”. The dates are set to be rescheduled soon.

Seventeen

SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [ODE TO YOU] 취소 관련 공지 pic.twitter.com/ZikJvtzjAr — 세븐틴(SEVENTEEN) (@pledis_17) February 9, 2020

Pledis Entertainment’s Seventeen have cancelled their ‘Ode To You’ world tour due to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour began with the North American leg in January but the subsequent dates in Kuala Lumpur, Taipei, and Europe were axed soon after cases of the disease began to rise.

Machine Head

Machine Head were due to bring their ‘Burn My Eyes’ 25th anniversary tour to the UK and Europe in March, but postponed the tour til “a later date, hopefully in the fall but possibly later” after having several shows cancelled before they made the decision.

Smino

Ayeee my European tour has been postponed due to yanno… germs nsht.. to all da Frans that bought tickets WE STILL will honor the ticket later this year for the tour . https://t.co/qzT8XjTZ3h for more info on rescheduled shows. See y’all soon . 😢 — Smi (@smino) March 10, 2020

Rapper Smino has confirmed his European tour has been postponed because of the crisis. “We still will honour the ticket later this year for the tour,” he told those who had already purchased tickets for the dates.

Tove Lo

The Swedish pop star has been forced to postpone her European tour and cancel her Cologne date completely. “I have been looking forward to these shows for so long, but it has become unsafe and impossible for all of us to continue as planned,” she told her Twitter followers.

New Order

Bernard Sumner and co were quick to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, putting their Japanese shows “on hold”. “We would also hate to risk our fans’ health or the risk of spreading the virus on our return,” they said on Instagram. “We promise we will be back as soon as we can.”

X Ambassadors

Dear X Ambassadors Fans It is with great regret and with heavy hearts that we have to postpone our shows in Lithuania/Latvia/Estonia/Russia/Belarus and Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/6a7reko9XV — X AMBASSADORS (@XAmbassadors) March 12, 2020

New York State’s X Ambassadors were due to play in China in February, but pulled out of the dates as the country’s situation got worse. “Hopefully we can come to China for a new tour as soon as we possibly can,” they wrote on Twitter. They later had to cancel European shows too.

Mariah Carey

Aloha Hawaii!! I'm so so sad to have to announce that I'm postponing my show to November. I was so excited to come back to Hawaii on my "anniversary month" but evolving international travel restrictions force us to consider everyone's safety and well being. (Cont.) pic.twitter.com/HVbPX6PSxm — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) March 3, 2020

The pop diva cancelled a scheduled performance in Hawaii at the beginning of March, rescheduling the date for November.

Wolf Parade

Canadians Wolf Parade scrapped their European and UK tour to promote new album ‘Thin Mind’, calling it “globally irresponsible and potentially risky” to continue touring.

Set It Off

Due to unforeseen circumstances and for everyone's safety, our Asia headlining shows & our shows with Jimmy Eat World will not be taking place this March. Were so sorry and will be doing our best to come back as soon as possible. Refunds will be made at the point of purchase. — Set It Off (@SetItOff) March 2, 2020

Florida rockers Set It Off pulled out of a support tour with Jimmy Eat World and have cancelled their March headline tour of Asia.

Whitesnake

Meditation Time, Brothers & Sisters…Stay Safe & Well…Wherever You Are…❤️❌❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dyr7ODwCCy — Whitesnake (@Whitesnake) March 12, 2020

The hair metallers were due to tour Japan in March but has now been “unavoidably postponed” because of coronavirus. The band are planning to reschedule the dates.

Khalid

Khalid’s Asia tour has also joined the ranks of tours no longer viable because of the outbreak. The star was due to visit Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and more.

Justin Bieber

Bieber’s summer tour has yet to be fully cancelled, but it has been downgraded from stadiums to arenas, with slow tickets sales blamed on coronavirus concerns.

Ciara

Ciara was scheduled to perform at the re-opening of the Fort Hood USO in Texas on March 19 but the event has now been postponed to later this year.

Zac Brown Band

Atlanta country rock group Zac Brown Band have axed their spring tour, saying it was “an extremely difficult decision, but the well-being of our fans is always our top priority”.

Guns N’ Roses

GNR fam, the Costa Rica show has been postponed due to direction from the government. It will be rescheduled for later in the year so hold on to your tickets. 🇨🇷 pic.twitter.com/t04CNqE6qm — Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses) March 11, 2020

Costa Rican fans of GN’R will have to wait until later in the year to catch the band perform – their planned show has been “postponed due to direction from the government”.

Liam Gallagher

First Abu Dhabi now snowbombing whatever next gutted to have to cancel these gigs but as you know safety first fingers crossed we’ll have a cure for this thing soon and we can get back to the RnR stay safe stay young wash your hands and scrub yer toes LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 11, 2020

As well as being a headliner at the now-cancelled Snowbombing Festival, Liam has also seen his shows in Abu Dhabi face the chop.

Yes

After headlining Cruise On The Edge for seven years, Yes will not headline the event in 2020. The date is including a handful of cancelled shows from the prog-rock group.

The Format

The Arizonan band were due to reunite in New York, Chicago, and Phoenix in March, but have been forced to move the shows to July in a bid to keep fans safe.

Kiss and David Lee Roth

The final three shows of the spring leg of the #KISS #EndOfTheRoad Tour are being rescheduled out of an abundance of caution. pic.twitter.com/NPLgQ3kcmB — KISS (@kiss) March 12, 2020

Kiss and David Lee Roth are just coming to the end of their joint tour, but fans due to attend the final three shows of the run will have to wait a little longer to see them. Shows in Tulsa, Biloxi, and Lafayette will now take place in October.

Cher

I AM SO SORRY,BUT YOUR HEALTH IS PARAMOUNT.

I HAVEN’T FELT SCARED,(In Crew We🛑💋ING & HOLDING🤲🏻,BUT ON STAGE WE’RE”FACE 2 FACE”,BUT 2DAY I HAD 2GO WITH MY GUT.CONCERTS R AMAZING FUN,BUT NOTHING IS WORTH YOUR HEALTH.I ♥️ALL OF YOU,BUT THIS MORNING IT FELT IT WASNT SAFE — Cher (@cher) March 12, 2020

“I’m heartbroken, but the health of my fans and my touring family comes first,” Cher said in a statement after her ‘Here We Go Again’ tour was pushed back to autumn.

Circa Survive

Circa Survive told their fans they were “crushed” to share the news the first leg of their Blue Sky Noise tour was cancelled. Currently the second leg, due to begin on May 9, is “still on the books” but the band are “closely monitoring the situation”.

Chris Stapleton

Important announcement for All-American Road Show dates in March. pic.twitter.com/Xe6BSrwfe8 — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) March 12, 2020

The country star’s All-American Road Show was due to begin on March 12, but is now in the process of being rescheduled.

Dan + Shay

Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay have postponed their arena tour midway through, saying they “want the shows to be memorable and not experienced with fear”. The new dates will begin in July.

Tool

Tool have yet to postpone their whole tour, saying they would be “taking a day-to-day approach”. However, March 12’s Oregon and March 16’s Utah shows have been postponed.

The Strokes

Due to the extenuating circumstances of COVID-19, we have decided to postpone our show at Los Angeles’ The Forum, originally scheduled for March 14, to May 29. We are disappointed to have to postpone this show. As unfortunate as it is for us to not to be able to play, pic.twitter.com/nvBxwAcB5Q — The Strokes (@thestrokes) March 12, 2020

New York’s finest were scheduled to perform at LA’s The Forum on March 14 but, as the band announced on Instagram, the show will now take place on May 29.

Billie Eilish

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

Billie Eilish’s New York shows were already cancelled out by the state’s decision to ban gatherings of over 500 people, and hours later the pop star confirmed all of her dates in March would be postponed. Currently, the ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour will continue in April.

Deftones

An important message regarding Australia and New Zealand. To view the complete statement, click here: https://t.co/LjILdHX7dK pic.twitter.com/zeQlueCQOM — Deftones (@deftones) March 13, 2020

Following My Chemical Romance dropping out of Download Australia, the festival was cancelled along with Deftones’ own tour of Australia and New Zealand. “We understand the growing global situation and concern, and support whatever decisions need to be made, but we are committed to rescheduling our shows for alter in the year,” they said in a statement.

Bad Religion and Alkaline Trio

The two punk groups were set to tour together this spring but have now postponed their joint trek. “There is no place we would rather be than playing shows, however, it is reasonable to believe that large gatherings contribute to the spread of the virus,” they explained to fans.

Grouplove

We are living through this crazy, uncertain time right alongside all of you, and we’re just as concerned as everyone else is about making appropriate, responsible, and healthy decisions in order to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. — GROUPLOVE (@GROUPLOVE) March 12, 2020

The US group had planned to hit the road in support of their new album ‘Healer’, out March 13, but have now cancelled their plans. “We will do everything we can to reschedule these dates and are excited to see you on the road soon,” they said.

Mount Eerie

Bad news:

We are cancelling the Mount Eerie tour in April because of this global pandemic. We'll try to reschedule it for the fall. Please everyone stay sane and alone. — Phil Elverum (@PWElverum) March 13, 2020

Phil Elverum has confirmed Mount Eerie’s April tour has been cancelled because of the pandemic. Elverum is trying to reschedule the tour for autumn and told fans to “stay sane and alone”.

Stray Kids

Stray Kids(스트레이 키즈) World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in EUROPE 공연 취소 공지

Stray Kids World Tour ‘District 9 : Unlock’ in EUROPE Concert Cancellation Announcementhttps://t.co/DBlGgnSira — Stray Kids (@Stray_Kids) March 10, 2020

The Korean boy band have cancelled their planned European leg of their ‘District 9: Unlock’ world tour. Shows in Japan have also been cancelled, while dates in Manila and Singapore are postponed.

Glass Animals

COVID-19

SF and Portland pic.twitter.com/GI9JrPsmNV — Glass Animals (@GlassAnimals) March 12, 2020

Glass Animals are currently on the road in the US and have confirmed that their San Francisco, Seattle, and Portland shows on March 12, 14, and 15 have been cancelled.

Everglow

K-pop girl group Everglow have had their LA show at the Fonda cancelled. Their show at Jersey City’s White Eagle Hall will go ahead on March 13, but attendees will be required to apply hand sanitiser before entering the venue and are encouraged to wear face masks.

Papa Roach

Papa Roach have confirmed that their shows in Paris, Tilburg, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, and Copenhagen have been cancelled by local authorities. “We are working with our team to reschedule these cities, but at the moment, nothing can be confirmed as the information is changing daily,” they told fans.

Pentatonix

Texan a capella group Pentatonix have postponed their UK and Europe tour, with new dates in the works. Currently, their Californian dates in July are unaffected.

Mabel

Mabel’s Milan show in February as cases in the country rose. “So sad to have to write this, but safety is the absolute priority here!” she told fans when breaking the news.

Foals

Foals were due to visit Japan in March, but decided to postpone the dates until later in the year after the coronavirus crisis reached the country.

Sam Fender

The Swiss government have cancelled all events over 1000 capacity due to the Corona Virus! Tomorrow’s Zurich show will now take place in September, all tickets remain valid x pic.twitter.com/rqCj0QaVr3 — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) February 29, 2020

Sam Fender’s Zurich show was postponed after the Swiss government-imposed ban on gatherings of over 1000 people. The gig will now take place in September.

G(I)-DLE

The K-pop group’s first world tour was scheduled to begin in March, with shows planned in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. It and the girl group’s new album have now been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances around the globe”.

Sløtface

Sløtface have announced they are rescheduling their upcoming UK and European tour, noting Norwegian citizens have “been urged by the government to not travel abroad”.

Rage Against The Machine

RATM have confirmed the postponement of all of their upcoming North American headline tour dates between March 26 and May 20 — which they were due to take Run The Jewels on as support — “due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings”. The dates are set to be rescheduled.

The Jesus And Mary Chain

The Jesus and Mary Chain UK & European tour has to be postponed because of the various restrictions that have been… Posted by The Jesus And Mary Chain on Friday, March 13, 2020

The Jesus and Mary Chain’s upcoming UK and European tour has been postponed due to the crisis, with the band saying that they’re “trying to reschedule and will announce more on that asap”.

FESTIVALS

Cancelled or postponed

Ultra Music Festival

The Miami bash was the first festival to be affected by coronavirus, with performances by the likes of Flume, Sofi Tukker, and Major Lazer scrapped. The festival has been postponed, with it potentially not returning until 2021.

SXSW

An Update on SXSW 2020. Please read our full statement here: https://t.co/P56nF8KFmE pic.twitter.com/ouJPKM9GNy — SXSW (@sxsw) March 6, 2020

The annual Austin festival was pulled over concerns about coronavirus a week before it was due to start. The cancellation has left many bands and artists affected, with showcases being organised to try and help reduce the impact on acts as much as possible.

Tallinn Music Week

The international new music festival and conference TMW is postponed until August. The new dates are 26 – 30 August.https://t.co/tEX8xh9rq6 — Tallinn Music Week (@TlnMusicWeek) March 10, 2020

The international new music festival and conference was due to take place in March but has now been rescheduled to August in the hopes the coronavirus outbreak will be under control by summer.

Coachella

The double weekender desert festival was due to take place in April, but has now been moved to October. Travis Scott, Rage Against The Machine and Frank Ocean are still listed as headliners on the festival’s website.

Snowbombing

Following discussions with the Austrian authorities, it is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the cancellation of Snowbombing 2020. Click here to read our full statement and discover the next steps 👉 https://t.co/1EhBV1d3oh pic.twitter.com/5khaolz1jx — Snowbombing (@Snowbombing) March 11, 2020

The Austrian festival was forced to cancel after the government placed a restriction on outdoor events above 500 people and indoor events above 100. Headliner Liam Gallagher said he was “gutted to have to cancel”.

C2C

Legs of the country music festival in London, Glasgow and Dublin have been postponed over the coronavirus crisis. Organisers have promised news on rescheduled dates “in the coming days”.

Melted Music Fest

The Columbus, Ohio event was due to see performances from the likes of Thee Oh Sees, Protomartyr and Twin Peaks, but has now been cancelled. Organisers are hoping to reschedule it.

Lollapalooza Argentina

The Argentinian leg of Perry Farrell’s global festival will now take place in the second half of the year, instead of its planned weekend of March 27-29. Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes are currently scheduled to headline.

Tomorrowland Winter

In the beginning of February the build-up of Tomorrowland Winter 2020 in Alpe d’Huez started. Today, it is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition (March 14 -21): info & updates: https://t.co/lyjg3dBqMg pic.twitter.com/brE0xRKAX3 — Tomorrowland Winter (@TMLwinter) March 5, 2020

The EDM festival was due to take over the Alpe d’hues grand domaine Ski in France from March 14 to 21, with the likes of Afrojack and Steve Aoki on the bill. The festival is now cancelled with ticketholders offered refunds and discounts on tickets for future editions.

Treefort Music Fest

📣 TREEFORT MUSIC FEST 2020 WILL NOW TAKE PLACE SEPTEMBER 23rd-27th 📣 — Treefort Music Fest (@treefortfest) March 11, 2020

The five-day festival was scheduled to bring the likes of Chromatics, Japanese Breakfast, and Omar Apollo to Boise, Idaho on March 25-29, but has now been postponed to September.

Big Ears Festival

It has become clear that we must cancel Big Ears 2020, scheduled for the weekend of Thursday, March 26 thru Sunday, March 29. Read the full statement here: https://t.co/yyOeqgzE38 pic.twitter.com/upS72Paq78 — Big Ears Festival (@BigEarsFestival) March 11, 2020

The line-up for the Tennessee event boasted artists including Kim Gordon, Thundercat, and Damo Suzuki, but will not go ahead in 2020. Ticketholders can get a full refund or turn their purchase into a tax-deductible donation.

Stagecoach

Coachella’s sister festival was meant to bring some of the biggest names in country music to Indio, California at the end of April. Like Coachella, though, it has now been rescheduled to October.

Days Of Summer Cruise Fest

After careful consideration of the health risks posed by the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Days Of Summer announces that its third annual hip-hop cruise and music festival, scheduled to embark from Miami on July 1st, 2020, will no longer occur. pic.twitter.com/DMkCpfBVV5 — Days of Summer Cruise Fest (@DOSCruiseFest) March 12, 2020

Setting sail from Miami on June 28 and travelling on to the Bahamas, this cruise festival would have seen stars like Post Malone, Lil Nas X and Cardi B taking to the seas. The next chance to step on board the festival boat will come in July 2021.

Download Australia

STATEMENT REGARDING DOWNLOAD AUSTRALIA 2020.https://t.co/qYylBNYZLM — Download Festival Australia (@DownloadFestAU) March 12, 2020

Following My Chemical Romance cancelling their headline set at Download Australia, festival organisers released a statement confirming the whole festival is off. “Given that this announcement has come barely 7 days prior to Download Australia, we will not be able to secure an alternative headliner,” they wrote.

Still going ahead

Glastonbury

At present, the 50th anniversary of the iconic Worthy Farm festival is still on as planned. “As things stand, we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so,” organiser Emily Eavis wrote when announcing the first chunk of the line-up on March 12. “No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!”

Previously, Glastonbury’s Head Of Event Operations Adrian Coombs had given an update on the festival, saying the team was working “closely with all of the relevant agencies, including Public Health England and the NHS” and would “always review [their] plans as any circumstances change.”

Reading & Leeds

The twin festivals are currently set to go ahead as planned on August 28-30, according to organisers. “Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately,” an email newsletter told fans.

Field Day

The London festival is due to take place on July 11 in Meridian Water. According to Vice, the festival is set to go ahead at present. “We will continue to monitor the situation, adapt accordingly should this change and keep our customers updated,” a spokesperson told the publication.

Latitude

Latitude 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in July. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly. — Latitude Festival (@LatitudeFest) March 5, 2020

The Suffolk festival is set to see Haim, Liam Gallagher and The Chemical Brothers headline between July 16-19. On their official Twitter page, organisers replied to one concerned fan, saying: “Latitude 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in July. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly.”

Isle Of Wight Festival

A statement on the Isle Of Wight Festival website assures festival-goers the event is currently scheduled to happen as planned. “Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately,” it reads.

Download

Hi Max, Download 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in June. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly. Please find more info on our website. https://t.co/XWIsvCmaYw — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) March 11, 2020

The annual rock festival is also set to continue as usual at the moment according to a reply to a fan on Twitter. Organisers said they were “closely monitoring official guidance from the World Health Organisation, Public Health England, UK Government, local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.”

Wireless

Wireless Festival 2020 is proceeding as planned, and we are excited to welcome everyone to the event in 16 weeks. Safety of our artists, fans, and staff is always our top priority and planned for accordingly. — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) March 12, 2020

The London festival is currently set to take place between July 3-5 with headliners A$AP Rocky, Skepta, and Meek Mill. There are currently no changes to those plans according to a post on the festival’s Twitter page.

Camp Bestival

A spokesperson for the festival told Vice the event would be “proceeding as planned”.

The Great Escape

The Brighton multi-venue festival is due to kick off on May 13. A post on the festival’s website reads: “At this time, all shows and events are going ahead as planned. Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.”

Desert Stars

Southern California’s Desert Stars festival has been postponed until September. Mercury Rev, Ringo Deathstarr and more are set to perform.

Winter Music Conference



Florida’s Winter Music Conference, which was due to begin on March 16, has been axed after the state’s governor declared a public health emergency. The festival will be rescheduled, according to organisers.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

The Houston Rodeo was set to see performances from the likes of Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Chris Stapleton, but was ordered to close down by the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department.

Lollapalooza Chile

Like Lollapalooza Argentina, the Chile leg of the festival has also been postponed until the second half of the year. Guns N’ Roses, Travis Scott and The Strokes were also due to headline.

Dark Mofo

Australia’s Dark Mofo has been cancelled in a pre-emptive move designed to keep organisers and local government’s losses to a minimum.

OTHER EVENTS AND VENUE CLOSURES

World Tour Bushfire Relief Concert

Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show. — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 10, 2020

The Melbourne benefit gig was pulled after headliner Miley Cyrus pulled out. “I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew,” she told fans on Twitter, promising to make a donation to help the victims of the Australian bushfires. Lil Nas X and The Veronicas were amongst those also set to perform.

Bans Off My Body

The New York benefit event was due to play host to former Hole bandmates Courtney Love and Melissa Auf der Maur’s live reunion on March 14. The fundraiser has now been cancelled, with organisers saying they had “already begun work on rescheduling the event”.

Berghain

The famous Berlin nightclub will shut its doors for over a month due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus. At present, it is scheduled to reopen on April 20.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction ceremony

Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, the Notorious B.I.G., and T-Rex were all due to be inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame on May 2. However, the organisation have confirmed the ceremony will now rescheduled for later in the year.

Chase Center

San Francisco’s Chase Center will not hold any concerts through March 21. Any scheduled events, including Tame Impala and Post Malone, have been cancelled or postponed.

U Street Music Hall, 9:30 Club, the Anthem, Lincoln Theatre

After advice from DC Health, a number of venues in Washington D.C. have postponed their planned events until April.

All venues over 500 capacity in New York

Governor Cuomo has introduced a ban on gatherings over 500 people across New York state from March 13 onwards, affecting shows at the likes of Brooklyn Steel, Music Hall Of Williamsburg, Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center, Terminal 5, and more.