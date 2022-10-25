easy life at Abbey Roads Studios for DHL FAST-TRACK was a colourful night filled with love

In partnership with DHL

The Leicester lads have done it again. Earlier this month (October 7), easy life celebrated the release of their second album ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ and their role in DHL’s FAST-TRACK programme, kitting out Abbey Road’s Studio Two for a vibrant, bumper release party, up close and intimate with fans: they just make it look so, ahem, easy.

It was for DHL FAST-TRACK, a new music programme, bringing rising musical superstars even closer to their fans all over the world, that they put on the intimate gig and brought the Dream House model on the cover of their record – a detailed, one-of-a-kind mansion with miniature guitars, furniture, and chandeliers – to life.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME prior to their performance, Murray Matravers, the band’s silky-voiced frontman, enthused about the prospect: “When we first got approached by DHL, one of the things they said were, ‘We will ship your doll’s house somewhere internationally’, and we’re like, ‘Right, boom! It’s on! If you’re doing that, I’m all for it’”.

With a desire to try “to reach people that they haven’t reached before”, the collaboration proved an intriguing one for them. The set itself was an idea the band and their creative director, Charlie Drinkwater had months before the performance. “It’s been a lot of fun,” Matravers says. “With DHL being such a big company, they have been able to facilitate us making something sick. So we were able to build the Dream House and make it into like this neon art installation that we then play inside of”.

The space, using light projections to give the feel of the band’s living room, is as cosy and fascinating as their new album: a goldfish-less goldfish bowl, stacked speakers, and framed photos of album artwork Easter eggs. But, as the stunning pictures below show, this wasn’t even the craziest part of the whole night.

History is made

Looking dapper as ever in their band uniform of shirt, ties and embroidered leather jackets, easy life are ready.

All aboard the easy life express!

Advertisement

“Did you see the van?” Murray blurted out whilst we settled down to talk. They didn’t know that DHL would wrap a delivery van with their faces on it and that it would come out so good! “They put our faces on a DHL van. I mean, what more could you want?”, Murray continues. “That’s probably one of the weirdest things we’ve done. And we’ve done a lot of weird stuff because it’s the nature of the beast.”

The fans roll in

Excited winners of the DHL FAST-TRACK competition flood into the iconic studios in glee to see their favourite band. The first thing you’re struck by is the luminous art installation house structure and the Dream House model, just waiting to be raffled off to the adoring fans. Whilst talking about his fans, Murray said “It’s really nice because we’ve done this (intimate gigging) quite a lot and, because of that, it basically means that I pretty much know everyone in the audience anyway. It’s so nice seeing so many familiar faces in the crowd”.

Delivering greatness

Before they performed, many fans took pictures at the DHL FAST-TRACK photo backdrop, where the team had arranged yellow DHL parcel boxes and dangled the Hollywood-esque ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ album title in front of so they could get some great pics on a great night.

Performing in their dream house

The band play a medley of their stellar tracks, including their hit song, ‘Nightmares’, ‘OTT’, and ‘BEESWAX’, in their lit-up house. They also perform a new song from ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’ called ‘Memory Loss’ because “it’s quite a chilled one… and it’s one of our faves as a band.

Giving a great harmonious experience to their die-hard fans, easy life’s Abbey Roads Studios takeover was a joyous celebration with the help of DHL and UMG. If you love easy life’s DHL FAST-TRACK collaboration, then enter the new easy life X DHL FAST-TRACK competition via the newly launched mini-game here.