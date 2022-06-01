10 essential acts to see at EXIT Festival this summer

In partnership with EXIT Festival

After a triumphant return last summer as one of the first music festivals in the pandemic era, EXIT Festival returns to its home in the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia (July 7-10), with a typically eclectic and exciting line-up. Few other places would dare to book both underground hero Denis Sulta sharing a lineup with pop-rap icon Iggy Azalea, but unexpected and unlikely pairings are what EXIT does best. Whatever you’re into, there’s something to get you going – take a closer look at EXIT’s 2022 lineup here.

If you’re heading out to EXIT next month, you’re certainly in for a memorable experience; the Petrovaradin Fortress makes for a beautiful backdrop for a whole host of varied live performances and DJ sets. And if not? Well, this lot might just convince you to head on out….

BĘÄTFÓOT

If you haven’t yet heard of BĘÄTFÓOT, there could be no better introduction than at EXIT Festival. The Tel Aviv trio fuse rap with post-punk, acid techno and a good dose of’ 90s rave. BĘÄTFÓOT is the brainchild of eclectic rave duo Red Axes co-founder Udi Naor, who felt stifled in his previous projects. The ethos of BĘÄTFÓOT, then, is to throw stuff at the wall and see what sticks, turning the dial up to 11 and running with whatever they want. From the raucous energy of tracks like ‘??? FUN ???’ and ‘BÛLLDØWZER’, they’re sure to be a manically fun addition to EXIT 2022.

Calvin Harris

Big-room EDM is Calvin Harris’ specialty, so he’ll certainly be in his element on EXIT’s outdoor stage. Headlining the Saturday night, you can expect big production value and rave euphoria from the producer of chart classics like ‘Feel So Close’, ‘One Kiss’ with Dua Lipa and ‘Acceptable in the 80s’. This summer he’s also teasing the return of ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2’, his funk-lovin’ persona, which returned last week with a new collaboration with Dua Lipa.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds

If Calvin Harris brings a guarantee of feel-good rave to EXIT, Nick Cave is the other side of the coin, offering the opportunity to dance out all your troubles and take comfort in a collective darkness. The melodrama of the Australian legend’s back catalogue is deeply moving, and his appearance at EXIT is what makes the festival such a compelling one given its diverse booking decisions. Seeing Nick Cave perform at the Petrovaradin Fortress, with its rich military history, is a bit of a goth dream, too.

ZHU

Heralded by the New York Observer upon the release of his 2016 debut album ‘Generationwhy’ as “the next Daft Punk”, singer and producer ZHU is no stranger to handling big crowds and expectant audiences. ZHU originally decided to remain anonymous, letting his music do the talking for him; his trademark deep house sound is enough of a calling card. Having performed at festivals like Coachella, this will be his first appearance at EXIT Festival, and not one to be missed.

Coach Party

The Isle of Wight four-piece are bringing a healthy dose of British scuzz rock to the Petrovaradin Fortress this July – their recent third EP ‘Nothing Is Real’ is a riot, brimming with punky anger and youthful apathy. They’ve recently smashed support slots for the likes of The Mysterines, Indochine and Sea Girls and their very own UK headline tour; their set at EXIT 2022 promises to bring a magnetic energy that will make them your new favourite band.

Molchat Doma

Belarusian post-punk outfit Molchat Doma have bubbled steadily from a Bandcamp favourite to viral TikTok sensation over the past few years. Formed in Minsk in 2017, their second album ‘Etazhi’ catapulted them from a dedicated niche audience to the mainstream as their track ‘Судно (Борис Рыжий)’ (‘Bedpan (Boris Ryzhy)’) was used 225,000 times on the social media platform. Their cavernous, dark 80s post-punk sound is one for the Nick Cave fans, obviously.

Honey Dijon

Honey Dijon has become one of the biggest and best DJs on the festival circuit, and for good reason. The Chicago DJ has perfected her own special blend of house, techno and disco, making her one of the most skilled and most entertaining DJs currently on the scene. Renowned for starting the party, she’s guaranteed to bring the good vibes and get the fortress moving.

The Undertones

Another legend takes the stage at EXIT Festival 2022 in the form of Northern Irish punk band The Undertones. Forming in Derry in 1974, The Undertones wrote such classics like ‘Teenage Kicks’ and ‘My Perfect Cousin’, and although original frontman Feargal Sharkey left the band in 1983 to pursue a solo career, they reformed in 1999 with singer Paul McLoone whose live presence is just as magnetic.

ANNA B2B Sama’ Abdulhadi

Separately, ANNA and Sama’ Abdulhadi are both incredibly talented DJs; together, this back-to-back set will surely be something to behold. Both ANNA and Sama’ have previously performed at EXIT, so they’re hardly strangers to the festival’s special atmosphere, and they’re set to perform a uniquely heavy-hitting techno set which, given ANNA’s and Sama’s tendencies towards the heavier sounds in their own sets, promises to be an absolute rager.

Cera Khin

Cera Khin operates on a basis of harder and faster is better; she plays gabber side-by-side with serious, thumping techno and just makes it work. A fast-rising star of the Berlin scene, she was born in Tunisia and has made a name for herself as an unrelenting DJ. She also founded the Instagram account @technomentalhealth which aims to destigmatise mental health within dance music; expect to fully lose yourself in her EXIT set.