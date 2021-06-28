5 local artists you won’t want to miss at EXIT Festival 2021

In partnership with EXIT Festival

Judging by its typically bustling and eclectic line-up, EXIT Festival really should have something for everyone in 2021. The Serbian festival, which this year will take place from July 8-11 in the grounds of the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, already looks well-placed to cater for any number of musical tastes this summer, with the likes of David Guetta, Sabaton and Nina Kraviz all ready and waiting to deliver the goods next month.

While their international cast list of stars may immediately catch the eye, EXIT Festival’s continued commitment to showcasing the best of the Serbian music scene shouldn’t be overlooked. Local acts have played an important role in the festival ever since its legendary inception in 2000, and despite its subsequent growth to become one of Europe’s premier festivals, EXIT has never strayed too far from its roots by ensuring that it books a host of ace Serbian artists each and every year.

The forthcoming 2021 festival is certainly no exception – here’s five Serbian artists you should check out if you’re heading to EXIT Festival this year.

Buč Kesidi

Hailing from the Serbian city of Pančevo, Buč Kesidi are an indie-minded duo who aren’t afraid to show off their love of disco music every now and again. Billed by EXIT as Serbia’s “most popular disco-rock’n’roll-electro band”, Buč Kesidi certainly go out of their way to tick as many boxes as possible with their bright style and sound.

Their 2021 EXIT set, which no doubt will feature an array of tracks from their 2019 album ‘Euforija’, is sure to go down a storm with the home crowd.

Goblini

Goblini are punk rock royalty in Serbia. Having initially formed in Šabac in 1992, the band rose to prominence in the 90s to become one of the region’s most important bands before splitting in 2001. That wouldn’t be the end of the story, though: Goblini reformed in 2010 with founding members Branko Golubović (vocals), Alen Jovanović (guitar) and Vladislav Kokotović (bass) still very much in the fray, and the band released their most recent album, ‘Jednina’, in 2019.

Brief history lesson over – now go and dive into the packed Goblini discography to familiarise yourself before you go moshing at EXIT this summer.

Tijana T

Belgrade’s Tijana Todorovic is unquestionably one of the most talented, respected and revered DJs to emerge from Serbia in recent years. But her strong connection to EXIT Festival actually dates back to her days as a local TV music journalist, where she was tasked with interviewing acts on the festival’s line-up.

Those journalistic days are a retreating memory, however: Tijana T is now the talk and toast of the town whenever she brings her powerful techno-centric DJ sets to EXIT Festival. Expect 2021 to be another glorious chapter in Tijana T’s long affiliation with EXIT.

Atheist Rap

Oh, you thought we were finished with the Serbian punk rock? Wait until you check out the brilliantly named Atheist Rap, the passionately anti-war band who say they have been “fighting a battle against hatred and stupidity” with a smirk on their faces since 1989.

The four-piece initially formed in Novi Sad, EXIT’s home, so playing in the surroundings of the Petrovaradin Fortress will be like home comforts for them – and the local crowd is sure to welcome them with open arms.

Ilija Djokovic

Starting out on the DJ and producing circuit back in 2010, Belgrade’s Ilija Djokovic is another top-tier techno artist of choice in Serbia and beyond. Djokovic, who has released music on the well-respected Swedish techno label Drumcode Records, has previously worked with the likes of Carl Cox, Paul Kalkbrenner and Nina Kraviz – the latter two, it should be noted, are also on the EXIT Festival line-up this year.

An impressive CV, we think you’ll agree – make sure you go and see what all the fuss is about when Djokovic hits the EXIT Festival stage this year.

