5 must-see artists to catch at EXIT Festival 2021

The big countdown to the 2021 party at the Petrovaradin Fortress is nearly over. EXIT Festival will return to its unmistakable home in Novi Sad, Serbia from July 8-11 for another four-day music extravaganza which this year, as is so often the case at EXIT, boasts an impressive cast list of talent.

Headliners at EXIT 2021 include David Guetta, DJ Snake and Tyga, while the likes of Robin Schulz, Hot Since 82 and Paul van Dyk are also among the numerous party-starters who populate this year’s festival bill – you can find out more about who’s on the line-up for EXIT 2021 by heading here.

If you’re heading to EXIT next month, you can be sure to expect an eclectic array of acts spinning tunes and performing memorable sets within the grounds of the stunning Petrovaradin Fortress. Here’s five must-see artists you need to check out at EXIT Festival 2021.

Honey Dijon

The presence of Honey Dijon on any festival bill is worthy cause for celebration, so there are plenty of reasons to rejoice over the news that the acclaimed Chicago DJ, producer and activist will bring her renowned love of house, disco and techno to EXIT this summer. Dijon, who splits her time between New York and Berlin, is one of the most in-demand names in the world of underground electronic music, with ample praise being reserved for her intricately crafted, passionate and banger-filled live sets.

We’ve all missed the shared, collective experience of raving in recent times – but Honey Dijon will be on hand at EXIT this summer to help you get reacquainted with the dancefloor.

Sheck Wes

Missed mosh pits during the pandemic? So has Sheck Wes, as an absolutely riotous time is guaranteed whenever the New York rapper hits the live stage. The Travis Scott and Kanye West-approved artist is responsible for one of the most energetic rap shows around, with moshing, crowdsurfing and general chaos typically being the order of the day. Needless to say, then, that Sheck’s EXIT 2021 performance is one that you simply can’t afford to miss.

Fair warning, though: things can get a little bit hectic during a Sheck Wes show whenever he decides to drop his fierce 2017 break-out hit ‘Mo Bamba’. You’ll want to be right in the thick of the action when that happens, though.

Nina Kraviz

The much-loved Russian DJ and producer is no stranger to EXIT, having previously headlined the festival’s mts Dance Arena back in 2017 – footage of which is well worth watching if you haven’t previously laid eyes on it before.

The boundary-pushing artist – who in 2019 was invited by St. Vincent to curate a remixed version of the latter’s 2017 album ‘Masseduction’ – always delivers with her live sets; a process that’s aided by her own self-described dedication to exploring the “continuum” of electronic music. “Music is a continuum connecting generations,” Nina Kraviz told Mixmag back in 2017. “You can play music made 30 years ago and it receives a new meaning by being reintegrated in a new context.”

Equipped with such an open-minded approach to music, it’s no wonder that Kraviz’s vibrant DJ sets appeal to one and all – her appearance at this year’s EXIT will therefore be yet another one to remember for years to come.

Paul Kalkbrenner

The seasoned German DJ and producer doesn’t really need too much of an introduction given that he’s been slaying clubs, dancefloors and festivals for the best part of the last 30 years. But it’s worth stating for the record here that Paul Kalkbrenner is something of an EXIT institution.

.@ExitFestival will always have a special place in my heart. pic.twitter.com/WWyq8o8YrV — Paul Kalkbrenner (@paulkalkbrenner) May 25, 2021

Speaking recently about the “special place in my heart” that EXIT occupies, Kalkbrenner added of the EXIT performing experience: “I would never say anything to the people [in the crowd at EXIT] since I have the big privilege of just being able to go there and play… when I wave [from the stage], everybody understands – I speak with music, so I leave the words away.”

This summer is your chance to connect with Paul Kalkbrenner in this manner, with his latest EXIT set looking odds-on to go down in the festival’s legend.

Sabaton

EXIT is renowned for being one of the foremost annual meeting places for electronic and dance music’s prominent figures and fans alike – but don’t go thinking that it’ll just be wall-to-wall raving within the walls of the Petrovaradin Fortress in July. How about some Swedish power metal?

We thought that might spark your curiosity. Sabaton will provide just that and so much more at EXIT this summer, with the five-piece – who, it should be noted, are hugely popular throughout Europe – set to deliver their sensational mix of “mass euphoria and galloping old school metal”, as NME’s glowing review of their bombastic February 2020 show in London put it. What more could you possibly want?

You can read more about the line-up for EXIT Festival 2021 here, and find out information about tickets and passes for this year’s festival here.