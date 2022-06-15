9 reasons to head to EXIT Festival this summer

In partnership with EXIT Festival

Festival season is coming up fast, so whether you’re looking to add to a stacked schedule or searching for the perfect event to head out to, we’ve got you covered. This year, EXIT Festival will make its triumphant return to the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad, Serbia, sporting a deliciously varied lineup featuring the likes of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Calvin Harris, Honey Dijon and Molchat Doma, among others. Taking place between July 7-10, it’s sure to be one of the best overseas festival experiences you can get involved in this summer.

If you’ve already nabbed your ticket to EXIT 2022, it’s time to get excited. If not, here are 9 reasons to get yourself over to the festival next month.

The stunning 17th century location

Advertisement

EXIT Festival is located in the vast and gorgeous 17th century Petrovaradin Fortress in the city of Novi Sad, Serbia. It’s a beautiful, ancient castle-like location surrounded by the Danube River. Get ready for plenty of sunset moments: can you imagine anything better than dancing all day in such a picturesque location?

Tickets are incredibly affordable

As all avid festival goers know, the season adds up quickly and can really hurt your bank balance. With EXIT Festival, thankfully, those worries don’t come into play. With prices starting at £95/$118 for a 4-day festival ticket, you’re not breaking the bank just to be there. Food and drink is very reasonably priced, too: a hot dog will cost you around £2, while a beer will set you back approximately £2.50. Rejoice!

The mts Dance Arena stage boasts a huge lineup

The dedicated electronic music stage at EXIT is the mts Dance Arena, one of the biggest and best in the world. Known for its huge production value and stunning light shows, it’s definitely an experience to remember. This year, it’ll welcome acts like Texas DJ Maceo Plex and some legendary B2Bs including Sama’ Abdulhadi B2B ANNA and Adam Beyer B2B Enriquo Sangiuliano. Late nights into early mornings have never felt so good.

Celebrate EXIT Festival 2022’s motto: “Together. Always!”

EXIT 2022 is focused on bringing people together to overcome the pain and hardship of the past couple of years. It’s always been a politically-minded festival, however: it was conceived two decades ago in the University Park of Novi Sad as a student movement to fight for peace and freedom. It has previously supported campaigns around food equality, mental health and environmental consciousness, and this year’s motto is a timely reminder that – now, more than ever – all we have is each other, so we’re stronger together than apart.

Head on down to the incredible rock@EXIT stage

Advertisement

If you’re headed to EXIT for the heavy stuff, look no further than rock@EXIT. Home to the festival’s rock and hardcore acts, it’s the place for switching off and rocking out. At EXIT 2022, Napalm Death, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Sepultura and Marky Ramone will take over the rock@EXIT stage, so get pumped for the huge moshpits that lay ahead.

Rave to Honey Dijon in a spectacular outdoor setting

Honey Dijon is renowned as one of the most versatile house DJs in the game. Having just released her latest single, ‘Love Is A State Of Mind’ featuring Ramona Renea, a pumping house anthem, Dijon is sure to be on top form. If you’re looking for a good time, you could do worse than head down to EXIT 2022 solely for Honey Dijon’s set.

The idyllic EXIT Festival campsite

Let’s face it, camping in a cold, wet field is one of the worst parts about British festivals. That’s simply not a problem at EXIT; say goodbye to soggy tents and lumpy grass under your rollmat as you sleep on a blissful, sandy beach in sunny Serbia, right on the edge of the Danube River.

Calvin Harris is headlining

Need we say more? Where else do you get to see one of the biggest stars in EDM perform in a 17th century fortress? Expect to hear some of the seminal Scottish DJ’s huge collaborations, which include Rihanna (‘We Found Love’) and Dua Lipa (‘One Kiss’). Calvin Harris’ set at EXIT 2022 promises to be one for this festival’s history books.

EXIT Festival’s legacy

Over the last 20 years, EXIT Festival has grown to become one of the biggest, longest-running and most diverse festivals in Europe. In the past, it’s played host to legendary acts like Arctic Monkeys, Massive Attack, Fatboy Slim, Wu-Tang Clan, Sex Pistols, and Snoop Dogg – the list goes on endlessly. To be a part of something amazing this year, grab your ticket now!

Exit Festival takes place in Novi Sad, Serbia (July 7-10). Tickets are available here