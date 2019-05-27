The highlights of The Strokes and co’s sun-soaked day at All Points East 2019 – in photos

With The Raconteurs, Interpol, Jarvis Cocker, Johnny Marr, Dream Wife, Amyl & The Sniffers and many more...

All Points East returned for a second year, and what a weekend it gave us. The Saturday of the festival gave us some incredible sets. Headlined by The Strokes mighty comeback, as well as the return of The Raconteurs, a cavalcade of classics from Johnny Marr, and some slacker rock genius from Courtney Barnett, it was the ultimate start to a summer of sweet music.

Check out our photos and select highlights from throughout Saturday May 25 at All Points East 2019 below…