God, doesn’t August Bank Holiday’s glorious, sunny Reading & Leeds weekend seem a million miles away now? But the onset of September and it’s back-to-school vibes doesn’t mean a deadstop to festival fun. Don those novelty shades and beard glitter one final time and transport yourself back to the height of summer, as NME takes you through the rich line-up of festivals taking place in the UK and abroad during autumn and winter.

Hospitality in the Park

When? Saturday September 21

Where? Finsbury Park, London

What? Billed as the UK’s first outdoor event dedicated solely to Drum n’ Bass, Hospitality in the Park boasts a strong line-up for fans of sound system culture who can’t quite manage the trip to Croatia’s Outlook Festival. The one-day event will present many of the sound’s pioneers to a crowd hungry to wind back the clocks a few weeks. Be sure not to miss LTJ Bukem, Flava D, Mungo’s Hi Fi, Dirty Dike, S.P.Y and Mala.

Boiler Room Festival

When? Wednesday October 9 to Saturday October 12

Where? Peckham, London

What? The debut festival from the online music platform takes place across four days themed by genre, and aims to represent the best of the underground – there are, it claims, no headliners. On October 9 it’s jazz, then subsequent days are dedicated to rap, bass and club music. Expect Aba Shanti-I, Blawan, Bradley Zero, D Double E, DJ Stingray, Greentea Peng, Jammer, Obongjayar, Steam Down and over 60 more artists.

Neighbourhood Festival

When? Saturday October 12

Where? Manchester City Centre

Why? A one-day extravaganza which packs over 100 performers into a dozen venues across the centre of Manchester. The city’s bustling streets will host a line-up which represents a mecca of sorts for indie-rock fans. Artists worth tracking down include Miles Kane, Fat White Family, Sports Team, The Sherlocks and Yonaka.

Pitchfork Festival Paris

When? Friday October 31 – Sunday November 2

Where? Grande Halle de la Villette, Paris

Why? Traditionally the spookiest weekend of the year, the UK’s impending departure from the EU gives October 31 an even greater sense of impending doom. What better way to spend the weekend than heading to Paris and celebrating what we have in common with those across the channel – specifically a love for Skepta, Slowthai, Charli XCX, Belle & Sebastien and Mura Masa, who represent just a handful of the festival’s incredible line-up. Hope you can get back across the border after.

Mirrors Festival

When? Saturday November 2

Where? Camden, London

Why? After several years in Hackney, this year sees Mirrors festival move over to Camden, where three iconic venues (Roundhouse, Camden Assembly and Dingwalls) will share a large variety of performers. Shelter from the rapidly-approaching chills of winter and enjoy the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, American Football, Turnover and Sheer Mag.

Iceland Airwaves

When? Wednesday November 6 – Saturday November 9

Where? Reykjavik, Iceland

Why? A focus on showcasing exciting new music, both Icelandic and international, lies at the core of this Reykvajik-based festival. High-profile performers such as Mac DeMarco and Of Monsters and Men are joined by a long list of artists making a name for themselves on the international music circuit, such as Anna of the North, Murkage Dave, girl in red, and GRDN.

2Q Festival

When? Saturday November 9

Where? Lincoln City Centre

Why? Lincoln’s Engine Shed will act as the central venue of a festival which engulfs the pretty, historic city with a tidal wave of alternative music. The bill includes performances from Mystery Jets, Spector, The Futureheads, VANT and The Blinders.