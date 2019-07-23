Bring Me The Horizon are in the middle of a packed summer, taking their brilliant new live show (or “touring freak show”) from festival to festival. With brilliant dystopian dancers, cinematic visuals and a shit ton of pyro, it’s a theatrical triumph for the band, and an example of why, after 15 years, they’re the band that have survived.

Pulling into Romania’s Electric Castle for their headline performance the band are on top form. Here’s what went down during their main stage show.