Creamfields line-up: who will perform at the festival in 2018?

21 years on and Creamfields is still the ultimate electronic extravaganza, with a rich breadth of artists from across the spectrum. From techno to trance and drum & bass to dance, this year’s lineup proves that Creamfields is still at the cutting edge of dance music. Here’s what you need to know about this year’s festival.

Creamfields Headliners

Friday’s Highlights: The Chainsmokers, Carl Cox, Chase & Status (DJ Set)

After a 10-year hiatus, techno pioneer Carl Cox is making his live comeback at this year’s Creamfields for a huge headline set. The Chainsmokers will be bringing their EDM-pop formula to the main stage, whilst the mighty drum and bass duo Chase & Status will be sure to get the party started on the Friday evening.

Saturday’s Highlights: Major Lazer, Krept and Konan and Sasha & John Digweed

2015’s ‘Lean On’ saw Major Lazer catapulted to meteoric levels, and they’re sure to bring a set of back-to-back bangers to Cheshire this summer. Meanwhile the pioneering duo Krept & Konan will take to the stage, and legendary DJs Sasha & John Digweed will also be appearing.

Sunday’s Highlights: Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Fatboy Slim and Eric Prydz presents HOLO

Sunday’s got a massive Including a return to the festival for Eric Prydz with his new HOLO show, for it’s English festival exclusive, as well as sets from the legends that are Fatboy Slim and Tiesto, as well as wunderkind Martin Garrix.

Who else will play Creamfields 2018?

The lineup so far for this year’s Creamfields Festival is:

THURSDAY:

Sexy By Nature: Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano / Kryder / Bruno Martini / Jack Eye Jones

Cream: DJ S.K.T / Kideko / George Kwali / Michael Calfan / Nathan Dawe

Cream Terrace: Philip George / D.O.D / Kris Kross Amsterdam / Jack Wins / Lil Rockit / Joel Rogers

Hospitality: Paul Nunn & James Glover / Strictly Underground / Ricochet Musica

FRIDAY:

Sick Boy Stage: Sigma / Martin Solveig / Sigala

Steel Yard Presents Inc: Nicole Moudaber / Darren Emerson / Carlo Lio / Jon Rundell / Harvey McKay / Fabio Neural

ARMADA – Powered by Utilita Energy Stage: Armin van Buuren / W&W / Fedde Le Grand / David Gravell / Dubvision / Ruben De Ronde / Special Guest: Vini Vici

Sub_Aural Arena: DJ EZ / Kurupt FM / Matrix & Futurebound / Klose One / Understate / Special Guest: Hannah Wants

Paradise Stage: Jamie Jones / Joseph Capriati / Green Velvet / Patrick Topping / Richy Ahmed / Mark Jenkyns

Andy C Presents Ram Stage: Wilkinson (DJ Set) / Roni Size / Rene Lavice / Frankee / Sound In Noise

MC’s: Tonn Piper / AD-APT / 2Shy

Special Guests: SASASAS

Blow Stage: Camelphat / Sonny Fodera / Dennis Cruz / Mihalis Safras / Pirupa + more to be added

Pepsi Max Arena: Sander van Doorn / Ummet Ozcan / Dimitri Vangelis & Wyman / Firebeatz / Julian Jordan / Junior J / RobbieG

Special Guest: Will Sparks

Keeping The Rave Alive Stage: Kutski / Code Black / Darren Styles / Joey Riot / MKN / AV18 / Obsession / Danny Burch

Hospitality Arena: Anthony Probyn / Jemmy / Andy Joyce / Adam Cartwright / Bernie Lee / Mike Catherall / Danny Whitehead / Aaron Amihere / Jono Robertson / Brad Hogan

SATURDAY:

Horizon Stage: Annie Mac / Giggs / Disciples + more to be announced

Arc Stage: Axwell & Ingrosso / Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike / Galantis / Timmy Trumpet + more to be announced

Special Guest: Nicky Romero

Mega Arena Powered by Utilita Energy: Above & Beyond / Steve Angello (Live) / Virtual Self / Danny Howard / Grum / Spencer Brown / Oliver Smith / Gareth Wyn

Steel Yard Presents Inc: Marco Carola / Loco Dice / Alan Fitzpatrick / Camelphat / B.Traits

Mad Decent Stage: Diplo / Dillon Francis / A-Trak / Valentino Khan / Party Favor / Ape Drums + more to be added

Jam Packed Stage: Mistajam / Ramz / Holy Goof / Darkzy / Jaykae / Friend Within / Sir Spyro Conducta / Mollie Collins / Sian Anderson feat. Big Jabba Jones / Sammy Porter / Dobby

Special Guest: Stefflon Don

All Gone Pete Tong Stage: Luciano / Pete Tong / Hot Since 82 / Joris Voorn / Skream / Mason Collective

Special Guest: The Black Madonna

Pepsi Max Arena: Laidback Luke / Benny Benassi / Tom Zanetti & K.O Kane / Bassjackers / Mattn

Special Guest: Ben Nicky

Melbourne Bounce Stage: Teddy Cream / Joel Fletcher / Sunset Bros / Natalie Sax

303 Stage: Leftfield (DJ Set) / James Zabiela / Dave Seaman / Justin Robertson / Stuart Hodson / Samuel Lamont / Kenny Muir

Rong Stage: Solarstone / Giuseppe Ottaviani / Menno De Jong / Alex M.O.R.P.H / ReOrder / Shugz / Liam Wilson & Dan Dobson

Rong Residents: Pete Bromage, Jamie Cooper & B.Vis

Hospitality Arena: Andy Mac / Sean Hughes / James Dutton / Josh Demello / Alan Hartley / Jamie Trippier / Liam Cors / Lee Bullock / Jon Coburn / Ian McGaw

SUNDAY:

Arc Stage: Hardwell / Don Diablo / Mike Williams + more to be announced

Horizon Stage: Oliver Heldens / Faithless (DJ Set) / Lost Frequencies / Justin Mylo + more to be announced

Steel Yard Stage presents Pryda

Adam Beyer / Kölsch / Dusky / Cristoph

Mega Arena Powered by Utilita Energy: Alesso / Tchami & Malaa (No Redemption) / Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano / Third Party / Anton Powers

Special Guest: Duke Dumont

MK AREA10: MK / Armand van Helden / Idris Elba / Detlef / Eli & Fur / KC Lights

Special Guests: Groove Armada (DJ Set)

Sub_Aural Arena: Rudimental (DJ Set) / Sub Focus / Goldie / High Contrast / Friction / Dimension / Majestic / North Base

Circus Stage: Sven Väth / Eats Everything / Yousef / Solardo / Lewis Boardman / Ki Creighton

Special Guest: Maya Jane Coles

Pepsi Max Arena: Paul van Dyk / Ferry Corsten / Aly & Fila / John O’Callaghan / Bryan Kearney / John 00 Fleming / Rob Harnetty

Very special Guest: Paul Oakenfold

Goodgreef Xtra Hard Stage: Scot Project / Alex Kidd / Andy Whitby / Organ Donors (Ultrasound Album Set) / Rob Tissera / Klubfiller & MC Storm / Energy Syndicate (10 Years Showcase) / Shaun T / Reklus / Phil Mackintosh

Cream Classics Stage: Seb Fontaine / Tall Paul / K-Klass / Tilt / Paul Bleasdale / Andy Carroll / George Kafetzis & Rue Jay / Ricco

Hospitality Arena: Ed Mackie / Billie Clements / Chris Wright / Thomas Tuft / Mr Cousens / Sam Rice / Hardman & Devall / Darren Donnelly / Jae Holmes

When is Creamfields 2018?

August Bank Holiday – Thursday 23rd August to Sunday 26th August 2018.

Where is Creamfields 2018?

Daresbury, Cheshire.

Where can I get Creamfields tickets?

Four-day camping tickets are available online now for £220 and you can get them here.

Words: Sophie Williams