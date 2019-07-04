The most exciting female-fronted homegrown talent to see at Electric Castle festival

Electric Castle boasts one of the most eclectic and interesting line-ups on the festival circuit in 2019. Boasting a mix of big-name international artists (Florence + the Machine and Bring Me The Horizon are headlining this year), electronic heavyweights and exciting new acts, the Romanian festival offers a great chance to enjoy music by old favourites while discovering tons of brilliant new acts.

As well as this, Electric Castle also shines an important spotlight on local acts. Across the festival there are a ton of wicked Romanian bands and artists playing, with an emphasis on brilliant female talent in particular.

Wanna know who to see? We’ve got you: here’s a selection of the female-fronted homegrown talent you should be seeing at Electric Castle from July 17-21.

Zimbru

For fans of: Daughter, The Chemical Brothers

Why? A fairly new band, this lot haven’t been together all that long — but their music makes it sounds like they’ve been together for years. Mixing skittering electronic beats with powerful vocals and glittering production, this lot’s hometown show (they’re from Cluj-Napoca, which is just down the road from Electric Castle) is well worth catching.

Key song: ‘Divination’

Loredana Groza

For fans of: Rosalía, Kylie Minogue

Why? Loredana is Romanian pop royalty. Cranking out the hits since the ’80s, the multi-talented vocalist has released scores of massive singles, dabbled in acting, supported George Michael and become a judge on the Romanian version of The Voice over her glittering 30-year career. Now she’s bringing her outstanding live show to Electric Castle, and it’s sure to be a festival moment you’ll remember for years to come.

Key song: ‘Diva înamorată’

Marú

For fans of: Rex Orange County, beabadoobee

Why? A classically trained guitarist, Marú combines elements of traditional guitar playing with fizzing hooks, lovelorn lyrics and huge sing-a-long choruses. Her music wouldn’t be out of place on the soundtrack of a rom-com, but her impressive musicianship and intelligent songwriting tricks stops her creations from becoming overly saccharine. This is going to sound perfect on Sunday in the sun-basked courtyard.

Key song: ‘Turning Tables’

Moonlight Breakfast

For fans of: Chvrches, The Avalanches

Why? The trio describe their genre-hopping sound as “retro-electro”, mixing elements of soul, jazz and R&B with snarling punk and slick electronic — and the results are excellent. Sometimes their music evokes the feeling of being in a smoky New York speakeasy while at other points it’s more trendy nightclub-sounding, but it’s always fresh, fearless and brilliantly good fun.

Key song: ‘Affection’

Electric Castle takes place from 17-21 July. You can get tickets here.