Extinction Parade: Watch as Glastonbury rises up to demand climate action

Watch as hundreds of environmental activists and concerned festival-goers come together as part of the Extinction Parade through Glastonbury 2019

On Thursday afternoon at Glastonbury 2019, Extinction Rebellion, Greenpeace and other environmental activists came together to march from The Park to the Stone Circle. A series of speeches on The Park stage started at 4pm and called on political and business leaders to take urgent action against climate change. We were there to talk to those taking part about what inspired them to march and how we can all get involved in the cause. In a striking moment, at the conclusion of the procession everyone involved formed a giant human representation of the Extinction Rebellion logo.

Watch our video footage of the procession above

