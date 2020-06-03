Everything we know so far about festival season 2021

With 2020’s festival schedule severely affected by the COVID-19 crisis, many music fans are beginning to look ahead of 2021’s season. Here are the festivals that have so far announced their 2021 dates…

This Is Tomorrow Festival

Newcastle, 28-30 May 2021

Line-up

Advertisement

Headliners Gerry Cinnamon, Royal Blood and Sam Fender will perform in 2021. Blossoms, Inhaler, The Kooks, Tom Walker, Circa Waves, Loyle Carner and Nadine Shah are also on the bill.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. But of those wanting a refund, the festival have told NME: “We are offering refunds for people that can no longer attend the new dates, we are obviously a small independent team with many staff on furlough but have managed to reply to everyone within 24 hrs who have made contact thus far. Refund applications will be open for seven days and will be processed within 30 days as per our terms and conditions.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for 2021 are on sale now here.

Neighbourhood Weekender

Warrington, 29-30 May 2021

Advertisement

Line-up

2021’s event will be headlined by Ian Brown and Catfish and the Bottlemen, with Sam Fender, The Wombats, Pale Waves, Tom Walker, The Magic Gang, Easy Life, The Big Moon, Miles Kane and more also on the bill. See the full line-up here.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

All tickets for Neighbourhood Weekender 2020 remain valid for 2021, though fans are able to receive a refund should they be unable to attend the new dates. “For those that can, we kindly ask that you keep hold of your tickets and be part of the Neighbourhood Weekender next year,” the festival say in a statement.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the 2021 festival are on sale now. Head to the Neighbourhood Weekender festival website to find more info.

Primavera Sound

Barcelona, 2-6 June 2021

Line-up

The 2021 Primavera line-up has already been announced. It includes: The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator, Pavement, Jorja Smith, Beck, Caribou, Disclosure, Brockhampton, Iggy Pop, Bikini Kill, Idles, Mabel, The National, Rina Sawayama and Jehnny Beth. Find the full line-up here. More artists are set to be announced in due course.

While a number of the acts who were booked for Primavera 2020 have been confirmed for next year, Lana Del Rey is a notable absentee from the 2021 line-up. Massive Attack, King Princess, Kacey Musgraves and Brittany Howard are also missing from the 2021 bill, having all been booked to play at Primavera 2020.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

All tickets that were purchased for Primavera Sound Barcelona 2020 will be valid for 2021.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Remaining tickets for the 2021 festival will go on sale on 3 June 2020. You can find out more information about next year’s event, as well as the procedure for refunds and ticket exchanges, here.

Parklife Festival

Manchester, 11-13 June 2021

Line-up

2020’s bill had been set to include Tyler, The Creator, Skepta, Lewis Capaldi, Khalid, Jorja Smith, Giggs, Robyn, Anderson .Paak, AJ Tracey, Fatboy Slim and Charli XCX.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. Organisers say: “We are working closely with our ticketing partners at the moment and they will be in touch very soon to process your refund, or, if you prefer, you can retain your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

The 2020 event was sold out. The festival has yet to announce whether more tickets will be on sale for 2021 after refunds are made.

Lovebox

London, 11-13 June 2021

Line-up

No acts have yet been announced for 2021. A statement from organisers reads: “The entire Lovebox family was so excited to share with you the best line-up in our history and to extend the lovebox vibe across three days this year and we send our apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were.” In 2020, Tyler, the Creator, Disclosure, Robyn, Jorja Smith, FKA Twigs, Anderson .Paak, Hot Chip, Fatboy Slim and more had been booked to perform.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes, tickets will be allowed to run over for 2021.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

That hasn’t yet been announced, but check the Lovebox website for further details.

Isle Of Wight Festival

Isle of Wight, 17-20 June 2021

Line-up

Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, and Duran Duran were all due to headline at this year’s event. No details have been released on the line-up for next year at this stage or whether the same acts will headline in 2021.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes, tickets will roll over for 2021.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

That hasn’t yet been announced, but keep an eye on the festival’s website for further announcements.

Glastonbury

Pilton, 23-27 June 2021

Line-up

Acts not yet announced, but 2020’s bill would have included the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney and Taylor Swift.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. If you had a ticket for 2020 then you have the option for your £50 deposit to roll over to 2021, which will happen automatically if you are happy for it to do so.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Glastonbury usually go on sale in September of the year before, but it’s not yet been confirmed whether this will be the case for 2021’s festival. Keep an eye on the Glastonbury website for more info.

Open’er Festival

Gdynia, 30 June – 3 July 2021

Line-up

Twenty One Pilots, FKA Twigs, Chemical Brothers, Thom Yorke and Seasick Steve have all been announced for 2021. Previously, Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky, The Cure and Taylor Swift were set to perform in 2020. Organisers say: “We will be back soon. And it will be a spectacular comeback!”

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes, 2020 tickets are still valid for 2021. Find more info here.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

That hasn’t yet been announced.

Wireless Festival

London, 2-4 July 2021

Line-up

Wireless 2021 won’t have the same line-up as 2020, which would have featured Meek Mill, A$AP Rocky, Skepta, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug and Burna Boy. A statement reads: “The line-up for 2021 is TBC and will be released at a later date.”

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. Organisers say: “If you specifically request to transfer your ticket to 2021 then Ticketmaster will provide you with an option to do this.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

“General sale tickets for Wireless 2021 will go on sale later in the year,” the festival have said.

NOS Alive

Lisbon, 7-10 July 2021

Line-up

The 2021 bill for NOS Alive hasn’t yet been announced. Artists that featured on the 2020 bill included Taylor Swift, The Strokes, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar. A statement promises their “best” line-up in 2021, however. It reads: “We are feeling positive and committed about working towards making the 2021 edition the best one ever. Staying true to our signature that we want to maintain: the best line-up. Always!”

Are 2020 tickets valid?

The organisers say in a statement: “Soon we will inform out valued festival goers about purchased tickets for NOS Alive 2020.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Details about 2021 tickets

2000trees Festival

Cotswolds, 8-10 July 2021

Line-up

Jimmy Eat World have been named as the first headliners for 2021. “We’re mega excited to announce that Jimmy Eat World will be at 2000trees 2021 as our Main Stage Thursday headliner” 2000trees organiser James Scarlett said in a statement. “They were the first band we announced for 2020 so it felt like the right thing to let people know now. I also really can’t wait to shout about the rest of the 2021 line-up – a little bit of inside info is that it will feature loads of the 2020 bands with some very special cherries on top. Watch this space!”

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. Organiser say: “All tickets will automatically be valid for next year’s event and if you already have your ticket, you do not have to do anything to reserve your place at 2000trees 2021. Your existing ticket is now your ticket to 2021.” Refunds are also available here.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

2021 tickets are on sale now here.

TRNSMT Festival

Glasgow, 9-11 July 2021

Line-up

2021’s event will feature Liam Gallagher, Foals, The Courteeners, Ian Brown, Blossoms, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Beabadoobee, Little Simz and more. See the full line-up here.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. Organisers say: “You will be able to either hold on to your ticket and carry it over to next year’s festival in order to secure your place well in advance or request a refund.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Now – tickets are available here.

Field Day

London, 10 July 2021

Line-up

Bicep will headline in 2021, joined on the bill by the likes of Floating Points, Ross From Friends, Jungle, George Fitzgerald, India Jordan and Mount Kimbie. The line-up would have been the same for 2020, now being carried over to next year’s edition with the exception of one artist who has been replaced by The Black Madonna. Find the full line-up here.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Organisers go on to say that all existing tickets will be automatically transferred to Field Day 2021. Ticketholders will receive further information via email “in the coming weeks”, while full refunds are also available until 5PM on June 4.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

“With the event almost sold out, we anticipate the final tier of tickets to go quickly,” a statement from the festival organisers reads. The ticket sale date for remaining 2021 tickets is expected to be announced in due course. Find more info on the Field Day website.

Bluedot Festival

Cheshire, 23-26 July 2021

Line-up

Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy will top the bill in 2021, while Bluedot say they are “working to transfer as many of 2020’s artists and speakers to Bluedot 2021 as possible”. Other acts who were set to appear at Bluedot 2020 included Spiritualized, Roisin Murphy, Squarepusher, Tangerine Dream, Ride, Daniel Avery and EOB (the solo project of Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien).

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Tickets for this year’s festival will automatically be transferred to 2021, but any ticketholders who can’t attend the 2021 festival will be entitled to a full refund on their ticket and any extras, including boutique camping.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

2021 tickets are on sale now here.

Truck Festival

Oxfordshire, 23-25 July 2021

Line-up

The 2021 line-up hasn’t yet been announced. A statement reads: “Unfortunately given the current circumstances, we cannot guarantee the exact same line up as in 2020 at this time. Rest assured next year’s line up will be our strongest to date.” Bombay Bicycle Club, The Kooks, and Catfish and the Bottlemen were due to top the festival bill in 2020.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. “All tickets purchased for 2020 will be honoured for 2021 at the same price,” the festival has confirmed.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Organisers say: “Following the refund period, we will review allocations and announce an on-sale date and time via our social media channels.”

Kendal Calling

Lake District, 29 July – 1 August 2021

Line-up

In 2020, the festival had lined up Foals and Stereophonics to top the bill for what would have been its 15th anniversary

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes, 2020 tickets are valid for 2021, as well as refunds being available. Organisers say: “Ticket buyers will receive further details via email imminently from their place of purchase regarding the refund options. There will also be the choice to consider keeping your ticket for next year, if you are able and willing. By holding onto your ticket you will be supporting Kendal Calling at this difficult time.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

They are on sale now here.

Boomtown

Matterley Estate, 11-15 August 2021

Line-up

Acts have not yet been announced. The likes of Wu-Tang Clan, Underworld, Kano, The Libertines, Kelis, De La Soul, Mura Masa, Fat White Family, Princess Nokia and more were set to perform in 2020.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Tickets for 2020 will be valid for the 2021 edition, which will take place between August 11-15. Organisers are also asking ticketholders “who are in a position to do so” to “hold off on requesting a refund for as long as possible to help safeguard the future of the festival”. More information on refunds and tickets can be found on the festival’s website.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

That’s not yet been announced.

Green Man

Brecon, 19-22 August 2021

Line-up

Organisers have said: “We’re speaking to artists about moving to 2021’s dates and will be announcing line-ups and further surprises in the coming months”. 2020’s line-up would have included the likes of Michael Kiwanuka and Mac DeMarco.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

“All tickets for 2020 will automatically be transferred to 2021,” organisers say in a statement, noting that refunds are also available from Ticketline.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

2020’s festival had sold out. However, it’s not yet been announced when remaining tickets for 2021, should there be refunds from 2020, will go on sale.

Creamfields

Cheshire, 26-29 August 2021

Line-up

Announced so far are: Deadmau5, Tiesto, Martin Garrix, Carl Cox, Eric Prydz, Peggy Gou and a handful more. Find the full line-up so far here.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Those who purchased tickets for Creamfields 2020 are entitled to a full refund and will receive an email from their ticket agent in the coming days, organisers say. Those who want to keep their tickets for the rescheduled dates can do so and will receive up to £60.00 in vouchers for drinks, food, and merchandise to spend at the event.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

2021 tickets are not currently on sale, but ticket info is expected to be updated here when they are.

Reading and Leeds

Richfield Avenue and Bramham Park, 27-29 August 2021

Line-up

2021’s bill hasn’t yet been unveiled, with organisers saying: “The line-up for Reading 2021 is still TBC and will be announced closer to the festival”. They’ve also said it won’t be the same as 2020’s line-up, which would have included headline sets from Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy and Liam Gallagher. “We promise that Reading & Leeds 2021 will be worth the wait,” organisers add.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

Yes. Organisers have said they are working closely with ticketing partners to process refunds and that they “expect all refunds to be processed by 26th June 2020”, but fans would also have the opportunity to carry their ticket “over to next year.”

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Organisers say: “General sale tickets will go on sale later in the year. Please sign up to our mailing list to be the first to hear when this is.”

End of the Road

Larmer Tree Gardens, 2-5 September 2021

Line-up

So far, Pixies, Bright Eyes, King Krule, Little Simz, Big Thief and Aldous Harding have all been announced for 2021’s outing. More acts are expected shortly.

Are 2020 tickets valid?

End Of The Road have confirmed that 2020 ticketholders will be able to roll their tickets forward to 2021 if they wish, but face-value refunds are also available. You can find more information here.

When do 2021 tickets go on sale?

Tier 4 tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 festival, after Early Bird, Tier 2 and Tier 3 tickets already sold out.