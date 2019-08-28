A new generation might have reclaimed Reading Festival, but on Sunday night (August 25th) festival favourites Foo Fighters still found a fertile audience as they returned to their British stomping ground. The festival is a firm-favourite of Dave Grohl, “it was my first love of festivals. I think this will be my 10th time playing” he told NME about his time here with Foo Fighters and previous band Nirvana.

This is not another gig for them, so they pulled out all the stops for an explosive, fun-filled set. NME’s Jenn Five got up close with the band for these intimate pictures…