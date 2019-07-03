Glastonbury 2020: all you need to know about dates, line-up rumours, registering for tickets, and beating the rush for the 50th anniversary festival

The Worthy Farm festival turns 50 next summer – here’s everything you need to know about joining the big anniversary bash

Next summer Glastonbury celebrates the big 5-0, and the ensuing festivities are shaping up to be very special indeed. After humble beginnings – Michael Eavis hosted his first ever festival in 1970, for about 1,500 lucky attendees – the event has evolved into one of the biggest festivals in the entire world, with a site that occupies roughly the same space as Oxford city centre. If you thought the 2019 edition of the festival was huge, then buckle up for a massive half century party that’ll take things up a thousand more notches.

Read more: The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival

Fancy joining the enormous Worthy Park festival? Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about Glastonbury 2020.

When does Glastonbury 2020 take place?

In the aftermath of this year’s Glastonbury, the festival’s official account shared the following poster on July 1. Along with teasing ahead of Glastonbury’s 50th birthday, it reveals the start date of the next edition as being June 24, 2020.

This has also been confirmed on Glastonbury’s official website, which confirms that next year’s festival will take place June 24-28 2020.

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on sale?

Organisers Emily and Micheal Eavis are yet to share an exact date for ticket sales, but according to Glastonbury’s website, more information will be revealed in autumn this year.

Typically, Glastonbury tickets for the following year go on sale in October, with a resale likely to take place around April 2020.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

Tickets for Glastonbury 2019 cost £248, plus a £5 booking fee. As ever, the price of the ticket included entry to the festival, five nights camping, a free programme and mini-guide, onsite newspaper and mobile charging points and free firewood. A portion of the ticket price is also donated to Oxfam, Greenpeace, WaterAid and hundreds of other worthy causes, while funds are also used to improve the site’s infrastructure and environmental impact.

Prices last year increased by around £10 compared to the previous Glastonbury, which should give you a rough idea of what to expect.

Do I need to register to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2020?

Yep. No registration, no ticket.

To put a stop to ticket touting, all potential ticket-buyers for Glastonbury need to sign up ahead of the sales. It’s free to register online, and just takes a few minutes: you’ll need to upload a portrait-orientation, passport standard photograph of yourself, and fill in a few basic details such as your postcode.

Registration for Glastonbury 2020 is open now – festival organisers recommend that applications are submitted before September 28, 2019. This is so that you have plenty of time to resubmit your registration if there are any issues with the information provided

If you’re already registered for Glastonbury tickets since 2010, relax – there’s no need to repeat the process. Can’t remember if you’ve filled one in? You can check your registration status here. Organisers also recommend keeping your registration photo up to date, particularly if your appearance has changed drastically. It’s now possible to update the photo attached to your account while keeping your existing registration number.

If you last registered for Glastonbury tickets before 2010, you will need to resubmit a new application ahead of October’s sale in order to buy tickets.

Once set up on the system, it’s worth retrieving your registration number and noting it down ready for when ticket-buying time comes around.

Will I get to see the line-up before Glastonbury tickets go on-sale?

No – Glastonbury famously don’t announce any of their line-up ahead of tickets going on sale. It’s worth embracing the surprise, though – Glastonbury is always bursting with amazing acts of all varieties. The 2019 edition was headlined by Stormzy, The Killers and The Cure, with a legends slot from Aussie pop icon Kylie.

There must be a few rumours, though – do we have any idea who might be booked for Glastonbury 2019?

Glastonbury’s father daughter co-organising duo Emily and Michael Eavis have let slip with a few hints when it comes to the line-up for 2020 already. In April 2019, Michael told BBC Somerset that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney would be coming to Glastonbury, “hopefully for the 50th. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he added, cat well and truly out the bag.

The 1975’s Matt Healy has also confirmed that the band will be at the festival in 2020, and speaking earlier this year, added that they feel “ready” for the top spot next summer. “Whether we headline it or not, who knows?” he told Matt Wilkinson on Beats1. Emily Eavis later responded to the frontman’s comments, telling Wilkinson ““Oh really? That’s good. Interesting. They’re great. Obviously we’d love to have The 1975.”

As ever, there’s also speculation about a potential headline spot for Fleetwood Mac – who are yet to play Worthy Farm. Last month Mick Fleetwood told fans at their Wembley show that they still “had a big field to play”, and in an interview with The Independent the band reiterated their desire to play Glastonbury.

Appearing on-stage at the Acoustic Stage during Glastonbury 2019 on June 28, Michael Eavis addressed the band’s comments, saying ““I can’t afford them at the moment! They’ll have to bring their price down because we can’t afford it. But they said the other day that they really want to do it and if they don’t do it before they die they’ll go to hell.”

As far back as 2017, Emily Eavis confirmed that two headliner bookings were already in the bag for 2020. “Ideally, we’d have a mix of old and new acts headlining,” she told NME. “A bit of both. But, a lot can happen between now and then, and it’s about seeing who comes through and who would be right for us. It kind of depends, we’ve just got a little while, we’re not in any rush, but it’s quite exciting. It’s always good having something in the long term plans as well.”

Now that the 2019 festival is over, high street bookie Ladbrokes has released odds for rumoured Glastonbury headliners next year. Check out the latest odds below – which see Elton John and Fleetwood Mac leading the chase.

Fleetwood Mac – 5/4

Elton John – 2/1

Madonna – 7/2

Taylor Swift – 4/1

Stevie Wonder – 5/1

Rihanna– 5/1

Paul McCartney – 5/1

The Rolling Stones – 6/1

How many tickets are there for Glastonbury 2020?

This year 135,000 punters bought tickets in the general sale, with a total of 203,000 people (including artists, volunteers, and festival workers) onsite.

Going forward into next summer, a change to Worthy Farm’s licence means that a further 7,000 people will be allowed to go to Glastonbury – on the condition that they all get there by public transport. The increase will give the festival a total capacity of 210,000.

In 2019, around two million people registered to buy Glastonbury tickets in total – assuming all of them gave it a try in the sale, just 6.75% of them were lucky enough to bag one.

Are there any secret tips to beat the Glastonbury ticket rush?

Every seasoned Glastonbury-goer swears by a different method. Some swear that major cities have a harder time in the sale, and trek to the most obscure part of the UK possible. Some wire up their laptops to super-charged internet and manically turn off every other device in the house, while others take the opposite approach and juggle ten iPads, four mobiles, and two computers at the same time. But the real secret, according to organisers, is far simpler than that – be patient, be prepared, and note down all the relevant details to avoid any last minute panic.

“Make sure you have all your registration details (including postcodes) ready and checked in advance, that there are sufficient cleared funds on the card you intend to use to book, and that you know all the security information for that card,” they advise. If you’re trying for any of your mates, it’s also worth noting their postcodes and registration numbers down, to avoid the worst case scenario – messing up and entering in the wrong details on the final page.

Once you reach the booking page, you have exactly 6 minutes to complete the transaction. You’re a lot more likely to succeed if you don’t make any mistakes at this stage.

Glastonbury organisers also recommend a bit of determination. “Be persistent and patient – there are likely to be more people trying to buy tickets than there are tickets available, so inevitably not everyone will be able to book tickets, but the longer you try the more likely you are to get a ticket.”

Other than that, all you can really do is keep your fingers firmly crossed.

And with that, bring on Glastonbury 2020!