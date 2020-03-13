Glastonbury 2020: all you need to know about dates, line-up, tickets and more for the 50th anniversary festival

The year 2020 sees Glastonbury celebrate the big 5-0, and the ensuing festivities are shaping up to be very special indeed.

After humble beginnings – Michael Eavis hosted his first ever festival in 1970, for about 1,500 lucky attendees – the event has evolved into one of the biggest festivals in the entire world, with a site that occupies roughly the same space as Oxford city centre.

If you thought the 2019 edition of the festival was huge, then buckle up for a massive half-century party that’ll take things up a thousand more notches.

Advertisement

Here’s everything we know so far…

What’s the latest news?

When do Glastonbury 2020 tickets go on re-sale?

Glastonbury Festival 2020 tickets with coach packages went on sale at 6pm on Thursday October 3 and sold out in just 27 minutes. Then general tickets went on sale at 9am on Sunday October 6 and sold out in just 34 minutes.

A resale for unwanted and unpaid tickets will take place on April 16 for coach tickets and April 19 for general tickets.

We have now sold out. Thank you all for your incredible, continued support. Demand was higher than ever, with over 2.4 million people registered. Bring on 2020! https://t.co/a31IfvB4Vk — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) October 6, 2019

Tickets for @GlastoFest 2020 are now SOLD OUT. Congratulations to everyone who got tickets. Confirmation emails are going out now. Sorry to those who missed out. The coach + ticket resale will take place on Thurs 16th April followed by the main resale Sun 19th April 2020. — See Tickets (@seetickets) October 6, 2019

When does Glastonbury 2020 take place?

Advertisement

In the aftermath of 2019’s Glastonbury, the festival’s official account shared the following poster on July 1. Along with teasing ahead of Glastonbury’s 50th birthday, it reveals the start date of the next edition as being June 24, 2020.

Thank you to everyone who helped to make it such a special Glastonbury. We’ll see you in 2020! pic.twitter.com/ftpe0kyJQz — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) July 1, 2019

This has also been confirmed on Glastonbury’s official website, stating that next year’s festival will take place June 24-28 2020.

How much are Glastonbury tickets?

General tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2020 will cost £265 + £5 booking fee per ticket. See below for individual coach ticket prices to be added on if that’s how you’re choosing to travel.

You may book up to six tickets per transaction by paying a deposit of £50 per person when tickets go on sale (plus the coach fare, if you are booking a coach package). Both UK and International ticket balances of £215 + £5 booking fee per ticket, will be payable in the first week of April 2020 (from 9:00 Wednesday April 1 – 23:59 Tuesday April 7).

As ever, the price of the ticket included entry to the festival, five nights camping, a free programme and mini-guide, onsite newspaper and mobile charging points and free firewood. A portion of the ticket price is also donated to Oxfam, Greenpeace, WaterAid and hundreds of other worthy causes, while funds are also used to improve the site’s infrastructure and environmental impact.

Prices last year increased by around £10 compared to the previous Glastonbury, which should give you a rough idea of what to expect.

Do I need to register to buy a ticket for Glastonbury 2020?

Yep. No registration, no ticket. You had until 5pm on Monday September 30 to register for tickets to Glastonbury 2020. So if you haven’t already registered by now, you won’t be able to purchase tickets in the re-sale in April.

If you’re already registered for Glastonbury tickets since 2010, relax – there’s no need to repeat the process. Can’t remember if you’ve filled one in? You can check your registration status here. Organisers also recommend keeping your registration photo up to date, particularly if your appearance has changed drastically. It’s now possible to update the photo attached to your account while keeping your existing registration number.

If you last registered for Glastonbury tickets before 2010, you will need to resubmit a new application ahead of October’s sale in order to buy tickets. Once set up on the system, it’s worth retrieving your registration number and noting it down ready for when ticket-buying time comes around.

Who has been confirmed for the Glastonbury 2020 line-up so far?

The first act to be announced back in October 2019 was Diana Ross. She’ll play the Sunday Legends tea-time slot, following in the footsteps of Kylie Minogue in 2019.

This is a dream come true. To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. I'm coming to Glastonbury, with love. #Glastonbury2020 @GlastoFest pic.twitter.com/Zt0Ylt7TmK — Ms. Ross (@DianaRoss) October 10, 2019

Back in April 2019, Michael Eavis said that Beatles legend Paul McCartney would be coming back to Glastonbury “hopefully for the 50th [festival]. Don’t make a big thing of it though, will you?” he added, cat well and truly out the bag.

McCartney then seemingly confirmed he was playing by sharing a not-at-all-cryptic photo of Phillip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry.

Confirmation about his headline slot swiftly followed from both Eavis and McCartney himself.

IT’S REAL!! So excited.. Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary @ Glastonbury Festival https://t.co/soNWgJqoLU — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) November 18, 2019

Hey Glasto – excited to be part of your Anniversary celebrations. See ya next summer! https://t.co/31yA40Eb4d — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 18, 2019

Swift announced on December 15 that she will be closing Glastonbury 2020 with a Pyramid Stage headline slot on Sunday, June 28. This came after Emily Eavis described one headliner as being a woman who’s never played before while Michael Eavis said that attendees “would love her to bits” while discussing the booking.

"She’s one of the biggest stars in the world and her songs are absolutely amazing. We’re so delighted.” Taylor Swift. Sunday night headliner. Glastonbury 2020. pic.twitter.com/SHp9A4GG4w — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) December 15, 2019

“I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there!” Swift wrote after the news broke.

She also shared an image of herself holding the Glastonbury Free Press announcement page, which reads: “Sunday night Taylor made for Glastonbury!”

I’m ecstatic to tell you that I’ll be headlining Glastonbury on its 50th anniversary – See you there! 💋 pic.twitter.com/2gJ40mEiDH — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) December 15, 2019

After long being rumoured for the final Pyramid Stage headliner slot, the March 12 mass line-up announcement (see below) finally confirmed that the Compton rapper will indeed headline Glastonbury this summer.

Kendrick will perform on the Friday night of the festival, marking his debut Glastonbury appearance.

Lana Del Rey

At this year’s NME Awards, Emily Eavis confirmed to NME that Lana Del Rey will be playing at Glastonbury 2020.

Eavis said: “I’m very pleased to tell you that we have the most incredible Lana Del Rey. I believe it’s her only UK festival which is even better.

“It’s amazing, one of the best records of last year and for me a real coup getting her. She’s playing the pyramid on Friday, underneath our headliner.”

The Glastonbury 2020 line-up so far

March 12 brought about the first major line-up announcement for Glastonbury 2020, with over 90 names being added to the bill.

Announced during the global crisis over the outbreak of coronavirus, Emily Eavis acknowledged that the 2020 line-up announcement came amid a time of uncertainty for the music industry.

“After much consideration given the current circumstances, and with the best of intentions, here is the first list of musical acts for Glastonbury 2020,” she wrote on Instagram.

⁣⁣

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary Festival in June and we are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so. No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on Earth!⁣⁣

⁣⁣

“As always this is just a taste of what is to come, we plan to announce many more artists and attractions, area by area, over the coming weeks leading up to the full line-up in May.”

The big line-up announcement confirmed the three aforementioned Pyramid Stage headliners, while revealing that Dua Lipa, Pet Shop Boys and Fatboy Slim will headline The Other Stage.

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds will play in the slot before Paul McCartney’s Saturday night headline slot on the Pyramid Stage.

You can see the line-up so far for Glastonbury Festival 2020 below.

Kendrick Lamar

Paul McCartney

Taylor Swift

Diana Ross

Aitch

AJ Tracey

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

Angel Olsen

Anna Calvi

The Avalanches

Banks

Baxter Dury

Beabadoobee

The Big Moon

Big Thief

Black Uhuru

Blossoms

Brittany Howard

Burna Boy

Cage The Elephant

Camila Cabello

Candi Staton

Caribou

Cate Le Bon

Celeste

Charli XCX

Clairo

Confidence Man

Crowded House

Danny Brown

Declan McKenna

Dizzee Rascal

Dua Lipa

EarthGang

EOB

Editors

Elbow

Fatboy Slim

FKA twigs

Fontaines D.C.

Gilberto Gil & Family

Glass Animals

Goldfrapp

Greentea Peng

Groove Armada

Haim

Happy Mondays

Herbie Hancock

Imelda May

The Isley Brothers

JARV IS…

Jehnny Beth

The Jesus and Mary Chain

Kacey Musgraves

Kano

Kelis

Khruangbin

KOKOKO!

La Roux

Lana Del Rey

Laura Marling

Lianne La Havas

The Lightning Seeds

London Grammar

Mabel

Manic Street Preachers

Metronomy

Nadine Shah

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Nubya Garcia

The Orielles

Pet Shop Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Primal Scream

Richard Dawson

Robyn

Rufus Wainwright

Sam Fender

Sampa The Great

Seun Kuti

Sinead O’Connor

Skunk Anansie

Snarky Puppy

Soccer Mommy

The Specials

Squid

The Staves

Supergrass

Suzanne Vega

Thom Yorke Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes

Thundercat

Tinariwen

TLC

Tom Misch & Yussef Dayes

Tones And I

The March 12 line-up announcement revealed that 52% of the acts announced so far are either women or bands featuring a mix of genders — making good on Emily Eavis’ previous promise to ensure that the the line-up of Glastonbury 2020 be “as close to” a 50/50 gender split as possible.

“It’s important we go as close to 50-50 as we can,” she said. “It’s as important to have females on the bill as much as men but the pool – certainly on the headliner front – is not as big. So we have to work on that as an industry and nurture all these women coming through.”

Who else is rumoured to be playing?

Emily Eavis confirmed on March 12 that the full line-up for Glastonbury Festival 2020 won’t be announced until May — so don’t lose hope yet if your favourite band or artist hasn’t been included in any line-up announcements!

With that in mind, let’s run through some of the big names who have been rumoured to be playing at Worthy Farm this summer.

When confirming their run of UK and European arena shows for 2020 on December 12, 2019, eagle-eyed fans spotted that the ‘I Don’t Wanna Miss A Thing’ band’s live listings showed that they’d be playing at Glastonbury on Saturday June 27.

Aerosmith sent out another email to their fans on January 27, which also featured the still-officially-unannounced June 27 slot at Glastonbury.

And yet, Glastonbury’s March 12 line-up announcement did not include Aerosmith among the 90+ acts who will definitely be playing at this year’s festival. Curious and curiouser…

The 1975’s Matty Healy has confirmed that his band will not be headlining Glastonbury 2020. Speaking to Beats 1 in January, the frontman said: “No, we’re not going to headline this year. But Glastonbury is exciting this year. I know a lot about it.

“I was talking to them about that kind of thing. So I’ve heard amazing stories and amazing things and I’m going to go as a punter… it’s going to be wicked.”

Healy also said that he might be tempted to “do a little acoustic set at the Stone Temple”.

Previously Healy had refused to rule out a headline slot, telling Beats 1 in December 2019: “I’ll be at Glastonbury [2020]. Whether we headline it or not, who knows? If I ever am headlining Glastonbury, then everyone’s going to have to be on guard for a year so that I don’t completely lose my mind.”

Emily Eavis later responded to the frontman’s comments, saying: “Oh really? That’s good. Interesting. They’re great. Obviously, we’d love to have The 1975.”

Having dropped two five-star albums in 2019 with ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1‘ and ‘Part 2‘, Foals’ 2020 plans are filling up nicely with a UK arena tour and a summer of festivals filling up the diary. After their barnstorming secret set at Glasto 2019, both fans and bookies are expecting Foals to return and step up to take one of the big six headlining slots in June.

When NME asked Foals if they’d be returning to Glastonbury 2020, frontman Yannis Philippakis replied: “Yeah, hopefully we’ll go back. We’d be well up for playing a non-secret show.”

Go on then.

Coldplay are basically the Glasto house band. They’ve headlined four times (out of their six total appearances) and Chris Martin loves showing up for a surprise appearance (did you watch him play with Kylie last year?)

New album ‘Everyday Life’ arrives in November 2019, with the band expected to take in the usual stadiums and arenas in 2020. However, Chris Martin himself has now ruled the band out. Speaking on Australian radio, he said the band wouldn’t be appearing in 2020.

However, we wouldn’t put it past Coldplay to play a secret set at some point over the weekend…

As for the big pop acts that tend to appear at Glastonbury, it could be Spice Girls. That’s according to Mel B, who says the group will reconvene with Victoria Beckham to discuss the idea. Say you’ll be there?

“My plan is for all five of us to do Glastonbury next year for the 50th anniversary,” she said in August. “I’m in the process of persuading Victoria to do it. And I will make it happen.”

Wolf Alice played at Glasto’s Pilton Party in September 2019, which has traditionally been reserved for acts set to return for a big slot at the festival the following summer (Liam Gallagher and Foo Fighters have done the same in recent years.

With the band currently working on their new record and after winning the Mercury Music Prize for their acclaimed second album ‘Visions Of A Life‘ in 2018, they’re more than worthy of a high billing at Glasto 2020.

After their theatrical and pyro-heavy set headlining Reading & Leeds 2019 and having scored the biggest-selling rock album of the decade with ‘Blurryface‘, the genre-smashing Twenty One Pilots have more than proved their worth as one of the biggest bands on the planet. Could Glasto be calling? It’s possible: they’re already lined up some huge summer 2020 festival shows and a gig at Dublin’s RDS Arena on Thursday June 25 – the day before Glastonbury.

Having already headlined Reading & Leeds and the Isle Of Wight Festival, Glastonbury is the next big festival Biffy need to conquer. “We’re ready for it, we love Glastonbury, we’d love to do it,” said frontman Simon Neil back in 2018. “I think the next six months to a year we’re going to be working on our new album, so I don’t think the timing will be right for next year. But it’s got to happen.”

Neil also took a dig at Fleetwood Mac’s high price tag, and again voiced his keenness to headline.

“Look at Fleetwood Mac,” he said in November 2019. “There’s not enough money for them, those cheeky bastards! It is such a shame isn’t it? It’s not in the spirit of Glastonbury, it’s not about the money. If the Rolling Stones can do it, Kanye did it, U2, and you’re telling me Fleetwood Mac can’t? Fuck it, no way.”

When asked if Biffy Clyro would be headlining themselves, Simon teased: “That would be telling, wouldn’t it?”

Following a performance on Radio 1′ Live Lounge session with Clara Amfo of ‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’, the title track from their latest album, the group responded to a message from a fan which hinted they were returning to Worthy Farm for a fifth time.

When asked by a fan “Glastonbury please, any comments?” the band said that they were “working on it.”

How many tickets are there for Glastonbury 2020?

This year 135,000 punters bought tickets in the general sale, with a total of 203,000 people (including artists, volunteers, and festival workers) onsite.

Going forward into next summer, a change to Worthy Farm’s licence means that a further 7,000 people will be allowed to go to Glastonbury – on the condition that they all get there by public transport. The increase will give the festival a total capacity of 210,000.

In 2019, around two million people registered to buy Glastonbury tickets in total – assuming all of them gave it a try in the sale, just 6.75% of them were lucky enough to bag one.

Are there any secret tips to beat the Glastonbury ticket rush?

Yup, check out our blog here where we interviewed Glasto ticket buying pros on their secrets and hacks.

Every seasoned Glastonbury-goer swears by a different method. Some swear that major cities have a harder time in the sale, and trek to the most obscure part of the UK possible. Some wire up their laptops to super-charged internet and manically turn off every other device in the house, while others take the opposite approach and juggle ten iPads, four mobiles, and two computers at the same time. But the real secret, according to organisers, is far simpler than that – be patient, be prepared, and note down all the relevant details to avoid any last-minute panic.

“Make sure you have all your registration details (including postcodes) ready and checked in advance, that there are sufficient cleared funds on the card you intend to use to book, and that you know all the security information for that card,” they advise. If you’re trying for any of your mates, it’s also worth noting their postcodes and registration numbers down, to avoid the worst case scenario – messing up and entering in the wrong details on the final page.

Once you reach the booking page, you have exactly 6 minutes to complete the transaction. You’re a lot more likely to succeed if you don’t make any mistakes at this stage.

Glastonbury organisers also recommend a bit of determination. “Be persistent and patient – there are likely to be more people trying to buy tickets than there are tickets available, so inevitably not everyone will be able to book tickets, but the longer you try the more likely you are to get a ticket.”

Other than that, all you can really do is keep your fingers firmly crossed.

And with that, bring on Glastonbury 2020!