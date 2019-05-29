Here’s the latest weather forecast for Glastonbury 2019

Will it rain or shine on Worthy Farm?

Early predictions have been made on what the weather will be like at this year’s Glastonbury festival– and it’s looking good.

Taking place June 26 – 30 at Worthy Farm at Pilton in Somerset, Glastonbury will see Stormzy, The Cure and The Killers head up a huge lineup that also includes the likes of Liam Gallagher, Janet Jackson, George Ezra, Miley Cyrus and Tame Impala, to name but a few.

Accuweather currently predicts that temperatures will range between 17°–21° across the weekend in the Glasto area, with skies set to be mostly clear with a high chance of sunshine.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has offered a hopeful forecast for the UK this summer, one that includes dry and warmer than average temperatures.

The Met Office’s Alex Deakin said: “The longer range, three month outlook is suggesting that higher pressure is more likely than lower pressure, and higher temperatures are more likely than lower temperatures.

“A trend towards some finer weather as we go into early summer, but of course, any individual spell of hot weather can’t be forecast at that kind of range. The trend does look dryer than average.”

This year the UK has seen a colder than average spring, as it did last year before experiencing a scorching summer, so Deakin addressed the observation that this could happen again in 2019.

“If you look at last year, a colder than average spring did bring a warmer than average summer, but there is no set pattern to that at all,” he said.

Check NME for the latest Glastonbury 2019 updates.