Trending:

A sunny Saturday with Florence + The Machine, The National and more at Hyde Park – in pictures

Will Richards

British Summer Time is in full swing

This Saturday, Florence + The Machine and The National headlined the final Saturday of 2019’s BST Hyde Park series. Between hailing the festival’s 70% female line-up and asking us to put our phones in our pockets for ‘Dog Days Are Over’, Florence crowned the ‘High As Hope’ era with a bewitching set that saw her bring out old rarities and prove her metal even further as a festival headliner.

Also on the bill were the likes of Blood Orange, Aldous Harding, Let’s Eat Grandma and Lykke Li. See all the best photos from the day below, and pray for British summer time to stick around a little longer.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 1 of 14

Go with the Flo

Florence + The Machine returned to Hyde Park after 4 years to crown the 'High As Hope' era

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 2 of 14

Pucker up

During her set, Florence played golden oldie 'Kiss With A Fist' for the first time since 2015

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 3 of 14

“Welcome to the matriarchy, it’s fun!”

Before playing 'Patricia', Florence praised the festival for its 70% female line-up.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 4 of 14

Well…?

Crowds bopped along with Florence to a huge rendition of 'Dog Days Are Over'

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 5 of 14

With a little help from my friends

The National were joined by Gail Anne Dorsey, Mina Tindle, Lisa Hannigan and Eve Owen for their co-headline set

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 6 of 14

Money talks

During the set, frontman Matt Berninger pointed out diehard fans with fake £5 notes emblazoned with his own face

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 7 of 14

“Youuuuuuu got the love”

Brilliantly loud throughout, Florence got the crowd to become her choir for a closing rendition of 'Shake It Out'

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 8 of 14

Flower power

Taking to the stage the day after his new mixtape was released, Blood Orange, aka Dev Hynes, ran through cuts mainly lifted from last year's 'Negro Swan' LP

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 9 of 14

Grub’s up

The Macarena, pop bangers, downing snakebite: Let's Eat Grandma's BST set had it all - here they are backstage after the show

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 10 of 14

Shake it, shake it

Also on the bill was Aldous Harding, who brought bewitching new album 'Designer' to the park

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 11 of 14

Dive in!

During Lykke Li's set, she interpolated a cover of Kendrick Lamar's 'Swimming Pools (Drank)' into 'deep end'.

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 12 of 14

You. Yeah, you…

closing with 'sex money feelings die' and 'I Follow Rivers', the singer got the cavernous main stage dancing in mid-afternoon

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 13 of 14

Meet Khruangbin

The Houston trio lit up the Barclaycard Stage - here they are backstage after the set

Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Ben Bentley / NME
This is an image 14 of 14

And it was all yellow

And there goes another gorgeous day in the park... see you next year!