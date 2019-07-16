British Summer Time is in full swing
This Saturday, Florence + The Machine and The National headlined the final Saturday of 2019’s BST Hyde Park series. Between hailing the festival’s 70% female line-up and asking us to put our phones in our pockets for ‘Dog Days Are Over’, Florence crowned the ‘High As Hope’ era with a bewitching set that saw her bring out old rarities and prove her metal even further as a festival headliner.
Also on the bill were the likes of Blood Orange, Aldous Harding, Let’s Eat Grandma and Lykke Li. See all the best photos from the day below, and pray for British summer time to stick around a little longer.
Go with the Flo
Florence + The Machine returned to Hyde Park after 4 years to crown the 'High As Hope' era
Pucker up
During her set, Florence played golden oldie 'Kiss With A Fist' for the first time since 2015
“Welcome to the matriarchy, it’s fun!”
Before playing 'Patricia', Florence praised the festival for its 70% female line-up.
Well…?
Crowds bopped along with Florence to a huge rendition of 'Dog Days Are Over'
With a little help from my friends
The National were joined by Gail Anne Dorsey, Mina Tindle, Lisa Hannigan and Eve Owen for their co-headline set
Money talks
During the set, frontman Matt Berninger pointed out diehard fans with fake £5 notes emblazoned with his own face
“Youuuuuuu got the love”
Brilliantly loud throughout, Florence got the crowd to become her choir for a closing rendition of 'Shake It Out'
Flower power
Taking to the stage the day after his new mixtape was released, Blood Orange, aka Dev Hynes, ran through cuts mainly lifted from last year's 'Negro Swan' LP
Grub’s up
The Macarena, pop bangers, downing snakebite: Let's Eat Grandma's BST set had it all - here they are backstage after the show
Shake it, shake it
Also on the bill was Aldous Harding, who brought bewitching new album 'Designer' to the park
Dive in!
During Lykke Li's set, she interpolated a cover of Kendrick Lamar's 'Swimming Pools (Drank)' into 'deep end'.
You. Yeah, you…
closing with 'sex money feelings die' and 'I Follow Rivers', the singer got the cavernous main stage dancing in mid-afternoon
Meet Khruangbin
The Houston trio lit up the Barclaycard Stage - here they are backstage after the set
And it was all yellow
And there goes another gorgeous day in the park... see you next year!