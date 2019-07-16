British Summer Time is in full swing

This Saturday, Florence + The Machine and The National headlined the final Saturday of 2019’s BST Hyde Park series. Between hailing the festival’s 70% female line-up and asking us to put our phones in our pockets for ‘Dog Days Are Over’, Florence crowned the ‘High As Hope’ era with a bewitching set that saw her bring out old rarities and prove her metal even further as a festival headliner.

Also on the bill were the likes of Blood Orange, Aldous Harding, Let’s Eat Grandma and Lykke Li. See all the best photos from the day below, and pray for British summer time to stick around a little longer.