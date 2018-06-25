Isle of Wight Festival 2018: all the best bits in photos

The festival celebrated its 50th birthday in style
The Isle of Wight Festival came to a dazzling close last night with a headline performance by The Killers, proving that they can still deliver so long as Brandon Flowers is in the band.
The weekend, which marked the festival’s 50th anniversary, also saw sets from Liam Gallagher, who reportedly refused to play on Sunday because of the World Cup, Depeche Mode, Kasabian, Manic Street Preachers, Sigrid, Camila Cabello, Blossoms, Rita Ora, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jessie J, and Tom Grennan.
Here’s photos of all the best moments from the Isle of Wight Festival 2018.
Liam Gallagher gives peak Liam
The ex-Oasis frontman delivers a typical Liam set for his Saturday night headline slot, crammed with cursing and maracas. He tells the audience: "To be honest, I like a moody gig, but it’s all got a bit Moss Side… getting all handbags at a gig is not cool.”
Lairy lasers
Later, understandably hacked off at a fan who aims a laser pen at him during ‘Supersonic’, Gallagher says: “Come on, laser bollocks, let’s have it. Come on, you shitbag. You’ve had your laser out” before dedicating ‘Some Might Say’ to “the shitbag”. What a man.
Depeche Mode make a rare festival appearance
The electronic band – joint Saturday headliners with Liam Gallagher – take to the stage to play the hits, inducing dad-dancing in the crowd.
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello turns impressed heads in her hair-shaking, head-banging performance on Sunday.
Nile Rodgers & Chic
Nile Rodgers & Chic give a funky performance for their Friday slot.
Kasabian greet Bestival with open arms
The Leicester band give a textbook Friday night headline performance, with energy and zeal.
Serge goes big
Serge Pizzorno starts his traditional chant of “Moshpit! Moshpit!” before ‘Club Foot'. The consequential chaos, including a moshing Peter Crouch, must surely have been heard from the mainland.
Sigrid
Norwegian sensation Sigrid delivers a high-energy Sunday performance as she continues her ascent to stardom.
The Killers
The Killers' frontman Brandon Flowers sends sparks flying in their Sunday night headline slot.
Blossoms
Blossoms' suave-looking frontman Tom Ogden gets out the acoustic guitar for their set. The band seems to have put their internal fighting behind them.
James Bay
James Bay during his Saturday appearance.
Jessie J
The singer enjoys her Saturday evening slot, packed with her usual bangers.
Manic Street Preachers
Manic Street Preachers deliver a dazzling set to their usual crowd of die-hard fans.
Rita Ora
Rita Ora puts the controversy surrounding her new tune 'Girls' behind her, and dances around the stage for her Friday set.
Tom Grennan continues his rise to the top
Rising star Tom Grennan gives it his all during his Friday slot.