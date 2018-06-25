Isle of Wight Festival 2018: all the best bits in photos

The festival celebrated its 50th birthday in style

The Isle of Wight Festival came to a dazzling close last night with a headline performance by The Killers, proving that they can still deliver so long as Brandon Flowers is in the band.

The weekend, which marked the festival’s 50th anniversary, also saw sets from Liam Gallagher, who reportedly refused to play on Sunday because of the World Cup, Depeche Mode, Kasabian, Manic Street Preachers, Sigrid, Camila Cabello, Blossoms, Rita Ora, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Jessie J, and Tom Grennan.

Here’s photos of all the best moments from the Isle of Wight Festival 2018.