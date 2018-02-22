Who's gonna be at their 50th birthday bash?

To celebrate its 50th anniversary this year, Isle Of Wight Festival is asking attendees to get their glitter. Huge headliners will be joining the Golden Jubilee celebrations on the island this year – here’s what we know about the event so far:

Isle Of Wight festival headliners

Liam Gallagher

Why he’ll be great: Recently crowned this year’s Godlike Genius at the VO5 NME Awards 2018, a headline set from rkid himself is sure to attract his beloved army of “parka monkeys” to the island. Expect the best from his acclaimed debut album, with some Oasis classics, such as ‘Some Might Say’ and ‘Slide Away’ thrown in for good measure. As you were.

The Killers

Why they’ll be great: Led by ‘The Man’ Brandon Flowers himself, The Killers will be out in full force, with a hefty back catalogue of hits, all set to shine during their headline set. With five consecutive UK Number One albums to their name, they are the undisputed in their position as the best band right now from across the pond.

Kasabian

Why they’ll be great: Kasabian are no strangers to headline sets – they have made the feat look eez-eh peasy. In previous years they’ve headlined major UK festivals, such as Glastonbury and Reading & Leeds, epitomising the spirit of live music by bringing big crowds together to belt out their bangers, including ‘Fire’ and ‘L.S.F’.

Depeche Mode

Why they’ll be great: Now approaching their ruby anniversary, the original electro pop-rock polymaths have accentuated their genre-blending style for almost forty years, becoming an authoritative act along the way. Cherished by the masses, hits like ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ and ‘Personal Jesus’, will make up a dazzling, decade spanning set that cannot be missed.

Who else will play Isle Of Wight Festival 2018?

The full line-up so far is:

Main Stage: The Script / Nile Rodgers and Chic / Rita Ora / Walking On Cars / Bang Bang Romeo / James Bay / Blossoms / Kodaline / Jessie J / SG Lewis / Slydigs / Wild Front / Manic Street Preachers / Van Morrison / Camila Cabello / Sheryl Crow / Hurts / Hudson Taylor / Gerry Cinnamon / Reminders

Big Top: Chase And Status (DJ set) / Feeder / Circa Waves / Tom Grennan / Kara Marni / Judas / Hacienda Classical / Soul II Soul / Tokio Myres / Rak Su / Mullally / Louise / Catherine McGrath / Rothwell / Paradisia / Travis / Sigrid / Lany / The Pretty Things / The Skids / The Professionals / Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly / Ten Tonnes / The Wombats / T Rextasy

Hard Rock Stage: Alex Francis Anavae / Anchor Lane / Apollo Junction / Arno Castens / Asylums / Bad Day Blues Band / Belle Roscoe / Ben Montague / Chase Cohl / Devience / Fantasy / Germein / Gypsy Fingers / Hannah Paris / Indigo Husk / James Walsh / Joe Slater / Killit / Lauren Hibberd / Romances / Severs / Suzanne Vega / The Lounge Kittens / The Novatones / The RPMS / Tim Arnold

Kashmir Cafe: 3 Daft Monkeys / 77:78 / Annabel Spencer / Avocado Sunrise / Bruch / Bullybones / Cara Goodrem / Charlie O’Riain / Clipper Sound / Curxes / Cut Capers / Doug Alldred & The Silver Lining / Goo Lagoon / Jazz Morley / Jeph / Jojo O’ & The Woods with Confed. Fred / L / Lewis Shepperd / Mad King Ludwig & The Mojo Co. / Medina Ukelele Orchestra / Nakamarra / Nigel Thomas / Noble Jacks / Polly & The Worm / Red Sqwrl / Reminders / Rews / Rusty Shackle / Sexy Pretty Things / Ska’d For Life / Slick Minded Individuals / Slombers Woked / Spike Oatley / Submariner / Swan Levitt / Temple Time Machine / The Baron Strange / The Dance Preachers / The Ohmz / Tuba Libres / Uhuru / Weatherkings

When is Isle Of Wight Festival 2018?

It takes place from Thursday 21st June to Sunday 24th June 2018.

Where is Isle Of Wight Festival 2018?

Newport, Isle Of Wight.

Where can I get Isle Of Wight Festival tickets?

Tickets are available online now for £209 and you can get them here.

Words: Sophie Williams