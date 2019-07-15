You know when you’re backstage at a festival and the temperature is in the mid-30s and you just can’t resist sticking your feet in the on-site pool?

Nah, us neither, but Mad Cool festival, where most of the NME team went mash-mad last weekend, has a pool in its backstage area and a carpet of green astroturf covering the whole site. That’s the way they roll in Madrid.

It’s beside – and in – the pool where NME meets Izzy from recent first-time NME cover stars Black Honey to talk about their decadent video for recent single ‘I Don’t Ever Wanna Love’ (which also takes place in a pool, see below), and features Izzy sitting in (but not driving) Roy Orbison’s car.

Also: new album plans! The plight of the bee! And a special hint about what’s set to be a special show when Black Honey hit Reading & Leeds at the end of August. While not revealing the full plans, Izzy revealed that she’s spent her entire life savings on blonde wigs, so we think it has something to do with that.

