BlogsFestivals Blog

Mad Cool Festival 2023 day two in photos: Queens Of The Stone Age, The Black Keys and more

Here's the story of how it all went down

By NME
Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado.

In partnership with Mad Cool Festival

Welcome back to the second day of Mad Cool 2023!

Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

The sun is shining, and Madrid’s festival-goers are out in force for today’s star-studded lineup.

Sam Smith draws a massive crowd at the Mad Cool stage

Advertisement

Sam Smith at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Sam Smith at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

“Welcome to my gay cabaret,” says Smith, as they run through a set of wardrobe changes that were as impressive as the hit-stacked setlist.

Smith is loving every second

Sam Smith at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Sam Smith at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

The global star beams at their audience between every song, drinking in the atmosphere.

Welcome to the jungle

Tash Sultana at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Paco Poyato.
Tash Sultana at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Paco Poyato.

‘Jungle’ draws plenty of cheers from the crowd at Tash Sultana’s stellar set.

Heeeeeeeeere’s QOTSA!

Advertisement

Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

Judging by the sea of Queens t-shirts around today, fans have waited all day for this set.

Hit, hit, hit

Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

Josh Homme and co blitz through ‘Lullabies To Paralyze’ to ‘In Times New Roman’ in a career-spanning performance.

Songs for the soon-to-be deaf

Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Andres Iglesias.
Queens Of The Stone Age at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Andres Iglesias.

A one-two of ‘Go With The Flow’ and ‘A Song For The Dead’ closes out Queens Of The Stone Age’s set out with a bang.

Over at The Loop, DJ Gigola keeps the good times rolling 

DJ Gigola at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Paco Poyato.
DJ Gigola at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Paco Poyato.

Hands up to the sky, ravers!

Ich Bin Ready?

DJ Gigola at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Paco Poyato.
DJ Gigola at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Paco Poyato.

Superstar DJs, here we go!

Mumford And Sons wound down the Mad Cool Stage 

Mumford and Suns at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Mumford and Suns at Mad Cool 23. Credit: Javier Bragado.

The folk band deliver a much-needed wind down for those breathless QOTSA fans.

Delaporte makes a grand entrance

Delapore at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Selector.
Delapore at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Selector.

Here’s hometown heroes Delaporte smashing their set on the Ouigo Stage.

And finally…

The Black Keys at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
The Black Keys at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

The Black Keys close out day two of Mad Cool 2023 in style.

Lonely boys

The Black Keys at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
The Black Keys at Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

Word has it that chants of ‘Lonely Boy’ echoed continued to echo through the night.

Done and dusted

Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.
Mad Cool 2023. Credit: Javier Bragado.

Now it’s time to get ready to do it all over again tomorrow…

You May Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement