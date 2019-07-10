The must-see moments of Florence + The Machine and The National at Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park

Check out all the best bits here

Florence + The Machine take to the stage in London this Saturday for Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park, topping the multi-day event for the second time in their career. Due to celebrate 10 years in the biz, Florence Welch has also handpicked a stellar bill of support acts – made up of personal faves of the moment with a focus on female artists.

Below, we’ve rounded up the must-see moments from what’s sure to be a very special BST bash.

Only If For A Night: Florence + The Machine’s set will be a one-off affair

Where? Great Oak Stage, 20:30

Heading towards the end of their ‘High As Hope‘ tour, Flo and co. have taken the decision to mix things up a little, tailoring a bespoke production and setlist for their main stage appearance. With debut album ‘Lungs’ recently reaching its decade milestone, fans could expect some deep cuts and surprises from those chaotic early days. ‘Kiss With A Fist’, anyone?

Florence’s book club will host its first IRL meeting

Where? TBC

A renowned literature lover, Welch often interacts with her fan-run book club Between Two Books online – offering recommendations and chewing the fat on recent reads. This weekend, the group will meet in Hyde Park to chat and share ideas about Lavinia Greenlaw’s memoir, The Importance of Music to Girls. Fans will be able to take part in a “full schedule of events and activities” across the afternoon, taking place in a tent dedicated to the club. Check out the post below… and get reading!

The National

Where? Great Oak Stage, 18:10

Matt Berninger and band, who released their latest album ‘I Am Easy To Find’ in May, return to London after a triumphant show at last summer’s All Points East. A recent special set at Royal Festival Hall impressed NME, as the Ohio bunch drew mainly from new material. “There’s somehow a great deal more depth to their approach,” our review read. “Put it all together and festival season 2019 belongs to them. They’ve still so much to offer. The Golden Age of The National may only now be approaching.” Bring it on.

Let’s Eat Grandma

Where? Barclaycard Stage, 15:10

The teenage Norwich duo – comprised of Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth – will perform on Saturday afternoon, bringing a blend of future-leaning synthpop and mystical indie to BST’s second stage. With their Mercury Prize-nominated album ‘I’m All Ears‘ described by NME as “thrilling” and “fascinating”, those down in the park early doors are sure in for a treat. Catch us welling up to ‘I Will Be Waiting’ in the pit – it’s the hayfever, honest!

Khruangbin

Where? Barclaycard Stage, 19:00

Summer’s here, baby – and this Texas trio is gonna get you right in the mood. Grooves for days and guitar lines plucked from a Tarantino movie that never was, it’s the perfect soundtrack to a sunny July evening (‘Maria También’ will still be worming its way around your head come Monday, bet ya). The band’s set at this year’s Coachella drifted from their own funk-filled material into a hip-hop medley, with instrumental renditions of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and more. Let’s hope for the same again…

Blood Orange

Where? Great Oak Stage, 15:40

A personal pal of Florence, Dev Hynes just this week announced a new mixtape under his Blood Orange moniker. Who knows, maybe we’ll witness some debut airings of ‘Angel’s Pulse’ cuts. Either way, with his last LP ‘Negro Swan’ winning five-star praise from NME, those in attendance can expect to be dazzled by a set of dark R&B pop and ’80s synth goodness. Having created a soulful rework of Flo’s ballad ‘Never Let Me Go’ back in 2012, a surprise live collab could also be on the cards.

Lykke Li

Where? Great Oak Stage, 16:50

Mark Ronson revealed earlier this year that the Swedish star coined the title of his new LP, ‘Late Night Feelings‘. As well as contributing to a song on the album of ‘sad bangers’, the singer turned her own heartbreak into art for 2018’s ‘So Sad So Sexy‘. Fancy having a good ol’ late-afternoon cry-dance? This is probably the set for you.

Reviewing her performance at Øya 2018, NME said: “Lykke Li needs no high concept stage set or fireworks to show what a headliner can do. Her latest evolution sees her liberated from the shackles of her monochrome past and running with the colour and energy of her more-chart friendly energy. Who knew that sadness could be this much fun?”