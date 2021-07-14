Nina Kraviz: Why my festival return at EXIT Festival 2021 was so special

In partnership with EXIT Festival

I love festivals. I love the idea of playing in front of a large international crowd – nothing gives me a bigger thrill than this!

Besides the high adrenaline levels, a good festival provides a great sense of unity. As well as having the opportunity to leave a long-lasting impact on the people who grace the dancefloor, festivals can also be hugely inspiring for an artist.

Advertisement

The buzz from sharing your own music with so many people, and to be that medium crafting an atmosphere – not to mention the chance to experience your peers at work and simply enjoy the music like a punter – cannot be underestimated. In addition, I love playing festivals because the stage is normally huge and far away, meaning that I have all the space I need to feel comfortable.

During the pandemic I managed to play a few events and it was a lovely experience, but it was still very different from the festivals and shows I’m used to playing. I’m so excited that festivals such as EXIT Festival are safely returning this summer – this is great news!

Serbia has a special place in my heart, so returning there last weekend after such a long time was really special! EXIT’s mts Dance Arena is one of the most incredible open-air stages in the world: while it is quite big, thanks to its unique shape it still manages to create a surprisingly intimate atmosphere. I’ve played there many times and every time has just been unforgettable.

I have so many fond memories of EXIT Festival, and my set there last weekend was yet another amazing experience. It’s always an honour to play one of the closing slots at the Dance Arena in the early hours of the morning, when the sun is rising and the day is slowly taking its reign.

Advertisement

Last weekend my set was extended and, after three encores, we finished at around 9am – it was hot, but people kept on dancing. I’m still very touched by that memory!

EXIT truly is a magical place and it was an honour to play to its beloved crowd. I also premiered my new song ‘Skyscrapers’ during my set ahead of its release on Friday (July 16). I will never forget hearing it on a big soundsystem for the first time and sharing it with so many people.

You can read more about and revisit this year’s EXIT Festival here.