Open’er 2023: the Polish festival’s 20th anniversary – in glorious photos

In partnership with Open’er Festival

Open’er Festival returned to Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport this weekend for its 20th anniversary. Once again packed with Glastonbury-level headliners like Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys, the weekender never fails to disappoint.

Catch up on all the action from the A-list performers, to backstage antics and some hidden gems you might have missed from across the site.

Day one: It’s clear skies as Central Cee opens proceedings

Advertisement

West London’s Central Cee opens the Main Stage with hits ‘Doja’, ‘Commitment Issues’ and more to beautiful blue skies. If only the forecast could’ve stayed that way…

Day one: Bow down to Queen Lizzo

Along with her Big Grrrls, flute solos and all-out outrageous choreography, Lizzo proves herself to be a superstar. All hail Queen Lizzo!

Day two: Los Bitchos join us backstage for a catch-up

With one member getting some much-needed rest after an early flight, three quarters of Los Bitchos join NME backstage to chat album two plans, touring and their dream covers.

Day two: Get the sunnies out! It’s golden hour!

Advertisement

Look at those skies! What a view to close out day one.

Day two: Feel the groove

Thundercat opts for a modest set-up for his late night set. It may look low-key, but he offers up a performance full of life and heart with his swampy basslines.

Day two: Modern jazz is on the up

South London’s Ezra Collective look at home at Open’er’s Alter Stage. Smooth jazz licks team up with the group’s ultra-cool solos – you can tell these guys know what they’re doing.

Day two: Aaaand stretch

SZA pulls out all the stops for her headline show. Clocking up over 30 tracks, there’s not a dry eye in the house as her tales of heartbreak take over the Main Stage.

Day three: All smiles from Queens Of The Stone Age!

Did someone say ‘cheese’?

Day three: Live Laugh Lovejoy

The Lovejoy stans are out in full force as the Brighton rockers bring their happy-go-lucky sound to the Tent Stage.

Day three: A trip to the opera

Christine and The Queens brings the operatics to Gydnia as he plays to a completely captivated crowd.

Day three: He’s a rock ‘n’ roll star

Alex Turner still has it. There’s no denying that. The weather warnings may have passed earlier in the day, but Arctic Monkeys’ Open’er performance soon whips up a storm.

Day four: Hands up for Rina

Rina Sawayama commands a stage like no one else. With every genre switch-up and outfit change, thousands of eyes are watching and waiting for her next move. Mesmerising.

Day four: Let’s dance

Young Fathers provide the raucous energy needed to kick off Saturday night shenanigans.

Day four: The man of the hour

Though his set is short but sweet, Kendrick Lamar closes out the weekend in style.