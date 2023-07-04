Open’er Festival 2023: celebratory weekend of music, culture and community

In partnership with Open’er Festival

“The best parties are the ones where you feel comfortable,” say British jazz quintet Ezra Collective as they address the crowd at Open’er. The festival, which is situated at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport on Poland’s Baltic coast, is just that – a party bringing the world’s best musical talent to a place that feels like a home away from home.

Now in its 20th year, Poland’s biggest festival is pulling out all the stops to impress the crowds that walk through its gates. From huge headliners like Kendrick Lamar, Arctic Monkeys and SZA, to emerging acts ready to break through, Open’er is a one-stop shop in everything contemporary music has to offer.

It doesn’t take long to get the party started. The first of Open’er’s global headliners, Lizzo, brings an electrifying energy to the Main Stage. It’s hit after hit; her repeated commands to “dance the night away” feel unnecessary as the ever-growing crowd wastes no time in recreating Lizzo and her Big Grrrl’s choreography. The retro-funk tones of ‘Juice’ compliment ‘2 Be Loved (Are You Ready)’s disco-pop confidence, alongside her cover of Chaka Khan’s ‘I’m Every Woman’.

Across the site, Christine and The Queens offers heightened operatics as he focuses solely on his latest release ‘PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE’ over at the Tent Stage. It’s a mesmorising performance as Chris drapes himself over angel figures before donning a red cape, and reciting monologues with pure emotion.

Thursday offers some of the UK’s hottest new acts a chance to prove themselves before the Polish crowd. It’s early doors for Los Bitchos, but their Cumbian-psych groove is quick to build a buzz. Alongside pop-funk ditties from their 2022 debut album ‘Let The Festivities Begin!’, covers of King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard’s ‘Trapdoor’ and The Champs’ ‘Tequila’ go down a treat. Later on, SZA heads up another night of self-love. Her slot marks the final night of her European ‘SOS’ tour, and what a spectacle it proves to be. Across 30 songs, she delivers high-tempo dance routines – and the crowd eats it up. Rightly so.

As the pop highlights draw to a close, Friday sees a sharp uplift in Dr. Martens-wearing punters across the site. The size of the crowd seems to double; ahead of Queens Of The Stone Age and Arctic Monkeys’ respective appearances, the excitement is palpable. Even torrential rain can’t put a downer on the collective mood.

In the build-up, Caroline Polachek delivers gorgeous avant-garde pop as the crowd unite and dance together in pure elation. Jazz upstarts DOMi & JD Beck lay out complex jams with ease, showing little anxiety as they become immersed in their flow. Back on the Main Stage, Queens Of The Stone Age make their entry known. Josh Homme is nothing but smiles throughout and even displays the group’s love for their successors Arctic Monkeys. Standouts include ‘No One Knows’ and closer ‘A Song For The Dead’, with Homme’s vocals drowned out by the crowd’s passionate chanting.

Without much onstage chatter, Arctic Monkeys power through a set of their greatest hits. A small interlude in ‘Cornerstone’ sees frontman Alex Turner acknowledge the crowd as he croons, “Ah, the Monkeys back in Poland”, before adding “Oh cowboys, cowboys.” It’s clear that this show is as much theirs as it is ours as the band entertain themselves with similar quips – it’s pure, giddy fun.

With Open’er’s closing day soon approaching, Belgian soft-rocker Warhaus traverses through his songs of sorrow and grief with stunning horn loops and hints of Nick Cave-style energy. Madness later ensues over at the Main Stage with Lil Yachty finally bringing his wock to Poland with his debut visit.

Elsewhere, having announced the birth of his first child hours prior to his show and rumours of a Zendaya guest appearance brewing across the site, Labrinth goes out solo, putting all focus on his showstopping Main Stage set. Crammed with tracks from his Euphoria score, the British artist takes prime position on top of a grey structure and his gospel-led electronica shines clear for all to see.

Another standout is Young Fathers. The Scottish trio pull from their hook-driven catalogue to deliver a set of gorgeous harmonies. Unfortunately, the crowd’s calls for an encore are unsuccessful, but the response to the group’s set is thrilling, and positions them as future festival headliners.

The weekend’s grand finale sees Kendrick Lamar joined by a small troupe of dancers, remaining poignant but never taking away from the performance. Cuts from across his career please the adoring fans in front of him, despite the set’s short, hour-long duration, hits such as ‘Alright’, ‘Money Trees’ and ‘Humble’ honour both the Kendrick diehards and casuals alike.

For the international acts on the line up, it’s either their first visit to Poland or there’s nothing but kind words about their return. As for the fans, Open’er veterans stand side-by-side with those experiencing the festival for the first time, forming a community for all – both camps are equally excitable. Its undeniably magical.