Relive Saturday at Rize Festival with stunning photos of Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora and more

Richard Branson was nowhere to be seen

Don’t call it V Festival! This weekend, Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, was host to the first ever Rize Festival. Yes, it was pretty much V (which bowed out last year, having returned to the site annually since 1996) with a different name, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a good time had by all. It was a riot from start to finish, with Liam Gallagher bring his inimitable rock’roll swagger to the opening Friday night. Picking up where he left off, indie lads Stereophonics and Maximo Park continued to fly to the flag for lads with guitars, while there was also pop goodness in form of Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora and Bastille, plus folky introspection from Nina Nesbitt and dancehall fun times with living legend Sean Paul.

Here are 12 photos to prove what a delight we had on the Saturday day and night.

Image credit: CCZH Photography
Bastille

Hold on to your hats, it Dan from Bastille!

Image credit: Chloe CZH
Bastille

The band opened with fan favourite 'Good Grief', concluding with the pomp-pop of 'Pompei'.

Image credit: CCZH Photography
Stereophonics

If you think Kelly and the lads didn't play their fantastic rendition of Rod Stewart's hit 'Handbags and Gladrags', you are a pessimist and, indeed, wrong.

Image credit: Chloe CZH
Spring King

The Macclesfield heroes brought their unique brand of garage-rock to Hylands Park.

Image credit: CCZH Photography
Spring King

Guitarist Pete Darlington just spotted something tasty at one of the food trucks.

Image credit: Chloe CZH
Sean Paul

And dancehall hero Sean Paul was a-okay, too.

Image credit: Chloe CZH
Rita Ora

Rita Ora appeared to be morphing into some kind of insect in her set (look at her shoulders!). 'Poison' sounded good, though.

Image credit: CCZH Photography
Rag’n’Bone Man

If you were at Rize Festival this Saturday and you weren't belting out 'Human' with Rag 'N'Bone Man, please reconsider your priorities immediately.

Image credit: Chloe CZH
Tom Walker

There was no need to 'Leave A Light On' with the Scottish singer-songwriter lighting up the field with his soulful vocals.

Image credit: CCZH Photography
Nina Nesbitt

Another stellar Scottish talent here, as the folk-pop star delivered a set that included her well-loved track 'Stay Out'. There'd have been trouble if she hadn't!

Image credit: Chloe CZH
Nina Nesbitt

It was a soulful performance, and no mistaking.

Image credit: CCZH Photography
Maximo Park

With their 2017 album 'Risk To Exist' fresh in the crowd's brain boxes, Maximo Park rolled out a smattering of indie hits. Frontman Paul Smith clearly knew he was onto a winner (partly because he was dressed like a Victorian strongman).