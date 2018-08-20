Relive Saturday at Rize Festival with stunning photos of Bastille, Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora and more

Richard Branson was nowhere to be seen

Don’t call it V Festival! This weekend, Hylands Park in Chelmsford, Essex, was host to the first ever Rize Festival. Yes, it was pretty much V (which bowed out last year, having returned to the site annually since 1996) with a different name, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t a good time had by all. It was a riot from start to finish, with Liam Gallagher bring his inimitable rock’roll swagger to the opening Friday night. Picking up where he left off, indie lads Stereophonics and Maximo Park continued to fly to the flag for lads with guitars, while there was also pop goodness in form of Rag’n’Bone Man, Rita Ora and Bastille, plus folky introspection from Nina Nesbitt and dancehall fun times with living legend Sean Paul.

Here are 12 photos to prove what a delight we had on the Saturday day and night.