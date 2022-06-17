Seven reasons to attend Open’er Festival this summer

In partnership with Open’er Festival

From June 29-July 2 this year, Open’er Festival will return to Gdynia as the biggest festival to be hosted in Poland since the pandemic. To mark the record-breaking occasion, the festival are bringing a simply massive line-up of the world’s biggest dance, rock and rap acts, with Dua Lipa, The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion and more sure to make 2022 the best Open’er yet.

Team that with beautiful beaches, reasonably priced tickets, a Silent Disco and late-night dance stages, and more, and Open’er is the whole package. Here are seven reasons to attend this summer.

It hosts an amazing line-up of some of the world’s best bands

Across four days, Open’er plays host to a world-beating list of around 80 bands and artists, and some of the planet’s most exciting new talent. Headliners across the weekend include Dua Lipa, The Killers and Twenty One Pilots alongside big-hitters Megan Thee Stallion, Eurovision winners Måneskin, Radiohead side-project The Smile, global record-breakers Glass Animals, The Chemical Brothers and many, many more. As line-ups go, it’s one of the summer’s very best.

The tickets are reasonably priced

With a cost of living crisis and the price of festival tickets going through the roof, Open’er is now an outlier with its tickets coming in at just £135 for a four-day weekend ticket. For all the incredible stadium-filling artists listed above, it’s a snip. Pick up yours here.

The Beat Stage lets you party ‘til dawn

After the action on Open’er’s main stages has wrapped up, the festival has programmed a stellar line-up of dance heavyweights on the Beat Stage, which runs until 4am. Across the weekend, the likes of Boys Noize, Adam Beyer, Lilly Palmer, Paco Osuna and many more will see you through to the early hours. There’s also a Silent Disco on site to help you dance the night away.

You can spend your days on the beach

In between dancing to Dua or rocking out to Måneskin in the evenings, Open’er can also be your summer beach holiday. The festival is held just outside the seaside town of Gdynia, with the nearby beaches at Sopot and Gdańsk some of the most idyllic and desirable in the whole of Poland. With Gdańsk’s famous Old Town also on the doorstep, it’s a city break, festival and beach holiday rolled into one.

Sustainability is at the heart of the Open’er mission

Climate change is the most urgent crisis facing humanity at the moment, and live music has its part to play in the recovery. This year’s Open’er will see the debut of a stage powered entirely by hydrogen. The hydrogen generator – named H2BASE – is leading the way in sustainable electrical energy for outdoor events, putting Open’er at the cutting edge of green technology for the music industry.

Luboš Hajský, one of the device’s originators, explained: “It’s a system of three boxes the size of a refrigerator. The generator doesn’t make noise, only a little hum, and its by-product is water, which can be used further on. But we can also change its configuration to power a train or boat engine.”

Open’er is also a place for activism

Since 2006, Open’er has featured the NGO zone. Each year at NGO, countless local and international organisations pitch up at the festival to talk to fans about the life-changing work they’re doing. 2019 – the last Open’er to date – featured organisations and foundations for youth, cancer, animals, organ donation, women’s rights and way, way beyond. Organisers call NGO “an inseparable part of the festival,” and the work they do each year is invaluable. Make sure you stop by.

Rap royalty will headline the first night of the festival

Superstar rapper A$AP Rocky will top the bill on the Orange Main Stage, alongside globe-dominating rockers Imagine Dragons. With huge recent single ‘D.M.B’ to his name, the Harlem artist has also been teasing new music, so expect plenty of surprises in store for his debut Open’er appearance. See you down the front!

Open’er runs from June 29-July 2 at Gdynia-Kosakowo Airport, Poland. Tickets are available here