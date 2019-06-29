Glastonbury has always been big on providing powerful messages to the masses — and no area is arguably better at articulating that than Worthy Farm’s hallowed south-east corner. Part-temporary rave capital of the world and part-house of delightful horrors, weird and wonderful party zones like Shangri-La and the Unfairground have carved out their own legendary reputation among festivalgoers, with the area’s overall visual presentation of its strong and positive politics and subverted look on the present-day being a must-see on any punter’s Glasto to-do list.

NME headed down to the south-east corner today (June 29) on the sweltering morning after the night before to take a closer look at some of the best artistic works and installations which are adorning the area at Glastonbury 2019.