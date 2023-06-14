The story of Parklife Festival 2023 – in stunning photos

In partnership with Parklife Festival

Despite contending with blistering heat and even a spell of thunderstorms that put the festival briefly on hold on Sunday afternoon, the latest instalment of Parklife was a vibrant dance party with something for everyone.

With acts including FLO, Aitch, Little Simz, The 1975, Wu-Tang Clan + Nas, Nia Archives and more, the weekend affair saw Manchester’s Heaton Park lit up by a wide range of artists spanning UK rap, experimental pop, UK garage and jungle.

With the sun beating down, fans started to pile into Heaton Park

Piri ramped up the energy with liquid drum ‘n’ bass bangers

The Temple Stage hosted some of the finest UK garage, house, and techno

The main stage was lit up by pyrotechnics for Aitch’s homecoming

Peggy Gou smashed through a pumping set of deep house, techno, and trance on the Valley stage

FLO’s sweet harmonies and slick choreography eased punters into a scorching Sunday afternoon

The Parklife FM tent was the place to be for bubbling UK garage vibes

New York hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan were met with a sea of W-shaped hands

Matty Healy guided the Manchester crowd through hit after hit during The 1975’s headline show

Anderson .Paak closed Sunday night with a swaggering, soulful NxWorries set