Six years ago Wolf Alice played to a handful of people in the East Oxford Community Centre, as part of central Oxford multi-venue festival Gathering. It was an energetic, short and slick set from the then up-and-coming band, filled with songs from their ‘Blush’ EP (which had been released a few weeks before), and it was evident then that there was something a bit special about the Londoners.

Now, six years on, the band are playing considerably larger venues to far more than a handful of people. In fact, they’re now headlining festivals, including Oxfordshire’s Truck Festival, which is located ten miles south from the site of the now long-gone Gathering festival.

Here’s what went down during their Friday headline show at Truck Festival.