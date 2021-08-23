Five reasons to go to All Points East festival

As festival season returns to the UK after a year off due to the pandemic, All Points East is ready for its biggest year yet in London’s Victoria Park. Over four days, some of the UK’s biggest and best artists are set to return to the stage, finally playing new music live and debuting upcoming material, alongside a supporting cast of the buzziest new acts around.

Across August bank holiday weekend (August 27-31), Foals, Bombay Bicycle Club, Jorja Smith, London Grammar, Kano, Jamie xx, Bicep and more will all hit East London as headliners, supported by an unparalleled cast of guests including Arlo Parks, Caribou, Romy, Slowthai, Little Simz and so many more.

With the festival almost upon us, here are five reasons you absolutely have to be there.

It’s a chance to see all your favourite lockdown artists live

Since the last time live music came to Victoria Park, lockdown has introduced us to a host of new artists that are now ready for their big break. After becoming the stars of a series of 2020 livestreams, these acts are set to cement their stardom through their live shows and to become superstars.

Across the four days, Arlo Parks, Holly Humberstone, Pa Salieu, Enny and more will all play All Points East, and are ready to meet you.

Foals could debut new music in their headline set

Foals headline All Points East alongside Bombay Bicycle Club on Monday, August 30, and in a recent interview with NME, frontman Yannis Philippakis teased the chance of new music at the show, which he also promised would be a “maximum party”.

“We have new material that’s being written and sounding super-exciting,” he told NME. “It’s a new iteration of the band. I don’t know if it will be possible to get it ready in time for these shows, but there might be some new music. You’ll have to come and see.”

If that wasn’t exciting enough, Yannis also said the set would include some songs that they “haven’t played for a long time”, including some deep cuts from their acclaimed second album ‘Total Life Forever’.

They’re bringing Field Day into the fold for 2021

Victoria Park is the original home of London’s Field Day festival, and for 2021, All Points East are bringing it back to its spiritual home for a special day of thumping dance music and blissed out vibes on Sunday, August 29. Headlining will be electronic duo Bicep, bringing their lauded live show to London on the back of huge recent album ‘Isles’.

Elsewhere on the line-up is the cream of the crop of British electronic music, with Floating Points, Mount Kimbie, India Jordan, George Fitzgerald and many more.

London Grammar will debut their stunning new album live

Lockdown robbed the chance of hundreds of bands from showcasing their newest material on stage in front of fans. Now, as restrictions lift, this chance is finally there for them to grab.

One band determined to begin with a bang is London Grammar, whose third album ‘Californian Soil’, which came out in April and saw NME hail the trio as “a band reborn”. On Friday, August 27, the band headline All Points East alongside Jorja Smith, providing the first look at their brand new live show, bringing danceable hits from ‘Californian Soil’ to the biggest stage for the first time. It’s unmissable.

There are also three days of free activities in the park

As with previous years, All Points East’s ‘In The Neighbourhood’ programme is returning for 2021, offering three days of free activities in Victoria Park once the main programme of music is done.

From Tuesday, 31 August to Thursday, September 2, you’ll be able to sample street food stalls, a free outdoor cinema, live music, yoga sessions, thai boxing courses, circus performances, music workshops and so much more.

Get more information on everything happening in the neighbourhood here.

