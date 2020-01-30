From Hole to Hollywood, NME Icon Award winner Courtney Love’s most iconic moments

It’s just been revealed that the legendary Courtney Love will receive the Icon Award at next month’s NME Awards 2020.

“I started reading NME in Liverpool in 1981, and was down with the tude. I converted fast into a trainspotter waiting every Thursday at the newsagent for my paper,” said Love. “The NME shaped lots of my musical sensibilities, and values that I cherish.

“Great photography, flashes of genius, on top of the most eclectic musical taste . Always challenging. I’m proud of what they’ve achieved and what NME stands for. Thanks little weirdos!”

One of the most influential figures in the past 30 years of alternative culture, there are countless reasons why she’s worthy of the award. Here are just a few.

Hole was just the beginning

Think of Courtney Love, and quite reasonably, her band Hole will be the first of her musical project to spring to mind. Their 1991 debut album ‘Pretty on the Inside’ was co-produced by none other than Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, and made immediate ripples across the punk scene. The more polished but no less powerful multi-platinum ‘Live Through This’ and rip-roaring ‘Celebrity Skin followed. Years later, in 2010, came another Hole record, ‘Nobody’s Daughter’ – and album cut ‘For Once in Your Life’ is one of the more understated gems from her discography.

Hole is just the start, however. Along with her first band Sugar Babydoll, and the short-lived Pagan Babies, she’s also put out a whole bunch of solo material. In 2004, she released her debut solo album ‘American Sweetheart’ – and though she’s since spoken negatively about it (she later called it a “really crap record” during a talk at Oxford Union) it’s hard to deny the force of the highlights. “Believe it or not, ‘All the Drugs’, ‘Sunset Strip’, ‘Mono’ and ‘But Julian…’ are all good songs,” she said in 2006. And she was bang on.

The incendiary ‘You Know My Name’ – released in 2014 – is perhaps solo Love at her most fearsome, with a glitter-soaked video to match. “I’m not Katy Perry,” she quipped in the comments section. “They don’t give me the big bucks.”

Most recently Courtney Love contributed a brand new solo track to The Turning’s soundtrack. Powerful and theatrical, with a hint of 1990s influence, it’s brilliant. Keep the solo stuff coming, Courtney.

Then there’s the stellar film career

Courtney Love bagged a Golden Globe nomination for her performance in 1996 film ‘The People vs. Larry Flynt’ – along with gongs at numerous other critics’ choice awards. Her turn in ‘Man on the Moon’ – about the life of American “song and dance man” Andy Kaufman – alongside lead actor Jim Carrey is as powerful as they come.

She also starred in cult comedy Western ‘Straight To Hell’ (also featuring Clash frontman Joe Strummer) the underrated LGBT film Julie Johnson as well as making an early cameo in Sex Pistols biopic ‘Sid & Nancy’, and loads more besides.

She posed for an iconic photo with RuPaul in the 90s…

Courtney’s friendship with RuPaul goes right back to the 1993 VMAs. America’s best known drag queen bumped into Courtney, Kurt Cobain, and their daughter Frances Bean crying her eyes out as a baby – along with Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic – on the red carpet. The resulting photos are ingrained in internet folklore – there’s possibly more action in these images than a Renaissance painting.

“A lot of people are offended by it and that’s the end of it,” Ru later explained of drag in the 1990s to AV Club. “Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love and the other kids in [Nirvana] loved it, and you could see it in their faces when they’re taking the pictures.”

A huge fan, Courtney has previously pointed out similarities between boundary-pushing drag, and the equally transgressive punk: “[they] come from the same place,” she told Yahoo. “I’ve always appreciated the art of drag. Girls can learn to be themselves and follow what makes them happy and uniquely them.”

…And they’re still mates now

The mutual love-in continued on RuPaul’s Drag Race years later. On season 10, Courtney Love appeared as a guest judge, regarding the likes of Monét X Change, Aquaria and (her favourite) Eureka with a fair but critical eye.

On the bird-themed final runway, she wasn’t afraid to ruffle feathers, taking sides against Michelle Visage, and predicting a future armageddon. Blair St Clair’s look? “A little meh.” And Yuhua Hamasaki? “Tiresome!” And looking on as the bottom two contestants lip-synched for their life – air-guitaring Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ – she appeared to be in her own personal heaven.

She doesn’t know, or particularly care, who Alan Partridge is

Back in 2005, Courtney Love had a brief relationship with Steve Coogan – then reporters at phone-hacking HQ News of The World got wind of it, and printed the details. Coogan later sued them for £40,000.

“I did not know he was Alan Partridge,” Courtney Love later told Love Magazine. I thought he was Tony Wilson in 24 Hour Party People – somebody I’d always had a daddy thing for. I had never seen Alan Partridge. But I was in a band with people who did know about Alan Partridge, so I had to make a record with them constantly saying to me: ‘Back of the net!’”

She’s not even phased by Madonna

In fact, at the 1995 MTV Music Awards, she pelted Madge with a generous handful of compact mirrors, and then promptly gate-crashed her entire on-camera interview. After failing to silence Courtney with her Gucci shoes, Madonna gave up, and ran away.