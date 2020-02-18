From Primal Scream to New Order: the mighty Andrew Weatherall’s finest ever remixes

This week we lost an icon and an innovator. The celebrated record producer, DJ, remixer and dance music titan Andrew Weatherall died yesterday [February 17] at the age of 56.

Known for his work with Primal Scream, the ‘Screamadelica’ producer – who once reviewed the band for NME under his pen-name Audrey Witherspoon in 1989 – also released scores of records under his own name, and various monikers: The Sabres of Paradise, Two Lone Swordsman and Bocca Juniors. He also turned his hand towards remixing.

It’s nigh on impossible to pull together a comprehensive ranking of Weatherall‘s remix work alone. Armed with a flagrant disregard for genre constraints, he was unbelievably prolific with a treasure-trove of a back catalogue that spans multitudes, journeying from post-punk and dub to techno and rockabilly.

Weatherall had many talents, but his fearlessness was surely one of his most valuable powers. Unafraid to mess with sacred musical territory, and armed with an unparalleled ability to tune into a song’s throbbing heart, he will be sorely missed.

Here are just some of Andrew Weatherall’s truly inspired musical reworkings: visiting an early iteration of The Chemical Brothers (originally The Dust Brothers), Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica’ centrepiece, his unrivalled remix of My Bloody Valentine, and the greatest World Cup theme of all time along the way.

Primal Scream – ‘Higher Than the Sun (A Dub Symphony in Two Parts)’

Happy Mondays – ‘Hallelujah’ (Paul Oakenfold & Andrew Weatherall Mix)

Saint Etienne – ‘Only Love can Break your Heart (A Mix of Two Halves)’

Primal Scream – ‘Don’t Fight It, Feel It’ (Scat Mix)

The Dust Brothers – ‘Song to the Siren’ (Sabre of Paradise 100% Chunk Mix)

Ricardo Villalobos – ‘Dexter’ (Two Lone Swordsmen Mix)

New Order – ‘Regret’ (Sabres Slow’n’Low)

My Bloody Valentine – ‘Soon’ (Andy Weatherall Mix)

Fuck Buttons – ‘Sweet Love for Planet Earth’ (Andrew Weatherall remix)

Toddla T – ‘Watch Me Dance’ (feat. Roots Manuva) (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Daniel Avery – ‘Movement’ (Andrew Weatherall Remix)

Sabres Of Paradise – ‘Smokebelch II’ (Beatless Mix)



James – ‘Come Home’ (Andy Weatherall Mix)

Flowered Up – ‘Weatherall’s Weekender’ (Audrey Is A Little Bit More Partial Mix)

New Order – ‘World In Motion’ (No Alla Violenza remix)

