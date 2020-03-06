Gavin Leatherwood

The song that changed my life

Five for Fighting – ‘100 Years’

“A life changing song for me. I remember listening really intently to the lyrics, and it was all about growing older and how time just continues to pass. That line, “Every day is a new day”, maybe it’s sort of a pop song cliché, but it spoke volumes to me. It made me think about the future and growing up and being a kid, about where I was at in life. My mum used to find me sitting deep in thought, and she’d ask me what I was doing and I’d say ‘I’m having a moment.'”

The first album I bought

Advertisement

Billy Gilman – ‘One Voice’

“I bought my first CD when I was eight, and it was Billy Gilman’s ‘One Voice’. It came out in 2000. He was just a young kid, I don’t know where he’s at now, I should see if he’s released any new albums. He had this little angelic voice I loved listening to.”

The song I wish I’d written

The Beatles – ‘Something’

“The greatest love song of all time: ‘Something’ by The Beatles. Everything about it is beautiful – the arrangement, the lyrics, the melody. It’s simple in a way that’s easy to listen to; it feels accessible to me. I could talk for hours about the dang Beatles! ‘Things We Said Today’ is another favourite of mine, there’s something so moody about it. Also, I love ‘Revolution’ – they rock the hell out of that song.”

The first gig I went to

Advertisement

Wango Tango Festival, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, 2001

“I was so young, maybe six years old. I was with my family and friends and I remember being outside in a big bleacher, and I was watching Aaron Carter perform ‘I Want Candy’. I just vaguely remember trying to leave, it was Dodger Stadium and we were in the car for a really long time trying to get out of that venue.”

The song that reminds me of home

Chicago – ‘Child’s Prayer’

“It has to be ‘Child’s Prayer’ by Chicago, from their Christmas album. When I was a wee lad, my mum, sister and I would sing this song all together during Christmas. When I was 11, I was in New York performing and came home on Christmas Eve and we played this song on repeat. There’s something about Christmas that always makes me think of home. We still play this song at Christmas to this day, and we know all the harmonies. I learned to play the guitar part, too.”

The song I want played at my funeral

The Beatles – ‘All You Need Is Love’

“I wouldn’t want people to crumble into tears. I’d want another Beatles song: ‘All You Need is Love.’ That is the message I’d leave people with, to have them feel happy. Death is just a part of life. Love is what matters.”

The song that makes me want to dance

‘Jumpin’ Jive’ Trad.

“Basically any swing dance music makes me want to dance, like ‘Jumpin’ Jive’ or other songs from that era. I took swing dancing lessons when I was 13 for a cousin’s wedding. My whole family went to a big class to learn, and my cousins are still all really avid dancers. We learned basic steps and then over the years I learned some more. It’s super fun for me to just grab my sister or my mum, who are both incredible dancers, and swing them around and dance.”

The song I do at karaoke

The Darkness – ‘I Believe In A Thing Called Love’

“I have done karaoke exactly one time. It was in northern California. I was with my buddy Garrett and we sang ‘I Believe in a Thing Called Love’ at the top of our lungs, after we drank a pitcher of beer.”

The song I listen to while cooking

Edith Piaf – ‘La Vie En Rose’

“I love to cook and I am good at it. I’ve had to learn because I spend so much time traveling for work. I love to listen to French music like ‘La Vie en Rose’, that kind of music makes me feel like a master chef.”

‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Part Three is streaming on Netflix now