Greg Cochrane’s Podcasts For The People #4: the return of ‘My Dad Wrote A Porno’, 25 years of ‘Definitely Maybe’ and more

Five podcasts tips from us, and five from you

A podcast eclipse is coming. Next week, a big one returns: My Dad Wrote A Porno. The first chapter of Book 5 lands on Monday 9 September at 7pm (GMT). If you see someone sat sniggering on the train opposite you on Tuesday morning, you’ll know why. MDWAP is kind of a world beater. In fact, the smutty comedy podcast is so popular that in 2020 they’re doing an actual world tour that includes live shows at the Sydney Opera House, Radio City in New York and two nights at the London Palladium. Regardless of whether you’re a fan, that’s impressive. So yeah, like the podcast equivalent of ‘Old Town Road’ expect to see it at the top of the charts for, well, now until Christmas.

While the podcasts in this week’s column aren’t anywhere near on that scale, but they are equally worthy of your time. Thanks for your recommendations. Keep them coming, @NME or me @GregCochrane on Twitter using #PodcastsForThePeople to share your current favourites.

What Greg’s been listening to

The low-down: What? NME recommending an Oasis podcast? Never! Yup. The first episode of Listen Up was released last week to coincide with the 25th anniversary of Definitely Maybe. Elizabeth Alker helms this four-parter that kicks off by heading back to Manchester in the early ‘90s to relive the journey to one of the most influential debut albums of all time. It’s all done via interviews with those surrounding the band – sadly no Liam or Noel – but it scarcely matters. These are tales that seemingly never get old; Alan McGee constanting phoning PR Johnny Hopkins every half an hour the night he saw Oasis play at King Tuts in Glasgow or half the band getting arrested on a ferry on their way to Amsterdam for one of their first European gigs. It’s fun to travel back there, and a reminder of that album’s enduring significance.

Where to hear it: Apple Podcasts, Spotify and most other major podcast apps

Obsessed with: Peaky Blinders

The low-down: Loads of big TV series now come with an adjoining podcast series. It makes sense; a chance to pick over each fresh installment, debate the plot twists and ultimately revel in the conversation. This one’s pretty decent. Hosted by Laurence Mozafari it features a rotating bill of TV critics and Peaky cast members (Harry Kirton who plays Finn Shelby is insightful on the most recent episode talking filming and refilming sticking caster sugar up his nose). So, if you’re missing someone in your life to enthuse about Tommy blowing coke into a nun’s face (spoiler, ep 3!) then this is a must. A Monday morning essential, you guessed it… by order of The Peaky Blinders.

Where to hear it: BBC Sounds – and other major podcast apps

Popcast

The low-down: If arguing about the not-so-hidden messages in Taylor Swift’s new album for an entire night in the pub sounds like pure joy then Popcast could be your next obsession. As music commentary goes, it’s top bracket. Each episode picks a current topic – whether that’s interrogating why they’re so many films about music being made, or pulling apart the relevance of the charts in 2019 – host Jon Caramanica from NYTimes chairs a panel of smart critics. For some, it’ll be way to chin-strokey but their investigations are frequently spot on. In fact their recent audio tribute to David Berman from Silver Jews was truly moving – the podcast version of a 20,000 word obituary.

Where to hear it: Listen on Stitcher, Audioboom, Player FM – or on Popcast’s official website

Creative Processing with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The low-down: In the first Podcasts For The People I joked about how everyone has a podcast now. Well, that’s kind of true. Even the annoyingly likeable actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt of 500 Days Of Summer, Inception and The Dark Knight Rises fame has one now. And while the premise is kind of vague (“JG-L wants to explore all aspects of creativity and artist collaboration”) and whiffs a bit of yeah give him a podcast it’s actually an enjoyable, thought-provoking listen. Some guests are known, others less so – it all begins with crowd-sourced questions from listeners. Like, where’s the line between originality and imitation? That kind of thing. Give it a go, new episodes every week until the end of October.

Where to hear it: All major podcast apps

Sex Power Money

The low-down: One of the best things about the world of podcasts is that it’s basically like a massive, free university. With an open mind you could teach yourself something new everyday. On that tip, Sex Power Money hosted by comedian Sara Pascoe will be, for a lot of people, a real eye-opener. In it she interviews people who have experience around sex work, stripping and porn. And honestly, a lot of assumptions or knowledge we have is worryingly simplistic or just wrong. Charlotte Rose and Eliza Harper are sex workers – their conversation on episode one sets the tone for a series that’s never less than revealing.

Where to hear it: Audioboom, Spotify, Apple and other podcast apps

What you’ve been listening to

They Walk Among Us

Recommended by: Daniel Bell, @Deebs182 on Twitter

The low-down: The US generally rules when it comes to true crime podcasts but these British investigations have built a sizable following in the three years it’s been going. Hosted by wife and husband team Rosanna and Benjamin, it’s already an award-winner for good reason. They’re currently in season 4.

Daniel says: “Absolutely brilliant true crime stories, some you know, most you won’t! 100% worth a binge.”

Where to hear it: On major apps – or their official website

Glass Cannon Pod

Recommended by: Mike Lame, @MikeLane21 on Twitter

The low-down: So, if you’re a non-gamer the premise of this podcast might initially be a bit mystifying. “Following the rules of the Pathfinder and Starfinder RPG systems,” they say, “the Glass Cannon Network endeavours to create weekly captivating epic fantasy stories.” It’s a quintet of super-nerds come together for an Actual Play podcast of Paizo’s Giantslayer Adventure Path. Try it. Why Not? But be warned: there are more than two hundred episodes to get into.

Mike says: “For laughs and virtuosic storytelling.”

Where to hear it: Apple and Audioboom

The Cinemile

Recommended by: John Salmon, @Catchasalmon88 on Twitter

The low-down: The first thing you do when you leave the cinema? (Apart from forget your coat under the seat) Spend the walk home either raving or rubbishing what you’ve just seen. That’s everyone, and that’s The Cinemile. Married couple Dave and Cathy podcast their stroll back from the movies. It was named Best New Podcast at the British Podcast Awards a couple of years back.

John says: “They’re the Richard and Judy that we deserve, but never got.”

Where to hear it: Acast, Stitcher and more

Remember The First Time?

Recommended by: Andy Hunter, @titchlyd on Twitter

The low-down: If Listen Up didn’t satisfy your hunger for all things ‘Definitely Maybe’ then this week’s Remember The First Time? might supply another generous helping. It’s a podcast that revisits the ‘90s – celebrating albums from the era a quarter of a century on. They’ve already zoned in on Pulp’s ‘His ‘n’ Hers’ and The Manics’ ‘The Holy Bible’.

Andy says: “Great to relive some albums and learn more. It’s fun, informative with some good interviews and even a quiz.”

Where to hear it: Anchor, Spotify, Google, Apple and more

Do The Right Thing

Recommended by: Donal Walsh, @1980worldchamp on Twitter

The low-down: Comedy panel show where the two members of each team have to work out the right thing to do in any given situation. Danielle Ward is host, and the latest series began with guests like Joe Lycett and Sarah Millican. It’s all about the important stuff. Y’know, like, what’s the best way to fall over?

Donal says: “The only podcast that made me wee (just a little mind!) with laughter.”

Where to hear it: Wherever you get your podcasts

