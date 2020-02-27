From Orville Peck to Swim Deep: get to know Harry Styles’ outrageously great tour supports

At this point, it’s hardly a surprise that Harry Styles has exceptional taste – have you seen his Gucci suits?! This trickles down to his talent for picking leftfield but fabulous tour supports, too. On his self-titled debut album – freshly solo from one of the world’s best known boybands – the opening acts for Styles’ tour certainly turned a few heads, in a good way.

European fans were blessed with a set from synth-pop trio MUNA, while alt.country diva Kacey Musgraves joined him in the US and Canada. And on top of that, art-rockers Warpaint and vintage styled R&B crooner Leon Bridges both supported him on the Asian and South American legs.

Now he’s confirmed the support acts for his latest world tour – which starts April 15 in Birmingham – in support of his ace second record ‘Fine Line’. They’re similarly eclectic and amazing. Get to know them.

Jenny Lewis

Who is she?

Once the ringleader of noughties indie heroes Rilo Kiley, Jenny Lewis is now known for her sequinned garms, loud rainbow blazers, and even louder classic rock.

Why you should get down early?

Anyone going to watch Styles in North America and Canada should count themselves lucky to have Jenny Lewis on the bill; she’s got a talent for writing hulking great pop songs filled with rich storytelling and an often dark undertone. If you’re new to her music, crank up the volume on ‘Wasted Youth’ from her latest record – at first glance it’s a total pop banger, but beneath the surface, there’s intense sadness.

How come Hazza’s a fan?

When Jenny Lewis got ‘the call’ from Harry’s lot she was a bit taken aback, actually. “We don’t know each other,” Lewis told Rolling Stone. “I’ve never met him.” Jenny isn’t sure why he picked her to support, however, she did have this to add: “I think he really likes [my album] ‘On The Line’.” To be frank, who doesn’t – it’s a ripper.

King Princess

Who is she?

The first signing to Mark Ronson’s record label Zelig, this multi-talented Brooklynite became an overnight success off the back of her debut single ‘1950’ – in part, thanks to a supportive tweet from a certain former boyband member. Now she’s joining Harry on his UK tour dates.

Why you should get down early?

Despite, erm, sizeable buzz, King Princess isn’t just a buzz act. Since 2018, she hasn’t put a foot wrong. Her recent single ‘Ohio’ will make you want to smash up an expensive drum kit with a Fender Strat. ‘Pussy is God’ may as well be the gay national anthem. And the heart-wrenching chorus from ‘Talia’ is just begging to be roared in huge arenas. All together now – “BUT FOUR DRINKS I’M WASTED!”

How come Hazza’s a fan?

He’s been on board since the early days. Two years ago, Harry caused mass uproar when he tweeted lyrics from King Princess’ debut single: “I like it when we play 1950″. Predictably, it caused immediate pandemonium: remember, this came from a man who gained almost 140k retweets from simply tweeting the word ‘Do’. Luckily, KP’s label boss Mark Ronson was on hand, and waded into the chaos like a kindly uncle breaking up a brawl in the pub, clarifying where the lyrics came from. According to King Princess, she previously turned down the chance to support Harry early on. “I got offered this amazing opportunity to open for him, I think it was Madison Square Garden or some shit… If I was gonna do that, I wanted to do it right and have a fucking show to put on, even if I’m an opener, that shit is important to me. I was a baby! I’m still a baby but I’m like, ‘I can play a fucking show now,’” she told Wonderland.

They’ve hung out a few times since Harry backed her very first single, too. “He’s just a fucking lit dude,” she said. “We had the nicest kiki.”

Joy Crookes

Who is she? One of south London’s brightest new names, Joy Crookes features in NME’s Top 100, and bagged a rising star nomination at The Brits. 2020 looks set to be a huge year for her.

Why you should get down early?

Joining Harry Styles at his massive two-nighter at the O2 Arena – opening for him along with King Princess – Joy Crookes rounds off a musical triple threat for London. The bill is so spotless it’s like Hazza has basically curated a mini festival in North Greenwich. Get there pronto after doors, and witness Joy Crookes’ eclectic fusion of jazz and soul before she gets properly famous.

How come Hazza’s a fan?

He’s not publicly co-signed Joy Crookes just yet, but perhaps they first became acquainted after coordinating their outfits at The Brits? Both opted for fetching shades of yellow: Joy honoured her mother’s Bangladeshi roots in a traditional gold dress, while Styles turned up dressed as one of Willy Wonka’s interns.

Koffee

Who is she?

Mikayla Simpson is a Jamaican singer, songwriter and rapper who first cut her teeth in the church choir – nowadays she authors massive, infectious dancehall tunes like ‘Toast’. She’s bound to go places, too: she recently became the youngest person – and the first ever woman – to win Best Reggae Album at the Grammys.

Why you should get down early?

Koffee’s already completed a lap of North America opening for Canadian R’n’B champ Daniel Caesar, and now she’s bringing the party to the South American leg of Harry Styles’ world tour. Make sure you’re there to see a history-making Grammy winner bring the house down.

How come Hazza’s a fan?

He’s one of many queuing up to be associated with the rising star. As well as a rumoured Rihanna collab (“I can’t really say much about it,” she previously told W) she counts Kendrick Lamar and Usain Bolt as loyal fans.

Orville Peck

Who is he?

A ferociously fashionable young man with a penchant for fringed face-masks and all things Spaghetti Western.

Why you should get down early?

Orville Peck’s on a mission to queer up the swaggering macho-scape of country – there’s a camp theatricality to everything he does. He’ll be supporting Harry Styles on two truly mammoth dates (at Madison Square Garden, no less) with a very fun USP; Harryween. Get it? Like Halloween, but with added Harry. Spooky!

How come Hazza’s a fan?

Could it be the very strong looks? He’s chosen to party with Orville on Halloween and we all know how hard the Styles goes for Halloween. Remember his sparkly Elton John outfit a couple of years ago? Exactly.

Swim Deep

Who are they?

Brummie indie-heads with increasingly psychedelic leanings.

Why you should get down early?

Along with King Princess, Swim Deep open for Harold at one of his O2 dates. Witnessing the whole place getting battered with the wonky-gameshow hooks of ‘Namaste’ will be a one-off life experience, and the band’s latest record ‘Emerald Classics’ shares a few choice similarities with Styles’ wavier output.

How come Hazza’s a fan?

Check out his rehearsal wardrobe towards the end of last year – December was all about a Swim Deep t-shirt accessorised with some Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas style specs.