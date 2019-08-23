We're offering two pairs of tickets to The Vaults Experience in Waterloo, London, with travel and accommodation covered

Have you ever wanted to join the Losers’ Club and come face to face with Pennywise himself deep in the Derry sewers? What are you? Crazy? Well, if that’s the sort of thing you consider a good time then who are we to judge – and blimey have we got a proposition for you!

NME has teamed up with the creators of 2019’s must see blockbuster of the summer, IT Chapter Two, to offer two pairs of tickets to The Vaults Experience in Waterloo, London. Here you will travel through the sewers, to the Funhouse, winding up in the decaying ruins of the Neibolts House. Then you’ll get to see IT Chapter Two before almost anyone. You lucky/unlucky people [delete as appropriate depending on your tolerance for fear].

We’ll offer you a night in a London hotel, transfers from the airport or railway station and we’ll even throw in breakfast too. If you weren’t already aware, IT Chapter Two explores what happened to the members of the Losers Club after the cameras wrapped on the first film and sees the Losers returning to Derry, Maine, twenty-seven years on. Andy Muschietti returns to direct and assembles the cast that wowed you back in 2017. Why the return to Derry? Well, turns out that Pennywise has been up to his old tricks. Cripes!

All you need to do to be in with a chance of winning this amazing experience is head to the link, here. The experience takes place on Sunday, September 1st. We’ll cover travel insurance and all that stuff. However, neither NME nor the film makers can be liable in the event of you being attacked by a killer clown. You’ll float down here. We all float down here. Sorry about that. Now then, does anyone want a balloon?

IT Chapter Two is in cinemas September 6

