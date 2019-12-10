It’s a festive tradition: every single year everyone gets into a huge tiff about whether Love Actually is a shit film or not (can confirm, a deeply shit film). Usually the argument culminates on Christmas day with its detractors begrudgingly flopping onto the sofa to watch it anyway, too weak with gravy overload to protest. Today, however, the wearying ‘Love Actually discourse’ has taken yet another unpleasant turn. It’s because the Tories have released the most joyless parody known to humanity, ‘Brexit, Actually’. The title – which sounds like someone mansplaining to a remainer – is not the worst thing about it, either, which is quite an achievement.

Their promo video is based around the scene where Mark (Andrew Lincoln) turns up at Juliet’s (Keira Knightley) house in a scummy attempt to woo her away from her fiance, who is supposed to be his best mate. To be fair, it’s the ideal role for Boris Johnson: a man who seems to believe that extramarital affairs count as one of your five-a-day.

And truly, can you imagine anything more horrifying than hearing a knock on the door, and opening it to the sight of Boris Johnson wielding a slideshow of Brexit-themed propaganda signs? Shuddering out in the sludge, hunched over in the cold, his red-raw fingers clutch a piece of paper reading “get Brexit done”. His pockets bulge with multiple phones stolen from journalists who asked him difficult questions he didn’t want to answer.

Asked about ‘Brexit, Actually’ on BBC Radio 4’s Today show this morning, actor Hugh Grant – who plays the prime minister in the original film – wasn’t overly impressed. “I thought it was quite well done, very high production values, but clearly the Conservative party have an awful lot of money. Maybe that’s where all the Rubles went? I did notice that one of the cards from the original film that he didn’t hold up was the one where Andrew Lincoln held up a card saying ‘because at Christmas you tell the truth’,” he said. “I just wonder if the spin-doctors in the Tory party thought that wasn’t a card that would look too great in Boris Johnson’s hands.”

Presumably timed to intersect with Love Actually’s annual trending spike, it’s also a straight rip-off of a similar parody by Labour MP Dr Rosena Allin-Khan. The main difference is that her signs talked about actual party policies. Grant is right; like all of the Tories’ substance-less promo so far, this is merely another attempt to distract from an election campaign defined by lies and misinformation.

I won't be retweeting it – but Boris Johnson has copied my #ElectionActually video. Tanks. On. The. Lawn. Don't share his version in outrage – instead, share my original version. It's us versus Cummings, Johnson, Trump and Farage – retweet this and spread the word! pic.twitter.com/vuC26bWlcy — Dr Rosena Allin-Khan (@DrRosena) December 9, 2019

At Christmas time, and every other time, Johnson lies. His pledge to leave the EU by Halloween – accompanied by an advertising campaign that cost £100m, in a time when everything from the NHS to schools are chronically underfunded – was a falsehood. Johnson has boasted many times of the 40 new hospitals that his party plans to ‘build’ over the next decade. In reality, funding has been secured to upgrade just six existing hospitals. His promise to put 20,000 more police officers on the street comes after a decade of austerity, in which approximately 20,000 police officers were cut by his party’s government. It’s a similar story when it comes to Johnson’s grand pledge to recruit 50,000 more nurses. The Royal College of Nursing says there are currently around 40,000 nursing vacancies in England; since the Conservatives axed bursaries for nurses in 2016, the number of people applying for nursing degrees has fallen by 13,000. Economic uncertainty thanks to Brexit has already resulted in the loss of 5,000 nurses from EU nations. It just isn’t going to happen.

Johnson’s breezy suggestion that “we’ll have Brexit done” by this time next year is yet another figment of fiction: even if he succeeds in winning a majority in the upcoming elections on December 12, a long and complex path lies ahead. Even if he passes a withdrawal agreement through parliament and takes the UK out of the European Union on January 31 2020, that will only be the beginning. There are hundreds of trade deals to negotiate, for starters. Make no mistake, Brexit is going to dominate political conversation for years, while public services continue to languish.

The elections are fast approaching, and on Thursday, the country has a chance to back a far more hopeful future. Get out there and vote, actually.