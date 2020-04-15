Our NHS staff are bloody amazing. And we’re not the only ones who think so! From Liam Gallagher to Rick Astley, musicians are putting on huge free shows for health services workers to show their gratitude for all the incredible work they do.

Here are all the free NHS gigs planned for this year and beyond so far. We’ll be updating the piece too.

Manic Street Preachers

Manic Street Preachers have announced two shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena – one free for NHS workers, and another to fundraise for NHS charities. “We wanted to do something to show our appreciation, love and respect for the NHS and its amazing brave workers,” said the band. “One free show and one fundraising show seemed the best way for us to express our deep gratitude for all their heroic work.”

When: December 4 (free to NHS workers) and 5, 2020

Where: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

How can you get tickets: Tickers are available here. For the first show, tickets are limited to two per person (one eligible NHS staff member, and one guest), and for the second show tickets are limited to four per person.

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

The duo, formerly of The Beautiful South, will play two free arena shows for all frontline NHS staff. In a message to fans Paul said: “The Coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives. The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough.”

When: October 13 and 15

Where: Nottingham Arena (October 13) and The SSE Arena, Wembley, London (October 15)

How can you get tickets: Tickets for the Nottingham show are sold out but you can join the waiting list here, and London here. They’re limited to two tickets per person (an eligible NHS staff member and one guest).

Rick Astley

Rick Astley is putting on a two free shows for NHS frontline, Primary Care and emergency services staff; with Astley saying “Our NHS and emergency services are amazing. This concert is a thank you to all those fantastic frontline staff. I promise my band and I will give it everything to give you a great night out.”

When: October 28 and November 1 2020

Where: Manchester Arena (October 28) and SSE Arena, Wembley, London (1 November)

How can you get tickets: Tickets for both shows are sold out.

Liam Gallagher

Alongside demanding that Oasis get back together to raise money for the NHS, LG is putting on a free concert for health service staff this autumn, telling fans on Twitter “They do an incredible job, we are very lucky to have them”.

When: October 29, 2020

Where: O2 Arena, London

How can you get tickets: They’re on sale from April 15 from 9AM, with tickets limited to 2 per person (an eligible NHS staff member, and one guest).

The Script

The Script have announced two free shows for NHS staff in Dublin. Sharing the news, the band told fans: “We’re excited to be heading back to the 3Arena Dublin on February 9th 2021, for a free show available to HSE and NHS staff members in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland”.

When: February 9, 2021

Where: 3Arena Dublin

How can you get tickets: Tickets for the two dates sold out in 30 minutes.