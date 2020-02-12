Beabadobee gave her first NME Awards performance at the 2020 ceremony earlier tonight (February 12).

Returning to the O2 Academy Brixton in London, the NME Awards celebrates the best of the last 12 months in music. See the full running list of winners here as the night progresses.

The Dirty Hit signee took to the stage to headbang through a killer rendition of ‘She Plays Bass’, taken from her sprightly, grungy ‘Space Cadet; EP. NME awarded the EP a full five stars last year, describing it as a “brash, modern take on 90s sounds”.

She was joined onstage by her full live band, who accompanied her on bass and drums. You can watch the performance in full below.

Beabadoobee was introduced to the stage by labelmate Matty Healy, following The 1975‘s acceptance speech for the NME Innovation Award. Healy told the audience at the ceremony, “This next act is one young lady that I’m really proud of. She will be winning this [award] next.”

Other performers at the NME Awards 2020 include FKA Twigs, Yungblud, AJ Tracey and The 1975 who will close the ceremony with a special five song performance.

