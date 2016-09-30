Adventure Time is a trippy show that’s ostensibly aimed at children, but it’s also got a very loyal adult audience on Cartoon Network, and the news that it’ll have its final season in 2018 has saddened many. It’s the perfect occasion to look back on the show’s best euphemisms and adult moments, which were definitely not written for kids to appreciate…

1. “It goes in my butt”

And what? This little VCR player just wants to play the tape.

2. “Don’t flaunt it if you’re not gonna give it up”

This is protagonist #1, Finn The Human, and he’s after a key. The key is lodged in a jelly creature, and Finn can’t get to it. What he says when he discovers this is basically everything that’s wrong with men.

3. “It’s spanking time”

This is Xergiok, a goblin king who spanks his subjects. Doesn’t seem to enjoy it in a weird way at all.

4. The bathroom

As this video’s top commenter delicately puts it, “YA BOY SAW A VAMPIRE PUSSY”.

5. This kind of thing

Are we terrible people?

6. “I wanted you to bite me”

Lady Rainicorn talking to her boyfriend Jake The Dog, about the time he was a zombie and infected her, before they were both given an antidote.

7. “Just stick it in your mouth”

Let’s be clear, he’s talking about the spaghetti.

8. Gunter

You can see this malicious penguin pecking Jake’s head in the background towards the end of this scene, but it also looks like he’s humping his face.

9. “This ant’s about to get in his pants”

Finn does a Freudian slip and then gets all embarrassed about it.

10. “Spooning”

Spooning isn’t risqué exactly, but whatever the two slimeballs on the left are doing is definitely not spooning.

11. “Tier 15”

Jake The Dog’s relationship with Lady Rainicorn confuses Finn, so he explains the tiers of dating. Tier 15? You don’t even wanna know.