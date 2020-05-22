Read every single one of The 1975’s NME cover features

Matty Healy of The 1975 is a journalist’s dream – he’s quote gold, spouting out lengthy, well thought-out sentences on anything you’d dare to put to him. That’s not why we’ve had the lad on our cover so many times, but it’s a great added bonus on top of their bloody brilliant music.

From popping over the New York to meet him on tour ahead of the release of game-changing second album ‘I Like It When You Sleep…’ a jaunt to a swanky Hollywood mansion in the midst of the recording sessions ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, and now in the middle of a global pandemic, NME have caught up with Healy and his bandmates a bunch of times over the last two years.

Below, we’ve rounded up every single NME cover feature with The 1975, for your perusal. Dig in, and get to know the band of a generation that little bit better.

Jan 2016 – “This is our year”

Our first meeting with The 1975 came in the run-up to ‘I Like It When You Sleep…’, where we caught Healy in full rockstar mode in New York.

Nov 2016 – “Album of the Year”

Fittingly, given the quote that adorned our January 2016 cover, ‘I Like It When You Sleep…’ went on to become a year-defining record – and one that we rightfully awarded album of the year, catching up with Healy to chat about their insane 12 months.

Oct 2017 – Matty Healy introduces Pale Waves

The long-standing relationship between The 1975 and their proteges Pale Waves was first delved into in the pages of NME – we sat down with Matty Healy and Heather Baron-Gracie to introduce the world to the musical pairing.

Sept 2018 – “A Brief Inquiry Into The 1975”

Two summers ago, we found the band hard at work on not one, but two albums, and shot the shit on everything from the internet to horse therapy.

2018 – Notes on an exceptional year

Months later, we named ‘A Brief Inquiry…’ as NME’s Album of The Year 2018 and mid-release week, caught up with Matty and the gang to reflect on their magic comeback

2019 – People Person

On the eve of their biggest gig to date – a headline set at Reading & Leeds Festival – NME finds Healy bigging up their punk credentials with the release of ‘People’.

2020 – Screen Idol

Album four ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’ marks the self-described ‘end of an era’ for the band, but – despite some intense self-reflection – motor-mouthed frontman Matty Healy shows no signs of slowing down. Read the full interview