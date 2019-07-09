Fireballs, parkour and glacial goth: how The Cure, Skepta, Greta Van Fleet and The Chainsmokers stole EXIT 2019 in pictures

Within hours of the gates opening on Thursday (July 4), The Cure had bewitched EXIT festival 2019 - the political rebellion that grew into one of Europe's most celebrated weekends in the awe-inspiring setting of the Petrovaradin Fortress in Novi Sad - with their world-beating sound storms, and the weekend was never less than overwhelming from there on in. The Chainsmokers shook the battlements with an EDM firestorm, Skepta brought the "London sound" and Greta Van Fleet beamed in from 1976 to rock the place to the ground. Here's how it happened, in pictures.