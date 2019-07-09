Five things to do at Mad Cool that aren’t watching music

We’ve all been there. You’ve been watching amazing bands back-to-back for hours and suddenly you’ve found there’s a little gap in your meticulously put together schedule – you have a 60 precious minutes to explore the festival site. So what do you do?

Well thankfully if you’re heading down to Mad Cool this weekend there is an abundance of attractions on site you can enjoy if you fancy a break from the killer artists or have a gap in your schedule. Here are five things you can do at Mad Cool that aren’t watching music!

Mad Cool Market

Packed for a classic British festival and forgot to bring anything appropriate for Madrid’s glorious sunshine? Well have no fear – in between watching your favourite artists you can head to the Mad Cool Market and get yourself a brand new outfit. There’s a huge selection of stalls, and if it’s well worth taking a trip over to the Market as some of the stalls will be doing free giveaways of their collection.

Chow down on some amazing food

Mad Cool has a host of amazing food options, from traditional Spanish tapas to light night grub. Whether you fancy Pizza (Pizza Nómadas) or gourmet burgers (La Pepita Burguer), German cuisine (Salchichen) or Mexican snacks (Gramabar), there’s tons of choices for in the array of food trucks and stands.

Enjoy the Ferris Wheel

Carve out room in your schedule to take a ride on Mad Cool’s gigantic Ferris Wheel and enjoy the amazing views across the site and the city.

Head into Madrid before the music starts

One of the best things about Mad Cool is that the music starts at 6pm each day, meaning you have an entire day to yourself. Make the most of being in the Spanish capital by exploring some of the city’s amazing galleries (the Prado Museum and the Reina Sofía Museum are both well worth a visit), relaxing in El Retiro Park or grabbing a bite to eat at food market Mercado De San Miguel.

…or just virtually visit Madrid from the comfort of the festival

If you visit the Community of Madrid stand you’ll be able to try on their augmented reality glasses, and be able to visit several of Madrid’s most famous locations. And also at their stand you’ll also be able to enter a contest to win a hot air-balloon flight for two people, so basically, you’d be mad not to head down there.